Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 20, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2019 4:21pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares increased by 1.54% to close at $5.93.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares increased by 0.16% to close at $6.25.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares increased by 1.87% to close at $27.22.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares gained 0.16%, closing at $6.42.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 2.37%, to close at $112.81.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares gained 7.66%, closing at $9.28.
  • New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares increased by 0.29% to close at $3.50.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares increased by 2.19% to close at $5.13.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares rose 1.14%, to close at $15.08.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares gained 5.58%, closing at $11.93.

Losers

  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares tumbled by 0.93%, eventually closing at $11.75.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares tumbled by 2.48%, eventually closing at $1.97.
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares fell 0.0% to close at $6.66.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 2.15% to close at $150.85.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares fell 2.31% to close at $4.22.
  • India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares tumbled by 5.61%, eventually closing at $1.01.
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares fell 0.79% to close at $2.50.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares tumbled by 1.95%, eventually closing at $2.01.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares tumbled by 2.1%, eventually closing at $29.30.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 0.83% to close at $2.38.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares tumbled by 6.82%, eventually closing at $4.10.

Posted-In: Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Cannabis Movers

ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
-0.0025
- 67.57%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.75
0.1975
+ 35.91%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.08
0.0182
+ 31.88%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.04
-0.0127
- 24.17%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$2.28
0.43
+ 23.24%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.11
0.02
+ 22.22%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
0.0001
+ 20%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
0.0022
+ 17.89%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.06
0.009
+ 17.65%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
-0.0115
- 16.91%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.35
0.0484
+ 16.19%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.31
-0.0482
- 13.46%
BELEAVE INC ORD by Beleave Inc. (BLEVF)
$0.04
-0.0052
- 11.6%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
0.005
+ 11.57%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
-0.001
- 11.11%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
0.002
+ 11.11%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.22
0.022
+ 10.95%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.08
-0.0088
- 10.5%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.40
0.0377
+ 10.47%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
0.004
+ 10.39%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
0.0039
+ 10.13%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
0.0003
+ 10%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.33
0.03
+ 10%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.15
-0.0149
- 9.31%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
0.017
+ 9.29%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.65
0.054
+ 9%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.00
-0.098
- 8.93%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.31
-0.0296
- 8.79%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.43
0.27
+ 8.54%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.22
-0.0199
- 8.3%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.05
-0.0924
- 8.11%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.23
0.23
+ 7.67%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.62
-0.0499
- 7.45%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.03
0.0019
+ 7.04%
Eurolife Brands (CANVF)
$0.10
-0.0072
- 6.98%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.40
-0.6257
- 6.93%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.72
0.11
+ 6.83%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.28
0.0169
+ 6.42%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.17
0.25
+ 6.38%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.12
-0.28
- 6.36%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$1.94
0.1111
+ 6.07%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.37
0.0205
+ 5.86%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.19
0.0648
+ 5.73%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$2.25
0.12
+ 5.63%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$11.93
0.63
+ 5.58%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.77
-0.045
- 5.52%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$18.76
0.98
+ 5.51%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.12
0.006
+ 5.5%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
0.0046
+ 5.49%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.70
-0.0401
- 5.41%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.42
-0.079
- 5.28%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.17
-0.0095
- 5.22%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.65
-0.0356
- 5.19%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$18.49
-0.99
- 5.08%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.62
-0.0322
- 4.95%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.45
0.21
+ 4.95%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$1.63
-0.0834
- 4.88%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.27
-0.014
- 4.86%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.39
-0.07
- 4.79%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$1.00
-0.05
- 4.76%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.30
-0.0152
- 4.74%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.25
-0.012
- 4.67%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.43
-0.02
- 4.44%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
-0.003
- 4.35%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.40
-0.1999
- 4.35%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.17
-0.0079
- 4.34%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.81
-0.0363
- 4.27%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.60
-0.25
- 4.27%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.08
0.0034
+ 4.2%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.03
0.0407
+ 4.14%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
-0.0015
- 4.1%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.04
-0.128
- 4.04%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.12
-0.005
- 4%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.60
0.0231
+ 3.98%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$12.33
-0.5
- 3.9%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.06
-0.0024
- 3.86%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
-0.0119
- 3.74%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$9.71
-0.37
- 3.67%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.26
-0.0095
- 3.6%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.67
0.0234
+ 3.6%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.50
-0.0185
- 3.59%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.16
-0.0058
- 3.48%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.45
-0.0164
- 3.48%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.60
-0.1268
- 3.41%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.09
-0.135
- 3.2%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.40
-0.2772
- 3.2%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.81
-0.19
- 3.17%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$4.98
-0.16
- 3.11%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.36
0.04
+ 3.03%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.66
0.0193
+ 3.01%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.67
-0.0207
- 2.98%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.03
0.0007
+ 2.88%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
0.0252
+ 2.83%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.26
0.007
+ 2.8%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.73
0.0462
+ 2.74%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$1.96
-0.055
- 2.73%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.80
-0.05
- 2.7%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.11
0.0029
+ 2.68%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.19
-0.0052
- 2.65%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.78
0.02
+ 2.63%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
-0.001
- 2.6%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$9.60
-0.256
- 2.6%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.51
-0.0136
- 2.58%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.80
-0.0202
- 2.45%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.47
0.0106
+ 2.31%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$112.72
2.43
+ 2.2%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.22
-0.095
- 2.2%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.13
0.11
+ 2.19%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$7.20
-0.16
- 2.17%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$150.85
-3.32
- 2.15%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.14
-0.003
- 2.1%
Tilray (TLRY)
$29.30
-0.63
- 2.1%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.00
-0.1
- 1.96%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.01
-0.04
- 1.95%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.44
-0.0285
- 1.94%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
-0.0003
- 1.89%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$27.22
0.5
+ 1.87%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 1.82%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
-0.0005
- 1.82%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.58
-0.0106
- 1.79%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$3.97
-0.07
- 1.73%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
-0.0008
- 1.72%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.19
-0.0033
- 1.71%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.26
-0.0045
- 1.7%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$4.90
0.08
+ 1.66%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$75.37
-1.23
- 1.61%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.83
-0.0135
- 1.6%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0002
- 1.6%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$110.68
-1.75
- 1.56%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$5.94
0.09
+ 1.54%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$5.48
0.08
+ 1.48%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$7.83
-0.11
- 1.39%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.66
0.0089
+ 1.37%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.12
-0.0016
- 1.34%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.28
-0.0037
- 1.31%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.20
-0.0155
- 1.28%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$11.46
-0.1417
- 1.22%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.65
-0.07
- 1.22%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.55
-0.055
- 1.2%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.18
0.002
+ 1.11%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.00
0.011
+ 1.11%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$11.59
-0.12
- 1.02%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.95
-0.0095
- 0.99%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.15
0.0014
+ 0.96%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$11.75
-0.11
- 0.93%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$1.14
-0.01
- 0.87%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.39
0.02
+ 0.84%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.38
-0.02
- 0.83%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$15.05
0.12
+ 0.8%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$290.02
-2.3
- 0.79%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.50
-0.02
- 0.79%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.04
-0.0003
- 0.77%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$11.68
0.08
+ 0.69%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.52
0.01
+ 0.66%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$25.80
-0.17
- 0.65%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.25
0.04
+ 0.64%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$135.12
-0.83
- 0.61%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.34
0.0019
+ 0.57%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.31
0.0017
+ 0.57%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$61.94
-0.35
- 0.56%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$56.95
0.31
+ 0.55%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.94
0.1
+ 0.53%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.02
0.0001
+ 0.42%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.64
-0.01
- 0.38%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.32
0.0011
+ 0.34%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.90
-0.005
- 0.26%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.27
0.0007
+ 0.26%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.44
0.0011
+ 0.25%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$23.73
-0.05
- 0.21%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.25
0.0004
+ 0.16%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$6.42
0.01
+ 0.16%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$16.83
0.0241
+ 0.14%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$19.18
-0.0229
- 0.12%
Teradyne (TER)
$53.06
-0.06
- 0.11%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.10
0.0001
+ 0.1%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Elixxer (LGGCF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.36
+ 0%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.66
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
4Front Ventures (CNXXF)
$0.66
+ 0%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.44
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.28
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.13
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$1.05
+ 0%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$121.28
+ %
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.43
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.23
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.21
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.32
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.03
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics International Inc (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.22
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$15.63
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.64
+ 0%
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Defying The Odds With A Dream, Some Weed, And A Ton Of Determination: The Inside Scoop On Frank Shamrock

It was arguably one of the most exciting fights in UFC history. The year was 1999. Frank Shamrock vs. Tito Ortiz. Ortiz had three consecutive wins before ... read more

'A World-Class Portfolio': Aurora Closes Hempco Acquisition

Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) announced Monday that its acquisition of Hempco Food and Fiber Inc. has closed at a valuation of ... read more

After Firing, Bruce Linton Buys More Shares Of Canopy Growth

Bruce Linton in early July was "terminated" as Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) CEO, but that didn't stop him from buying more shares in ... read more
