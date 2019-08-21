BR Brands Acquires Mary's Brands, Closes Series A Capital Raise

BR Brands, LLC, a consumer packaged goods company serving cannabis industry, announced Wednesday the first closing of its Series A capital raise as well as the acquisition of Mary’s Brands. Its capital raise was supported by strategic partner Rose Capital.

Mary’s Brands is famous for its brands such as Mary's Nutritionals and Mary's Methods, among others.

"BR Brands was established to provide emerging, premium cannabis brands with access to best-in-class operating talent and capital expertise," Andrew Schweibold, Chairman of BR Brands said in a press release. "As a CPG house of brands with one of the largest geographic reaches within the global legal cannabis sector, BR Brands is poised to drive outsized returns for all of its stakeholders through a buy and build strategy, focused on maximizing its value through strategic acquisitions and ongoing accretive R&D."

Lynn Honderd, CEO and co-founder of Mary's Brands, commented on the acquisition claiming BR Brands has provided the company with the opportunity for further development.

"BR Brands has proven to be a valued operational and strategic capital partner. They have helped us grow in the short-term and secure the infrastructure necessary to take advantage of the growth opportunities they bring to the table for Mary's Brands," said Honderd.

Additionally, BR Brands announced other collaborations and investments made in Beezle, Défoncé and Rebel Coast.

