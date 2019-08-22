'The Intersection Of Fashion, Fitness And Wellness': Acabada Launches CBD-Infused Activewear

Thanks to Acabada ProActiveWear, women can now dress in CBD-infused sports bras, tank tops, leggings, shorts, jackets and even bodysuits.

The company said Tuesday that it's the first activewear brand to infuse CBD into its products.

The activewear is made with fabrics infused with CBD, enabling women to look, feel and perform at their best, according to the company.

The collection was designed in New York and is made in Portugal.

The main idea behind the design is to promote faster healing among female athletes, according to the company.

Acabada's inspiration comes from observing professional athletes who utilize CBD as a part of their workout and recovery routines. The sportswear is intended to allow women to experience healing from the moment they get dressed, before even taking the first running step or lunge.

"While typical CBD products such as tinctures and edibles are growing exponentially in popularity, we began to envision a product that addressed health and wellness through a different lens. By physically infusing CBD into our garments, our product lives at the intersection of fashion, fitness and wellness," Acabada CEO and co-founder Seth Baum said in a statement.

Prices for the limited edition clothing begin at $120 for sports bras and tanks and $250 for jackets and jumpsuits.

Each piece of clothing from Acabada’s CBD-infused collection “ contains up to 25 grams of zero-THC, lab-certified, 99.9% pure CBD, which will allow the benefits to last through 40 high-intensity wear and wash cycles," according to the company.

What happens after you have worn it and washed it out?

You can recycle them through the company’s upcycling program.

They thought of everything, didn’t they?

Photo courtesy of Acabada.