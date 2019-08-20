Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 20, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2019 4:21pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares increased by 1.54% to close at $5.93.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares increased by 0.16% to close at $6.25.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares increased by 1.87% to close at $27.22.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares gained 0.16%, closing at $6.42.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 2.37%, to close at $112.81.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares gained 7.66%, closing at $9.28.
  • New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares increased by 0.29% to close at $3.50.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares increased by 2.19% to close at $5.13.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares rose 1.14%, to close at $15.08.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares gained 5.58%, closing at $11.93.

Losers

  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares tumbled by 0.93%, eventually closing at $11.75.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares tumbled by 2.48%, eventually closing at $1.97.
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares fell 0.0% to close at $6.66.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 2.15% to close at $150.85.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares fell 2.31% to close at $4.22.
  • India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares tumbled by 5.61%, eventually closing at $1.01.
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares fell 0.79% to close at $2.50.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares tumbled by 1.95%, eventually closing at $2.01.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares tumbled by 2.1%, eventually closing at $29.30.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 0.83% to close at $2.38.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares tumbled by 6.82%, eventually closing at $4.10.

Posted-In: Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Cannabis Movers

ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
-0.0027
- 72.97%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.75
0.1975
+ 35.91%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.08
0.0182
+ 31.88%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$2.36
0.51
+ 27.57%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
0.014
+ 27.45%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.04
-0.0127
- 24.17%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
0.0001
+ 20%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.13
0.02
+ 18.35%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
0.0022
+ 17.89%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
-0.0115
- 16.91%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
0.0035
+ 12.73%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.34
0.0369
+ 12.35%
BELEAVE INC ORD by Beleave Inc. (BLEVF)
$0.04
-0.0052
- 11.6%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
0.005
+ 11.57%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
-0.001
- 11.11%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
0.002
+ 11.11%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.10
0.01
+ 11.11%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.40
0.0377
+ 10.47%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
0.004
+ 10.39%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
0.0039
+ 10.13%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.22
0.0203
+ 10.1%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
0.0003
+ 10%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.15
-0.0149
- 9.31%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.33
-0.0328
- 9.16%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.31
-0.0296
- 8.79%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.65
0.05
+ 8.33%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.22
-0.0199
- 8.3%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.70
-0.06
- 7.89%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.62
-0.0499
- 7.45%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.24
-0.019
- 7.39%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$1.59
-0.1221
- 7.14%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.03
0.0019
+ 7.04%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.06
-0.08
- 7.02%
Eurolife Brands (CANVF)
$0.10
-0.0072
- 6.98%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.72
0.11
+ 6.83%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$2.27
0.144
+ 6.76%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.44
-0.0308
- 6.54%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.30
-0.2999
- 6.52%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.37
0.0226
+ 6.46%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.17
0.25
+ 6.38%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.45
-0.5757
- 6.38%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.30
-0.02
- 6.25%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.14
-0.26
- 5.91%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.80
-0.05
- 5.89%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$18.81
1.03
+ 5.79%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.30
-0.0181
- 5.69%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
0.0046
+ 5.49%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.04
-0.06
- 5.46%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$1.93
0.1
+ 5.46%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.70
-0.0401
- 5.41%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.54
-0.31
- 5.3%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.17
-0.0095
- 5.22%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.78
-0.04
- 4.91%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
-0.0006
- 4.91%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.02
-0.205
- 4.85%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$1.00
-0.05
- 4.76%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.08
-0.0039
- 4.65%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.43
0.19
+ 4.48%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.43
-0.02
- 4.44%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.03
-0.14
- 4.42%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.88
-0.2228
- 4.37%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
-0.003
- 4.35%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.17
-0.0079
- 4.34%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.79
-0.0352
- 4.28%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$11.78
0.48
+ 4.25%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.31
0.0127
+ 4.23%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.08
0.0034
+ 4.2%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.40
-0.06
- 4.11%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
-0.0015
- 4.1%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.12
-0.005
- 4%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.60
0.0231
+ 3.98%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.15
0.0057
+ 3.9%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$12.33
-0.5
- 3.9%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.06
-0.0024
- 3.86%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.27
0.0099
+ 3.76%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0002
- 3.64%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.26
-0.0096
- 3.63%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.41
-0.0527
- 3.6%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.50
-0.0185
- 3.59%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.14
-0.005
- 3.5%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.16
-0.0058
- 3.48%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.26
-0.0093
- 3.45%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.60
-0.1268
- 3.41%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$9.75
-0.33
- 3.27%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.28
-0.0094
- 3.26%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$4.98
-0.16
- 3.11%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.67
0.02
+ 3.08%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.66
0.0193
+ 3.01%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$113.59
3.298
+ 2.99%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$1.96
-0.06
- 2.98%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.01
0.029
+ 2.95%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.45
-0.043
- 2.87%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
0.0002
+ 2.86%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.25
0.09
+ 2.85%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
0.0252
+ 2.83%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.26
0.007
+ 2.8%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.80
-0.05
- 2.7%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.19
-0.0053
- 2.7%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.11
0.0029
+ 2.68%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.16
0.03
+ 2.65%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.51
-0.0136
- 2.58%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
-0.0079
- 2.49%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$3.94
-0.1
- 2.48%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$19.00
-0.48
- 2.46%
Tilray (TLRY)
$29.21
-0.72
- 2.41%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.67
-0.016
- 2.33%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.21
-0.1001
- 2.32%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.47
0.0106
+ 2.31%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$150.65
-3.5178
- 2.28%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$5.52
0.12
+ 2.22%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$4.92
0.1
+ 2.07%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$7.21
-0.15
- 2.04%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.11
0.0021
+ 2.03%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.68
-0.014
- 2.01%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.25
0.0048
+ 1.92%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.26
-0.005
- 1.89%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.72
0.0312
+ 1.85%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.87
-0.035
- 1.84%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.02
0.0004
+ 1.75%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$6.52
0.11
+ 1.72%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.53
-0.1482
- 1.71%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.19
-0.0033
- 1.71%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.63
-0.095
- 1.66%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.31
0.005
+ 1.64%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$5.94
0.095
+ 1.63%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$75.38
-1.22
- 1.59%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$27.15
0.425
+ 1.59%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.10
0.08
+ 1.59%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.34
0.02
+ 1.52%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$110.78
-1.65
- 1.47%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.48
-0.037
- 1.47%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.02
-0.03
- 1.46%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.66
0.0089
+ 1.37%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$11.44
-0.159
- 1.37%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.83
-0.0113
- 1.34%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
-0.0005
- 1.3%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.20
-0.0155
- 1.28%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.54
-0.059
- 1.28%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.41
0.05
+ 1.15%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.60
0.0064
+ 1.08%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$134.53
-1.42
- 1.04%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.03
0.03
+ 1%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.95
-0.0095
- 0.99%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$15.06
0.13
+ 0.87%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$11.70
0.1
+ 0.86%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$11.76
-0.1
- 0.84%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0001
- 0.8%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$61.80
-0.495
- 0.79%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$25.77
-0.2
- 0.77%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.25
0.04
+ 0.64%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$290.66
-1.66
- 0.57%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.34
0.0019
+ 0.57%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.70
0.036
+ 0.54%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.38
0.0115
+ 0.49%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$7.91
-0.035
- 0.44%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
0.0001
+ 0.41%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$56.87
0.23
+ 0.41%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$23.69
-0.09
- 0.38%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.66
0.01
+ 0.38%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$9.89
0.0339
+ 0.34%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.65
-0.002
- 0.31%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$19.15
-0.049
- 0.26%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.44
0.0011
+ 0.25%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.12
0.0003
+ 0.25%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.51
0.003
+ 0.2%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$16.84
0.03
+ 0.18%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$11.69
-0.02
- 0.17%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.87
0.0311
+ 0.17%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.43
0.0005
+ 0.12%
Teradyne (TER)
$53.18
0.06
+ 0.11%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.40
-0.0017
- 0.07%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.28
+ 0%
Elixxer (LGGCF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$15.63
+ 0%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.28
+ 0%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.44
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
4Front Ventures (CNXXF)
$0.66
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.18
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$0.99
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics International Inc (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.18
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.21
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.13
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.22
+ 0%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$6.00
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$1.05
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.64
+ 0%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$121.07
+ %
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.23
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.20
+ 0%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$1.15
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.32
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
see all

Defying The Odds With A Dream, Some Weed, And A Ton Of Determination: The Inside Scoop On Frank Shamrock

It was arguably one of the most exciting fights in UFC history. The year was 1999. Frank Shamrock vs. Tito Ortiz. Ortiz had three consecutive wins before ... read more

'A World-Class Portfolio': Aurora Closes Hempco Acquisition

Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) announced Monday that its acquisition of Hempco Food and Fiber Inc. has closed at a valuation of ... read more

After Firing, Bruce Linton Buys More Shares Of Canopy Growth

Bruce Linton in early July was "terminated" as Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) CEO, but that didn't stop him from buying more shares in ... read more
