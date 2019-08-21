Global Alliance For Cannabis Commerce Elects Industry Veteran Rezwan Khan As New President

The Global Alliance for Cannabis Commerce (GACC), which accounts for more than $1 billion of global cannabis market share, named Rezwan Khan the new president of the Alliance.

Khan has extensive experience in the cannabis industry, being the vice president of Global Corporate Development for DNA Genetics and a co-founder of a cannabis marketing firm seedleSs. He has a expertise in the matters of national and international comparative cannabis law.

"I'm humbled and honored to serve as president of the Global Alliance for Cannabis Commerce during this crucial time in the industry. While we all recognize the value cannabis brings medicinally, economically, and otherwise, cannabis still faces enormous legal and regulatory hurdles in the United States and around the world,” Khan said in a press release.

The Global Alliance for Cannabis Commerce’s Executive Director Randal John Meyer commented on Khan’s appointment.

"We are so excited to have Rez as our President—his depth of knowledge, relationships and industry leadership are unparalleled. I look forward to working with him to help policymakers and legislators understand this emerging, booming and complex business," he said.

