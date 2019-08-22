More than 2,000 Missourians Hoping To Obtain Medical Marijuana Licenses

Missouri residents seem to be eager to utilize the opportunities medical marijuana legalization brings.

In November, they voted in favor of a ballot initiative to legalize medical marijuana. Monday marked the extended application deadline for medical cannabis facility licenses in the state.

The results?

Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services announced that it has received 2,100 applications, out of which 1,200 were received in the last three days before the deadline, and 800 in the final 24 hours.

Applicants are aiming to secure licenses for growing, producing, laboratory testing, dispensary and transportation facilities for the state’s medical marijuana program.

The time limit for approving or denying the applications is 150 days from the date of their submission.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Missouri will grant licenses to 60 cultivation facilities, 10 testing laboratory facilities, 86 medical marijuana-infused manufacturing facilities and 192 dispensaries.

“We greatly appreciate the input and feedback we have received from so many Missourians that have helped us implement Article XIV of the Constitution,” Dr. Randall Williams, director of the DHSS, said in a statement.

“While our main goals have always been putting patients first and maintaining integrity of the program, we also think this exemplifies good governance in implementing a complex initiative passed by the overwhelming majority of Missouri voters.”

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Photo via Wikimedia.