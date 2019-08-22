Market Overview

C3 Industries To Open Up To 20 Cannabis Dispensaries In Michigan In Next 24 Months
MITECHNEWS  
August 22, 2019
C3 Industries To Open Up To 20 Cannabis Dispensaries In Michigan In Next 24 Months
C3 Industries has entered the Michigan cannabis market with the opening of its first “High Profile” dispensary in Detroit.

The cannabis retailer plans to open 15 to 20 dispensaries in Michigan over the next 24 months. The next two locations are on track to open in Ann Arbor and Grant this fall, and additional locations will be announced soon.

“Ann Arbor has long been at the forefront of cannabis culture and advocacy,” said Ankur Rungta, C3 Industries CEO. “We’ve been waiting a long time to enter into a licensed and regulated marketplace in Michigan, and we see a great opportunity to provide the state’s patients and consumers with the highest-quality products and a premium retail experience.”

Each High Profile store will offer a highly-curated selection of products, including flower, edibles, vaporizers, concentrates, topicals and tinctures. The company is working with many of the leading brands in the market and will also feature its own full line of products with the completion of its cultivation and manufacturing facility, scheduled to open in Webberville this fall.

“The lack of current supply in Michigan is severely impacting medical marijuana users by driving up prices and limiting availability across the state,” said Vishal Rungta, C3 Industries president and CFO. “With our Webberville facility producing the highest quality flower and concentrates, and our retail stores carrying the most curated selection of leading brands, we are excited to enter the market and provide Michigan patients with an elevated and consistent cannabis experience.

C3 Industries, founded by the Rungta brothers and life-long friend Joel Ruggiero, launched in Portland, Ore. in 2018. Following a successful year in what is deemed the most “highly-competitive cannabis market,” the Rungta brothers, both University of Michigan graduates, said they are excited to be launching an expansive cannabis platform in their home state.

C3 Industries will invest more than $15 million in Michigan’s cannabis industry between its headquarters, a cultivation and manufacturing facility and the High Profile retail network. The company anticipates it will employ more than 300 people once the cultivation and manufacturing center – which will supply all High Profile stores as well as third-party retailers – is at capacity and its full retail network is up and running.

The High Profile dispensary in Detroit on Groesbeck will be open 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., 7 days per week.

For more information, visit www.c3industries.com.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: cannabis industry marijuana dispensaryCannabis Government News Regulations Markets General

 

