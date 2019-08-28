Rapper Too $hort Launches Pre-Rolled Joints: Too $hort Stix

One of the pioneers of West Coast hip-hop, Too $hort, is joining the cannabis industry.

A rapper, record producer and actor, famous for hit songs like “Blow the Whistle” and “The Ghetto,” has signed a deal with Green Holdings Group and White Angel Farms to launch his own line of pre-rolled joints, “TOO $HORT STIX,” according to The Blast.

Too $hort told the outlet that he has been consuming cannabis regularly for more than 30 years, and that the beginnings of his career were even supported by the selling of pre-rolled joints along with mixtapes.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Too $hort is “living the ‘farm life’ in between” music business assignments and plans to work on genetic selection for the flower with White Angel Farms, the report said.

"Potency, and flavor were important to the rapper and the team, and they created 10 strains for Too Short that 'fit his vision for producing high quality product for consumers,'" according to The Blast.

"Unlike many celebrities in this space who license out their names for a check, we chose to take this project on because of Short’s commitment to the project. He has been influential and detail orientated in every step of this project," Green Holdings Group CEO Freddy Sayegh told The Blast.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.