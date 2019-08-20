Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 20, 2019
Gainers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares increased by 1.54% to close at $5.93.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares increased by 0.16% to close at $6.25.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares increased by 1.87% to close at $27.22.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares gained 0.16%, closing at $6.42.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 2.37%, to close at $112.81.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares gained 7.66%, closing at $9.28.
- New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares increased by 0.29% to close at $3.50.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares increased by 2.19% to close at $5.13.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares rose 1.14%, to close at $15.08.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares gained 5.58%, closing at $11.93.
Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter
Losers
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares tumbled by 0.93%, eventually closing at $11.75.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares tumbled by 2.48%, eventually closing at $1.97.
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares fell 0.0% to close at $6.66.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 2.15% to close at $150.85.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares fell 2.31% to close at $4.22.
- India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares tumbled by 5.61%, eventually closing at $1.01.
- iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares fell 0.79% to close at $2.50.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares tumbled by 1.95%, eventually closing at $2.01.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares tumbled by 2.1%, eventually closing at $29.30.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 0.83% to close at $2.38.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares tumbled by 6.82%, eventually closing at $4.10.
Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter
Posted-In: Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.