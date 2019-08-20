Gainers

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares increased by 1.54% to close at $5.93.

(NYSE: ACB) shares increased by 1.54% to close at $5.93. Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares increased by 0.16% to close at $6.25.

(NYSE: APHA) shares increased by 0.16% to close at $6.25. Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares increased by 1.87% to close at $27.22.

(NYSE: CGC) shares increased by 1.87% to close at $27.22. Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares gained 0.16%, closing at $6.42.

(NASDAQ: GNLN) shares gained 0.16%, closing at $6.42. Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 2.37%, to close at $112.81.

(NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 2.37%, to close at $112.81.





Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares gained 7.66%, closing at $9.28.

(NASDAQ: KERN) shares gained 7.66%, closing at $9.28. New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares increased by 0.29% to close at $3.50.

(NASDAQ: NBEV) shares increased by 0.29% to close at $3.50. OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares increased by 2.19% to close at $5.13.

(NASDAQ: OGI) shares increased by 2.19% to close at $5.13. Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares rose 1.14%, to close at $15.08.

(NYSE: PYX) shares rose 1.14%, to close at $15.08. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares gained 5.58%, closing at $11.93.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter

Losers

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares tumbled by 0.93%, eventually closing at $11.75.

(NASDAQ: CRON) shares tumbled by 0.93%, eventually closing at $11.75. CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares tumbled by 2.48%, eventually closing at $1.97.

(NYSE: CTST) shares tumbled by 2.48%, eventually closing at $1.97. Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares fell 0.0% to close at $6.66.

(OTC: CURLF) shares fell 0.0% to close at $6.66. GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 2.15% to close at $150.85.

(NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 2.15% to close at $150.85. HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares fell 2.31% to close at $4.22.

(NYSE: HEXO) shares fell 2.31% to close at $4.22. India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares tumbled by 5.61%, eventually closing at $1.01.

(AMEX: IGC) shares tumbled by 5.61%, eventually closing at $1.01. iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares fell 0.79% to close at $2.50.

(OTC: ITHUF) shares fell 0.79% to close at $2.50. MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares tumbled by 1.95%, eventually closing at $2.01.

(OTC: MMNFF) shares tumbled by 1.95%, eventually closing at $2.01. Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares tumbled by 2.1%, eventually closing at $29.30.

(NASDAQ: TLRY) shares tumbled by 2.1%, eventually closing at $29.30. Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 0.83% to close at $2.38.

(NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 0.83% to close at $2.38. cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares tumbled by 6.82%, eventually closing at $4.10.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter