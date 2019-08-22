Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Green Growth Brands Completes $37.7M Bought Deal Financing
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 22, 2019 1:42pm   Comments
Share:
Green Growth Brands Completes $37.7M Bought Deal Financing
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Green Growth Brands Inc. (OTC: GGBXF) reported Thursday the closing of a bought deal short-form prospectus offering of units of the company for aggregate gross proceeds of CA$50.23 million ($37.7 million). 

The company reported selling 20.5 million units at a price of CA$2.45 each, with each unit consisting of one common share of the company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the company.

One warrant gives the right to the holder to purchase one common share under a price of CA$3.50 per underlying common share in the three-year period from issuance.

The warrants gained approval to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “GGB.WT," according to Green Growth

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

“The proceeds of this bought deal financing, combined with the recently announced $102.7-million backstop commitment, which was led by the Schottenstein family, support continued execution against our strategy to deliver industry-leading consumer experiences and product innovation in Cannabis and CBD,” CEO Peter Horvath said in a statement. 

The underwriters for the offering were led by Canaccord Genuity and included Eight Capital, Cormark Securities, GMP Securities, Paradigm Capital, Beacon Securities and Haywood Securities.

Green Growth shares were trading higher by 2.5% at $1.41 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: marijuana Peter Horvath pot weedCannabis News Financing Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GGBXF)

Green Growth Brands, American Eagle Agree On CBD Product Distribution Deal
Green Growth Brands To Purchase Moxie For $310M, Create '360 Degree' Cannabis Company
The Week In Cannabis: Canopy Growth Trims Bruce Linton, Congressional Hearings On Ending Marijuana Prohibition, And More
The Week In Cannabis: Illinois Goes Rec, Federal Commerce And Banking Bills, Surterra's $100M Raise And More
Abercrombie & Fitch To Sell CBD Products At 160 Stores
Former Victoria's Secret CMO Jann Parish Joins Green Growth Brands
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
-0.0001
- 16.67%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.26
0.0372
+ 16.62%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
-0.0011
- 15.75%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.30
-0.05
- 14.29%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.31
-0.051
- 14.17%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$0.82
-0.1303
- 13.71%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.07
-0.0112
- 13.41%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
0.0045
+ 12.68%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.52
0.0566
+ 12.33%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.82
0.09
+ 12.33%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.70
-0.0951
- 11.89%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.10
-0.0125
- 11.11%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.09
-0.0104
- 10.07%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.27
0.024
+ 9.96%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.23
-0.0229
- 9.03%
Tilray (TLRY)
$29.46
-2.88
- 8.91%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.61
-0.059
- 8.81%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.14
0.09
+ 8.57%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
-0.001
- 8.4%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.13
0.01
+ 8.33%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.22
0.0163
+ 8.15%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.67
0.049
+ 7.9%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
0.003
+ 7.03%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.24
0.0155
+ 6.9%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.16
0.01
+ 6.67%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$105.76
-7.11
- 6.3%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
0.0017
+ 6.09%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.06
-0.0038
- 6.08%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$7.15
-0.42
- 5.55%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.04
-0.06
- 5.45%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.28
-0.0161
- 5.37%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.39
-0.13
- 5.16%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.78
-0.0422
- 5.13%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.19
-0.01
- 5.07%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.66
-0.0339
- 4.91%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0006
- 4.84%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
-0.01
- 4.81%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$7.96
-0.4
- 4.79%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.79
0.17
+ 4.7%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$1.03
-0.05
- 4.63%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.06
-0.0029
- 4.61%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.21
-0.01
- 4.55%
Eurolife Brands (CANVF)
$0.08
-0.004
- 4.55%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.44
0.0192
+ 4.52%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.31
-0.0146
- 4.44%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.72
-0.08
- 4.44%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.26
-0.0116
- 4.3%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0003
- 4.11%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.95
0.075
+ 4.01%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.56
-0.0231
- 3.99%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.70
0.18
+ 3.98%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
0.0017
+ 3.95%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$25.52
-1.0355
- 3.9%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0002
- 3.77%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$4.65
-0.18
- 3.73%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.29
-0.05
- 3.73%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.49
0.16
+ 3.7%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$3.96
0.14
+ 3.66%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.28
0.0095
+ 3.52%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.19
-0.0068
- 3.5%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.57
-0.2
- 3.47%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.44
-0.0156
- 3.42%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$11.43
-0.39
- 3.3%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.38
0.1706
+ 3.27%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$9.20
-0.31
- 3.26%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.00
-0.1349
- 3.26%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.32
0.0098
+ 3.17%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.08
-0.0026
- 3.15%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.87
-0.34
- 3.03%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.65
-0.02
- 2.99%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.22
0.035
+ 2.95%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.41
-0.07
- 2.82%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$11.80
-0.33
- 2.72%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$2.15
-0.06
- 2.71%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.92
-0.025
- 2.65%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$55.50
-1.4993
- 2.63%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
0.0007
+ 2.61%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
0.0006
+ 2.56%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.38
-0.01
- 2.56%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$149.02
-3.84
- 2.51%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.41
0.0344
+ 2.5%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.63
0.0151
+ 2.46%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.06
0.0015
+ 2.42%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.81
-0.02
- 2.41%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.63
-0.0155
- 2.38%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.28
-0.0065
- 2.27%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$11.30
-0.2617
- 2.26%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$5.18
-0.12
- 2.26%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.19
0.0041
+ 2.22%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$11.64
-0.26
- 2.18%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$11.74
-0.26
- 2.17%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$25.46
-0.56
- 2.15%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$18.66
-0.3948
- 2.07%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.67
-0.0349
- 2.05%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
-0.001
- 2%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.02
0.02
+ 2%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.09
0.08
+ 2%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.50
-0.131
- 1.98%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.30
-0.006
- 1.96%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.81
0.09
+ 1.91%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$18.90
0.35
+ 1.89%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$18.83
-0.3494
- 1.82%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.33
-0.0062
- 1.82%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.31
0.0055
+ 1.8%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.41
-0.025
- 1.75%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.52
0.0257
+ 1.72%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$2.96
-0.05
- 1.66%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.25
-0.07
- 1.62%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
-0.0014
- 1.61%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.26
0.004
+ 1.57%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.50
-0.04
- 1.57%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.17
-0.0026
- 1.53%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.66
-0.01
- 1.49%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.65
-0.0098
- 1.49%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.33
0.0049
+ 1.48%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.09
0.03
+ 1.46%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.02
-0.071
- 1.39%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.13
-0.0156
- 1.36%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
- 1.36%
BELEAVE INC ORD by Beleave Inc. (BLEVF)
$0.06
-0.0008
- 1.35%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.31
-0.0042
- 1.34%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$1.48
-0.02
- 1.33%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.27
-0.0035
- 1.3%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.12
0.0014
+ 1.2%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$15.35
0.18
+ 1.19%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$110.22
-1.27
- 1.14%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.44
-0.005
- 1.14%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.77
-0.0076
- 0.98%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$9.73
-0.09
- 0.92%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.98
0.0438
+ 0.89%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$62.05
-0.54
- 0.86%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.44
-0.0697
- 0.82%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 0.74%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.35
-0.01
- 0.74%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.06
-0.03
- 0.73%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.53
-0.0476
- 0.72%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.81
0.04
+ 0.69%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$7.24
-0.0456
- 0.63%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
-0.0002
- 0.62%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.26
0.0016
+ 0.61%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$121.40
-0.7326
- 0.6%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.11
0.0006
+ 0.56%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$75.48
-0.42
- 0.55%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.70
-0.0038
- 0.54%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$1.87
-0.01
- 0.53%
Teradyne (TER)
$53.70
0.27
+ 0.51%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$16.84
-0.08
- 0.47%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$24.14
-0.11
- 0.45%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$5.82
-0.025
- 0.43%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$138.81
-0.51
- 0.37%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.50
-0.0015
- 0.3%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$2.34
-0.006
- 0.26%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.46
0.0012
+ 0.26%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
0.0001
+ 0.21%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$6.70
0.0134
+ 0.2%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.73
-0.0032
- 0.18%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.44
-0.0089
- 0.16%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.07
0.0001
+ 0.14%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.35
0.0019
+ 0.08%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.60
0.0005
+ 0.08%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$292.26
-0.15
- 0.05%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.32
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.27
+ 0%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$1.86
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics International Inc (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$1.05
+ 0%
Elixxer (LGGCF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.16
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.02
+ 0%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.80
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.16
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.20
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.64
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Cannex Capital Holdings Inc (CNXXF)
$0.66
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.13
+ 0%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.04
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.61
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.00
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$15.63
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.28
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.21
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.50
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.93
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.12
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.15
+ 0%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.13
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.70
+ 0%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
+ 0%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.74
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.23
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
see all

'It's A Huge Thing': Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License

Health Canada has granted biopharmaceutical researcher and cannabis producer Avicanna Inc (TSX: AVCN) with a research license that will allow the company to ... read more

Is Weed The New Beer? 3 Key Stats Give Us An Idea

Headset has released a new industry report with insights about cannabis-infused beverages. The firm took a deep dive into the stats of the beverage market ... read more

Another Cannabis ETF Is In The Works

After three new marijuana exchange traded funds launched in July, bringing the total of cannabis ETFs listed in New York to five, another competitor could ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Large Option Trader Buys Nordstrom Puts Following Big Earnings Jump

The Amazon Rainforest Is On Fire And Burning Out Of Control