The Most Actively Traded Stocks On OTC Markets In July
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2019 11:02am   Comments
The Most Actively Traded Stocks On OTC Markets In July
This post is from Benzinga's Partner Content team

More than 4 billion shares—or $7.7 billion—exchanged hands on the OTCQX Best Market and OTCQB Venture Market in July. These were the most active individual securities on each of the top tiers of OTC Markets. 

OTCQX Market 

1) Grayscale Bitcoin Trust 

For the third month in a row, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCQX: GBTC) was the most actively traded security on OTCQX, with just under $2 billion worth of shares traded during the month. At $6.2 billion in dollar volume, GBTC is now the most actively traded security on the entire market in 2019. 

2) Roche

Swiss healthcare giant Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX: RHHBY) was the second most active security on OTCQX in July, with $716 million worth of shares changing hands. Though that figure was down month-over-month, Roche’s $5.7 billion worth of shares traded to date make it the second most active security on the market this year. 

3) Infineon Technologies

Though Infineon Technologies AG (OTCQX: IFNNY) is typically one of the more active names on OTCQX, it’s unusual to see it so high on this list. The German semiconductor company saw its dollar volume increase 104% to $286 million in July after the company agreed to buy Cypress Semiconductor for $23.85 per share. Infineon’s year-to-date dollar volume ranks below names such as Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF) and BNP Paribas (OTCQX: BNPQY). 

4) Charlotte’s Web 

Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CWBHF) saw its dollar volume rise 87% from June to July. At $912 million worth of shares traded to date, Charlotte’s Web is now the most actively traded cannabis stock on OTC Markets. 

5) Danone

Another frequent security among the most active names on OTCQX, $194 million worth of shares of French food company Danone (OTCQX: DANOY) traded in July. The stock was buoyed by the company’s strong earnings report, specifically a surprisingly strong 2.5% increase in baby food sales in China. 

OTCQB Market

On the OTCQB Venture Market, varying share classes of Freddie Mae and Fannie Mac were once again the most actively traded during the month. Year-to-date, four share classes of the government-sponsored entities have traded more than $1 billion worth of shares: Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAS) (OTCQB: FNMA), and Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCKJ) (OTCQB: FMCC). 

One share class of Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCCK) saw $17 million worth of shares trade in July, a 9,000% month-over-month increase in activity. 

According to a Cowen Washington Research Group note obtained by HousingWire, investors hoping for new rules regarding the release of the two companies from under the government’s purview could be at least six months away. 

Other securities that experienced large dollar volume increases in July were United Cannabis Corp. (OTCQB: CNAB), which saw its dollar volume increase 1,407% after the company announced it was awarded a contract for its CBD oil worth up to $42 million, and Green Growth Brands Inc. (OTCQB: GGBXF), whose volume rose 127%. The company recently announced that its hemp products will be available in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) stores.

The 10 Most Active Securities On OTCQX In July

Company Name

Symbol

Country

July Volume ($)

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

GBTC

USA

$1,988,302,154

Roche Holding Ltd

RHHBY

Switzerland

$716,321,727

Infineon Technologies AG

IFNNY

Germany

$286,372,470

Charlottes Web Hldgs Inc.

CWBHF

USA

$194,247,170

Danone

DANOY

France

$182,887,131

BASF SE

BASFY

Germany

$165,294,876

Imperial Brands PLC

IMBBY

United Kingdom

$154,096,357

Curaleaf Hldgs Inc.

CURLF

USA

$135,893,259

adidas AG

ADDYY

Germany

$96,236,677

BNP Paribas

BNPQY

France

$95,807,946

The 10 Most Active Securities On OTCQB In July

Company Name

Symbol

Country

July Volume ($)

Fannie Mae

FNMAS

USA

$376,202,287

Freddie Mac

FMCKJ

USA

$288,046,493

Fannie Mae

FNMA

USA

$239,277,319

Freddie Mac

FMCC

USA

$94,023,091

Fannie Mae

FNMAT

USA

$52,337,837

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

KBLB

USA

$47,942,455

CV Sciences, Inc.

CVSI

USA

$33,522,795

Green Growth Brands Inc.

GGBXF

Canada

$30,942,895

Freddie Mac

FMCCK

USA

$17,225,181

Valens Groworks Corp

VGWCF

Canada

$14,161,417

OTC Markets is a content partner of Benzinga

Posted-In: American Eagle OutfittersCannabis Cryptocurrency News Movers & Shakers Global Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

