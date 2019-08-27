Two Roots Brewing Expands Beyond Cannabis, Alcohol With Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Two Roots Brewing is stepping into mainstream retail with its line of non-alcoholic craft beers. The brewers had previously been known for offering the first non-alcoholic THC craft beverages, Cannabiniers.

The beverages will be sold at all BevMo! Stores in California.

In a press release, Two Roots touted the brewing company’s first to market success in touching each of the alcoholic, non-alcoholic and cannabis verticals.

The company elaborated on why now was the time to jump into non-alcoholic beverages, noting an 8% CAGR “over the past few years.”

CEO for Two Roots' parent company, Lighthouse Strategies, Michael Hayford, elaborated on why the company chose to enter the alcohol-free beverage space.

"The demand for high-quality, healthier, low-calorie products continues to grow, and we're excited to partner with BevMo!, so that those who don't find themselves visiting a dispensary can still enjoy the taste of our craft beers in their native form," he said.

“When Cannabiniers decided to establish a leading cannabis-infused beverage, we recognized that a high-quality, non-alcoholic craft beer had the potential to bridge cannabis and traditional retail markets, marking a historical step to establish Two Roots as the world’s first craft beer brand with a presence across non-alcoholic, alcoholic and the cannabis markets."

“We’re excited to bring our San Diego brewed Two Roots Brewing Co. non-alcoholic craft beer to BevMo! stores across California,” Michael Hayford, CEO of Lighthouse Strategies, parent company to Two Roots Brewing, Co. and Cannabiniers, told Benzinga.

Two Roots said the drinks are also low in calories, B12 fortified and contains electrolytes, though no specific percentages or dosages were made clear.

Two Roots' non-alcoholic beverages will be available in BevMo! California locations starting in September. The companies hope to further expand their collaborative efforts in 2019 by adding alcoholic versions of the drinks to its line.