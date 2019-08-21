Market Overview

BR Brands Acquires Mary's Brands, Closes Series A Capital Raise
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 21, 2019 11:59am   Comments
BR Brands, LLC, a consumer packaged goods company serving cannabis industry, announced Wednesday the first closing of its Series A capital raise as well as the acquisition of Mary’s Brands. Its capital raise was supported by strategic partner Rose Capital.

Mary’s Brands is famous for its brands such as Mary's Nutritionals and Mary's Methods, among others.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

"BR Brands was established to provide emerging, premium cannabis brands with access to best-in-class operating talent and capital expertise," Andrew Schweibold, Chairman of BR Brands said in a press release. "As a CPG house of brands with one of the largest geographic reaches within the global legal cannabis sector, BR Brands is poised to drive outsized returns for all of its stakeholders through a buy and build strategy, focused on maximizing its value through strategic acquisitions and ongoing accretive R&D."

Lynn Honderd, CEO and co-founder of Mary's Brands, commented on the acquisition claiming BR Brands has provided the company with the opportunity for further development.

"BR Brands has proven to be a valued operational and strategic capital partner. They have helped us grow in the short-term and secure the infrastructure necessary to take advantage of the growth opportunities they bring to the table for Mary's Brands," said Honderd.

Additionally, BR Brands announced other collaborations and investments made in Beezle, Défoncé and Rebel Coast.

Posted-In: Andrew Schweibold BR Brands Lynn HonderdCannabis M&A News Financing Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Defying The Odds With A Dream, Some Weed, And A Ton Of Determination: The Inside Scoop On Frank Shamrock

It was arguably one of the most exciting fights in UFC history. The year was 1999. Frank Shamrock vs. Tito Ortiz. Ortiz had three consecutive wins before ... read more

'A World-Class Portfolio': Aurora Closes Hempco Acquisition

Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) announced Monday that its acquisition of Hempco Food and Fiber Inc. has closed at a valuation of ... read more

After Firing, Bruce Linton Buys More Shares Of Canopy Growth

Bruce Linton in early July was "terminated" as Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) CEO, but that didn't stop him from buying more shares in ... read more
