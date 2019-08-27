Market Overview

Rob Gronkowski Enters CBD Space With Abacus Partnership
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 27, 2019
Rob Gronkowski, three-time Super Bowl champion with the NFL’s New England Patriots, is the latest athlete to enter the CBD market. The five-time Pro Bowler has agreed to support current and future CBD items from Abacus Health Products, Inc. (CSE:ABCS).

Gronk will be tasked with helping increase brand awareness through marketing and product development.

Awareness efforts are slated to increase in 2020 with what the company calls a “Gronk-inspired” line of nutrition and wellness products. Abacus called Gronkowski an “excellent fit” for the 2020 line, which aims to mark the company’s entrance into the ingestible CBD space.

Perry Antelman, Abacus CEO, explained why the NFL vet fit with the brand.

“Gronk’s passion for living life to the fullest while maintaining a healthy, natural, and pain-free lifestyle aligns perfectly with the mission of our company," he said.

Gronkowski, who underwent nine surgeries during his NFL career, said, "These products have helped me safely manage pain better than anything else I’ve tried. I’m inspired to work with the company to introduce new CBD products to the market."

Posted-In: Abacus Health Products Rob GronkowskiCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

