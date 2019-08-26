This post is from Benzinga's Partner Content team

More than 4 billion shares—or $7.7 billion—exchanged hands on the OTCQX Best Market and OTCQB Venture Market in July. These were the most active individual securities on each of the top tiers of OTC Markets.

OTCQX Market

1) Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

For the third month in a row, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCQX: GBTC) was the most actively traded security on OTCQX, with just under $2 billion worth of shares traded during the month. At $6.2 billion in dollar volume, GBTC is now the most actively traded security on the entire market in 2019.

2) Roche

Swiss healthcare giant Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX: RHHBY) was the second most active security on OTCQX in July, with $716 million worth of shares changing hands. Though that figure was down month-over-month, Roche’s $5.7 billion worth of shares traded to date make it the second most active security on the market this year.

3) Infineon Technologies

Though Infineon Technologies AG (OTCQX: IFNNY) is typically one of the more active names on OTCQX, it’s unusual to see it so high on this list. The German semiconductor company saw its dollar volume increase 104% to $286 million in July after the company agreed to buy Cypress Semiconductor for $23.85 per share. Infineon’s year-to-date dollar volume ranks below names such as Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF) and BNP Paribas (OTCQX: BNPQY).

4) Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CWBHF) saw its dollar volume rise 87% from June to July. At $912 million worth of shares traded to date, Charlotte’s Web is now the most actively traded cannabis stock on OTC Markets.

5) Danone

Another frequent security among the most active names on OTCQX, $194 million worth of shares of French food company Danone (OTCQX: DANOY) traded in July. The stock was buoyed by the company’s strong earnings report, specifically a surprisingly strong 2.5% increase in baby food sales in China.

OTCQB Market

On the OTCQB Venture Market, varying share classes of Freddie Mae and Fannie Mac were once again the most actively traded during the month. Year-to-date, four share classes of the government-sponsored entities have traded more than $1 billion worth of shares: Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAS) (OTCQB: FNMA), and Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCKJ) (OTCQB: FMCC).

One share class of Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCCK) saw $17 million worth of shares trade in July, a 9,000% month-over-month increase in activity.

According to a Cowen Washington Research Group note obtained by HousingWire, investors hoping for new rules regarding the release of the two companies from under the government’s purview could be at least six months away.

Other securities that experienced large dollar volume increases in July were United Cannabis Corp. (OTCQB: CNAB), which saw its dollar volume increase 1,407% after the company announced it was awarded a contract for its CBD oil worth up to $42 million, and Green Growth Brands Inc. (OTCQB: GGBXF), whose volume rose 127%. The company recently announced that its hemp products will be available in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) stores.

The 10 Most Active Securities On OTCQX In July

Company Name Symbol Country July Volume ($) Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) GBTC USA $1,988,302,154 Roche Holding Ltd RHHBY Switzerland $716,321,727 Infineon Technologies AG IFNNY Germany $286,372,470 Charlottes Web Hldgs Inc. CWBHF USA $194,247,170 Danone DANOY France $182,887,131 BASF SE BASFY Germany $165,294,876 Imperial Brands PLC IMBBY United Kingdom $154,096,357 Curaleaf Hldgs Inc. CURLF USA $135,893,259 adidas AG ADDYY Germany $96,236,677 BNP Paribas BNPQY France $95,807,946

The 10 Most Active Securities On OTCQB In July

Company Name Symbol Country July Volume ($) Fannie Mae FNMAS USA $376,202,287 Freddie Mac FMCKJ USA $288,046,493 Fannie Mae FNMA USA $239,277,319 Freddie Mac FMCC USA $94,023,091 Fannie Mae FNMAT USA $52,337,837 Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. KBLB USA $47,942,455 CV Sciences, Inc. CVSI USA $33,522,795 Green Growth Brands Inc. GGBXF Canada $30,942,895 Freddie Mac FMCCK USA $17,225,181 Valens Groworks Corp VGWCF Canada $14,161,417

