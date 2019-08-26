The Most Actively Traded Stocks On OTC Markets In July
More than 4 billion shares—or $7.7 billion—exchanged hands on the OTCQX Best Market and OTCQB Venture Market in July. These were the most active individual securities on each of the top tiers of OTC Markets.
OTCQX Market
1) Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
For the third month in a row, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCQX: GBTC) was the most actively traded security on OTCQX, with just under $2 billion worth of shares traded during the month. At $6.2 billion in dollar volume, GBTC is now the most actively traded security on the entire market in 2019.
2) Roche
Swiss healthcare giant Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX: RHHBY) was the second most active security on OTCQX in July, with $716 million worth of shares changing hands. Though that figure was down month-over-month, Roche’s $5.7 billion worth of shares traded to date make it the second most active security on the market this year.
3) Infineon Technologies
Though Infineon Technologies AG (OTCQX: IFNNY) is typically one of the more active names on OTCQX, it’s unusual to see it so high on this list. The German semiconductor company saw its dollar volume increase 104% to $286 million in July after the company agreed to buy Cypress Semiconductor for $23.85 per share. Infineon’s year-to-date dollar volume ranks below names such as Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF) and BNP Paribas (OTCQX: BNPQY).
4) Charlotte’s Web
Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CWBHF) saw its dollar volume rise 87% from June to July. At $912 million worth of shares traded to date, Charlotte’s Web is now the most actively traded cannabis stock on OTC Markets.
5) Danone
Another frequent security among the most active names on OTCQX, $194 million worth of shares of French food company Danone (OTCQX: DANOY) traded in July. The stock was buoyed by the company’s strong earnings report, specifically a surprisingly strong 2.5% increase in baby food sales in China.
OTCQB Market
On the OTCQB Venture Market, varying share classes of Freddie Mae and Fannie Mac were once again the most actively traded during the month. Year-to-date, four share classes of the government-sponsored entities have traded more than $1 billion worth of shares: Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAS) (OTCQB: FNMA), and Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCKJ) (OTCQB: FMCC).
One share class of Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCCK) saw $17 million worth of shares trade in July, a 9,000% month-over-month increase in activity.
According to a Cowen Washington Research Group note obtained by HousingWire, investors hoping for new rules regarding the release of the two companies from under the government’s purview could be at least six months away.
Other securities that experienced large dollar volume increases in July were United Cannabis Corp. (OTCQB: CNAB), which saw its dollar volume increase 1,407% after the company announced it was awarded a contract for its CBD oil worth up to $42 million, and Green Growth Brands Inc. (OTCQB: GGBXF), whose volume rose 127%. The company recently announced that its hemp products will be available in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) stores.
The 10 Most Active Securities On OTCQX In July
|
Company Name
|
Symbol
|
Country
|
July Volume ($)
|
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)
|
USA
|
$1,988,302,154
|
Roche Holding Ltd
|
Switzerland
|
$716,321,727
|
Infineon Technologies AG
|
Germany
|
$286,372,470
|
Charlottes Web Hldgs Inc.
|
USA
|
$194,247,170
|
Danone
|
France
|
$182,887,131
|
BASF SE
|
Germany
|
$165,294,876
|
Imperial Brands PLC
|
United Kingdom
|
$154,096,357
|
Curaleaf Hldgs Inc.
|
USA
|
$135,893,259
|
adidas AG
|
Germany
|
$96,236,677
|
BNP Paribas
|
France
|
$95,807,946
The 10 Most Active Securities On OTCQB In July
|
Company Name
|
Symbol
|
Country
|
July Volume ($)
|
Fannie Mae
|
USA
|
$376,202,287
|
Freddie Mac
|
USA
|
$288,046,493
|
Fannie Mae
|
USA
|
$239,277,319
|
Freddie Mac
|
USA
|
$94,023,091
|
Fannie Mae
|
USA
|
$52,337,837
|
Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.
|
USA
|
$47,942,455
|
CV Sciences, Inc.
|
USA
|
$33,522,795
|
Green Growth Brands Inc.
|
Canada
|
$30,942,895
|
Freddie Mac
|
USA
|
$17,225,181
|
Valens Groworks Corp
|
Canada
|
$14,161,417
