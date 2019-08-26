Market Overview

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Earnings, Store Openings And More
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 26, 2019 8:09am   Comments
The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Earnings, Store Openings And More
The following five days will be very busy for the cannabis industry as no less than 20 companies are set to report results for the last quarter.

Here are the highlights of what we should expect this week from the cannabis industry.

Earnings

On Monday, Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd (OTC: GLDFF) and James E Wagner Cultivation Corp (OTC: JWCAF) will post earnings before and after the market, respectively.

On Tuesday, we'll see the quarterly reports from iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc (OTC: ITHUF) and Canopy Rivers Inc (OTC: CNPOF) before the opening bell. After the market closes, Slang Worldwide Inc (OTC: SLGWF), Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTC: CURLF) and Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (OTC: VRNDF) are scheduled to provide their results.

The Week In Cannabis: Linton Bullish On Canopy; Miley Cyrus, Sarah Silverman Back Cannabis Company; Canada's New R&D License;

After Wednesday's closing bell, expect earnings reports from CB2 Insights Inc (OTC: CBIIF), Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTC: GTBIF) and TILT Holdings Inc (OTC: SVVTF).

The following day, eight companies will report results, including Vireo Health International Inc (OTC: VREOF), WeedMD Inc (OTC: WDDMF) and MJardin Group Inc (OTC: MJARF), whose reports will be available before the market opens. Cansortium Inc (OTC: CNTMF), Harborside Inc (OTC: HSDEF), 4Front Ventures Corp (OTC: FFNTF) and Planet 13 Holdings Inc (OTC: PLNHF) will be available after the close.

Other News

In other news, after the results of the cannabis retail store lottery in Ontario were announced last week, winners now have until Aug. 28 to apply for their license and authorization.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp (OTC: FFLWF) is set to open two new stores in Alberta, Canada. The company received the store licenses from the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission earlier this month.

High Times, one of the leading cannabis media companies, recently partnered with creative industry awards organization Clio to launch an awards competition covering cannabis marketing and advertising. The nominations for the Clio Cannabis awards will begin on Aug. 26.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

