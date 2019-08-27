Akerna, Isolocity, Partner On GMP-Compliant Cannabis Export Tech Solution

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN), a compliance technology company catering to the needs of the cannabis industry, announced Tuesday that it has entered into strategic partnership with Isolocity.

"The partnership provides the first GMP-compliant, global cannabis export technology solution by integrating Isolocity’s industry-leading quality management system (QMS), supporting GMP and ISO 9001 compliance, into MJ Platform," according to Akerna.

The collaboration will allow cannabis companies to chase international expansion much easier, utilizing a QMS framework that meets local and national compliance needs.

Akerna’s enterprise resource planning software technology, MJ Platform, follows GMP certification requirements, including more rigid EU-GMP standard that covers Europe and Asia, the company said.

"Cannabusiness in Canada continues to grow rapidly, with edibles becoming legal this October and international exports increasing. We believe international trade will expand further as legalization continues globally, inevitably creating more reporting requirements," Akerna CEO Jessica Billingsley said in a statement.

"Implementing the necessary systems now with MJ Platform and Isolocity places enterprises in a strong position to pursue scalable international growth."

Compliance requirements are "naturally complex, duplicative and labor intensive," Isolocity co-founder Chris Budd said in a statement.

"Also, managing across territories, states or international borders generates a web of nuanced requirements that complicates matters. Our solution of integrating Isolocity and MJ Platform streamlines operations, saves time, and guides users to successful compliance, regardless of jurisdiction for the first time for cannabis enterprises."

The integrated MJ Platform and Isolocity system allow compliance with the following systems: GMP, GPP, the International Organization for Standardization, the Canadian Cannabis Tracking and Licensing System and track-and-trace systems in the United States.

