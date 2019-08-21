Market Overview

Global Alliance For Cannabis Commerce Elects Industry Veteran Rezwan Khan As New President
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 21, 2019 8:38am   Comments
Global Alliance For Cannabis Commerce Elects Industry Veteran Rezwan Khan As New President
The Global Alliance for Cannabis Commerce (GACC), which accounts for more than $1 billion of global cannabis market share, named Rezwan Khan the new president of the Alliance.

Khan has extensive experience in the cannabis industry, being the vice president of Global Corporate Development for DNA Genetics and a co-founder of a cannabis marketing firm seedleSs. He has a expertise in the matters of national and international comparative cannabis law.

"I'm humbled and honored to serve as president of the Global Alliance for Cannabis Commerce during this crucial time in the industry. While we all recognize the value cannabis brings medicinally, economically, and otherwise, cannabis still faces enormous legal and regulatory hurdles in the United States and around the world,” Khan said in a press release.

Click here more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

The Global Alliance for Cannabis Commerce’s Executive Director Randal John Meyer commented on Khan’s appointment.

"We are so excited to have Rez as our President—his depth of knowledge, relationships and industry leadership are unparalleled. I look forward to working with him to help policymakers and legislators understand this emerging, booming and complex business," he said.

Posted-In: Global Alliance for Cannabis Commerce Rezwan KhanCannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Defying The Odds With A Dream, Some Weed, And A Ton Of Determination: The Inside Scoop On Frank Shamrock

It was arguably one of the most exciting fights in UFC history. The year was 1999. Frank Shamrock vs. Tito Ortiz. Ortiz had three consecutive wins before ... read more

'A World-Class Portfolio': Aurora Closes Hempco Acquisition

Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) announced Monday that its acquisition of Hempco Food and Fiber Inc. has closed at a valuation of ... read more

After Firing, Bruce Linton Buys More Shares Of Canopy Growth

Bruce Linton in early July was "terminated" as Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) CEO, but that didn't stop him from buying more shares in ... read more
