FDA To Re-Open Public Comments On Descheduling Cannabis Under International Treaty

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 28, 2019 1:10pm   Comments
FDA To Re-Open Public Comments On Descheduling Cannabis Under International Treaty
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a notice Wednesday that it will give people more chances to comment on the question of dropping cannabis from the most restricted class of drugs for the purposes of international treaties.

An unpublished notice was filed Wednesday by the FDA in the Federal Register indicating it will officially open comments on the issue on Thursday. The public will then have 30 days to submit comments electronically or by mail on the question of “rescheduling” cannabis.

Cannabis currently is in the category of the most controlled substances under a 1961 international treaty, deemed to be more dangerous than any therapeutic benefits are worth.

While there are skeptics, much of the medical community in recent years has come to think of cannabis as having legitimate medical uses, potentially significant ones.

Rescheduling the drug under international treaties wouldn’t make cannabis immediately legal in the United States, where it remains federally prohibited, even though it’s legal in certain states. But it would be considered a step toward further government acceptance of its medical potential.

The FDA move is in response to an ongoing review of the drug classification system by the United Nations. The UN’s World Health Organization has recommended rescheduling cannabis.

Posted-In: medical cannabis

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Payment Processing, Banking Issues Continue To Hinder Small CBD Brands

Many CBD companies continue to report issues with payment processing as well as maintaining a bank account. The issue has also been discussed in the U.S. ... read more

Hound Labs Raises $30M To Advance Manufacturing Of First Dual Marijuana, Alcohol Breathalyzer

The first dual alcohol and marijuana breathalyzer manufacturer, Hound Labs Inc., announced Tuesday the closing of a $30-million Series D financing ... read more

Wilfred Pre-Rolls: It's time To Run With The Big Dogs

When it comes to hustling weed, nobody does it better than Snoop Dogg. Aside from being one of the greatest rappers of all time, he’s also one of the ... read more
