Avicanna Imports Colombian CBD Isolates Into Canada For Scientific Research
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 23, 2019 12:12pm   Comments
Avicanna Imports Colombian CBD Isolates Into Canada For Scientific Research
Avicanna announced Friday that its subsidiary, Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S., exported its first batch of purified cannabidiol from Colombia to Canada for scientific research.

To enable the import of CBD isolates into Canada, Health Canada issued three authorizations to Santa Marta Golden Hemp at the end of June, and the isolates left Colombia Thursday, the company said. 

“We are thrilled to complete our first export and proud to be doing so into Canada. This is another validation of Avicanna's ability to execute on all of its verticals and demonstrates the success and advantage of Avicanna's cultivation infrastructure, extraction and purification capacity, and regulatory expertise,” CEO Aras Azadian said in a statement.

Avicanna is an Ontario corporation concentrated on the production of various plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, and has two Colombian subsidiaries that represent the company’s base for cultivation operations.

Posted-In: Avicanna cannabidiol CBDCannabis News Markets

