Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Takeaways From The Palmetto Harmony And RE Botanicals Merger
New Frontier Data  
August 22, 2019 10:04am   Comments
Share:
Takeaways From The Palmetto Harmony And RE Botanicals Merger
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

By Sean Octavius Murphy, Founder, Hemp Business Journal

Hemp Business Journal has been tracking Palmetto Harmony since its founding in 2015, and last year projected the Conway, S.C.-based outfit as a company to watch among those analyzed in The CBD Report. Given its developmental trajectory, the company's announced merger with RE Botanicals of Boulder, Colo., should come as no surprise to industry insiders.

Since the 2018 Farm Bill was signed last December, there has been a surge of mergers, acquisitions, and investment activity in the North American hemp industry. While much of the attention has been paid towards publicly traded companies, the Palmetto Harmony-RE Botanicals deal signals a new wave of private company deals poised to define the hemp industry for years to come. Such companies are expected to offer innovative and safe hemp-derived botanical and herbal products as organic alternatives to GW Pharmaceutical's isolate-based CBD drug, Epidiolex.

Palmetto Harmony was founded by Janel Ralph, who was inspired to start the company for her daughter Harmony, who endured severe and debilitating seizures (readers will note that Charlotte's Web was named by its founders in honor of Charlotte Figi).

Palmetto Harmony has a strong retail presence in the southeast U.S., and distinction as being among the first hemp-CBD companies to obtain USDA Organic Certification. Palmetto Harmony's products remain among the best of breed with strict adherence to organic farming, GMP processing certifications, and regulations set forth by the FDA for dietary supplements under the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA).

Though Epidiolex is an FDA-approved (Schedule V) drug, and regardless of the U.S. government's 20-year-old patent on "cannabinoids as antioxidants and neuroprotectants", a consensus exists among many medical professionals seeking to conduct more clinical research, gather the resultant data, and gain clarity from the FDA before making any formal recommendations or determining official policy on hemp-derived CBD.

"We focused primarily on growing and manufacturing the highest quality organic products while building trust with consumers through transparency and integrity," Ralph said in announcing the merger.

Ralph added that while most mergers in the hemp industry are typically motivated by the desire to expand and improve shareholder value, one of the most significant factors in her company's merger was the shared values and vision held by the two companies. "[RE Botanicals founder and Chief Hemp Officer] John Roulac's shared values played a paramount role in my decision to merge," she said. "His passion for regenerative agriculture, the planet, and women-owned businesses is unwavering."

In addition to shared values, both companies recognized synergistic strengths. With an extensive national footprint, RE Botanicals can provide deeper market penetration, while Palmetto Harmony's production capacity offers greater control over the supply chain, both in terms of access and quality.

Though RE Botanicals has operated for little more than a year, the company has experienced explosive growth, growing from four retail locations in November 2018 to more than 1,200 outlets today. For context, the national retailer Walgreens recently began carrying CBD topicals products through approximately 1,500 stores; Tilray announced that Manitoba Harvest's broad-spectrum CBD product is being distributed to 1,000 stores; and the store counts for national distribution leaders CV Sciences' PlusCBD Oil and Charlotte's Web respectively totaled 4,591 (in June) and 8,000 (in August).

Under the merger agreement, the newly formed RE Botanicals, Inc., will access over 1,800 retail locations nationwide. Ralph will serve as Chief Operating Officer and be responsible for overseeing the company's cultivation and manufacturing facility in South Carolina, while Roulac will serve as Chief Operating Officer.

The privately held companies did not disclose their revenues to Hemp Business Journal, but the merged iteration is preparing for a Series A fundraising round, suggesting a post-money valuation of the newly merged company greater than $50 million, with estimated revenues exceeding $15 million by the end of the year.

With a quickly growing retail footprint, adherence to strict product quality and safety standards, and a robust supply chain built to meet the FDA's regulations for dietary supplements and USDA organic certification, RE Botanicals, Inc., is positioning itself to become an early leader in the U.S. hemp industry to serve consumers and patients alike for years to come.

Sean Murphy

Sean Murphy is Director of Hemp Analytics at New Frontier Data and founder of Hemp Business Journal. He is frequent speaker at hemp, cannabis and natural product industry events and source to the media on industry economics and investments, including Forbes, New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Rolling Stone and Entrepreneur.com. Contact him at SMurphy@NewFrontierData.com

The post Takeaways from the Palmetto Harmony and RE Botanicals Merger appeared first on New Frontier Data.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: cannabis industry CBD Hemp New Frontier DataCannabis News Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.08
-0.0232
- 21.62%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
0.0021
+ 17.65%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
-0.0011
- 15.75%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.07
-0.0089
- 12.04%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
0.0032
+ 11.3%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
0.0071
+ 11.29%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.51
0.0511
+ 11.13%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.65
-0.0795
- 10.89%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$0.85
-0.1003
- 10.55%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.25
0.0214
+ 9.53%
Eurolife Brands (CANVF)
$0.08
-0.008
- 9.09%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.14
-0.012
- 8%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.75
-0.0518
- 6.48%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.33
0.02
+ 6.45%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
-0.0017
- 6.34%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.79
0.3414
+ 6.27%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.16
-0.0098
- 5.77%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.28
0.0149
+ 5.53%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.27
0.014
+ 5.49%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0004
- 5.48%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.82
0.0424
+ 5.45%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.25
0.0129
+ 5.36%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.65
0.03
+ 4.84%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.79
0.17
+ 4.7%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.08
-0.0039
- 4.65%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$1.03
-0.05
- 4.63%
Tilray (TLRY)
$30.88
-1.465
- 4.53%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$2.11
-0.1
- 4.52%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.19
-0.0088
- 4.47%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.13
0.005
+ 4.17%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.27
-0.0117
- 4.08%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.26
-0.0105
- 3.91%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.66
0.3079
+ 3.69%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.60
0.0207
+ 3.57%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.43
-0.09
- 3.57%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.06
-0.0021
- 3.44%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.21
0.0069
+ 3.35%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$1.80
-0.06
- 3.23%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.18
-0.0059
- 3.16%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.07
-0.0314
- 2.85%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.35
-0.01
- 2.78%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.80
-0.1362
- 2.76%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.06
0.0016
+ 2.58%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0003
- 2.58%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
0.0006
+ 2.56%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
0.001
+ 2.5%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.11
-0.0025
- 2.22%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.26
0.0054
+ 2.13%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.26
-0.0055
- 2.04%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
-0.001
- 2%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
0.0009
+ 1.97%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.19
0.0998
+ 1.96%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0001
- 1.89%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.49
-0.009
- 1.8%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.46
0.025
+ 1.75%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.08
0.07
+ 1.75%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.65
-0.0106
- 1.61%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
-0.0014
- 1.61%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.71
0.0112
+ 1.6%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.84
-0.03
- 1.6%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$150.54
-2.32
- 1.52%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$5.38
0.08
+ 1.51%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
0.0045
+ 1.47%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$7.68
0.11
+ 1.45%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.38
0.0183
+ 1.35%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$11.67
-0.15
- 1.27%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.84
0.01
+ 1.2%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$6.77
0.08
+ 1.2%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.43
0.005
+ 1.18%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.27
-0.05
- 1.16%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.68
0.0077
+ 1.15%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.08
0.02
+ 0.97%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.26
0.05
+ 0.96%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.57
-0.061
- 0.92%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.82
0.05
+ 0.87%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$5.89
0.05
+ 0.86%
Teradyne (TER)
$53.88
0.45
+ 0.84%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$9.59
0.078
+ 0.82%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.61
-0.0049
- 0.8%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.56
0.02
+ 0.79%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.63
0.051
+ 0.78%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$19.20
0.145
+ 0.76%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.35
0.01
+ 0.75%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
-0.0001
- 0.74%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$2.99
-0.022
- 0.73%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$4.80
-0.035
- 0.72%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$7.34
0.05
+ 0.69%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.30
-0.03
- 0.69%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.81
0.04
+ 0.69%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$3.80
-0.025
- 0.65%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$56.64
-0.36
- 0.63%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.71
0.0101
+ 0.59%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$76.35
0.45
+ 0.59%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.74
0.01
+ 0.58%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$1.51
0.0085
+ 0.57%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.38
0.0074
+ 0.54%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.75
0.025
+ 0.53%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.16
0.02
+ 0.48%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$15.10
-0.07
- 0.46%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$293.70
1.29
+ 0.44%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.36
0.01
+ 0.43%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$111.97
0.48
+ 0.43%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$11.95
-0.0522
- 0.43%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$2.34
-0.01
- 0.43%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.19
0.005
+ 0.42%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$9.86
0.04
+ 0.41%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.49
0.01
+ 0.4%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.26
-0.001
- 0.38%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.50
0.0057
+ 0.38%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.33
0.0012
+ 0.36%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$11.94
0.04
+ 0.34%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$12.09
-0.04
- 0.33%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$62.79
0.2
+ 0.32%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.75
-0.05
- 0.27%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$112.57
-0.3
- 0.27%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.82
-0.0022
- 0.27%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.34
-0.0009
- 0.26%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.95
0.0022
+ 0.23%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$19.22
0.0419
+ 0.22%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$11.58
0.019
+ 0.16%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$25.99
-0.035
- 0.13%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$26.59
0.03
+ 0.11%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$139.44
0.12
+ 0.09%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.65
-0.0006
- 0.09%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$11.20
-0.01
- 0.09%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$24.23
-0.02
- 0.08%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.09
0.0018
+ 0.04%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.51
-0.0027
- 0.03%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$18.56
0.005
+ 0.03%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.44
0.0001
+ 0.02%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.31
+ 0%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.15
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.15
+ 0%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.13
+ 0%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.39
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.12
+ 0%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.35
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.67
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.28
+ 0%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$1.88
+ 0%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.31
+ 0%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.69
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.20
+ 0%
Elixxer (LGGCF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.52
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$15.63
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.04
+ 0%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.33
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.16
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.22
+ 0%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.80
+ 0%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.10
+ 0%
BELEAVE INC ORD by Beleave Inc. (BLEVF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.46
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.23
+ 0%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.30
+ 0%
Cannex Capital Holdings Inc (CNXXF)
$0.66
+ 0%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$122.14
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$1.05
+ 0%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.00
+ 0%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.02
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
+ 0%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.45
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics International Inc (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$16.92
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.21
+ 0%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
+ 0%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.60
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.93
+ 0%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.67
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.16
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.64
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.32
+ 0%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.00
+ 0%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.05
+ 0%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.12
+ 0%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.74
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.50
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.13
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.61
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.70
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.04
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.22
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
see all

'It's A Huge Thing': Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License

Health Canada has granted biopharmaceutical researcher and cannabis producer Avicanna Inc (TSX: AVCN) with a research license that will allow the company to ... read more

Is Weed The New Beer? 3 Key Stats Give Us An Idea

Headset has released a new industry report with insights about cannabis-infused beverages. The firm took a deep dive into the stats of the beverage market ... read more

Another Cannabis ETF Is In The Works

After three new marijuana exchange traded funds launched in July, bringing the total of cannabis ETFs listed in New York to five, another competitor could ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Cramer: Short Sellers Played Role In Wednesday's Retail Surge