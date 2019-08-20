Sun+Earth Certified Issues Regenerative Organic Farming, Fair Labor Standards For Cannabis Cultivation

This week, Sun+Earth announced the launch of its organic certification program for outdoor cannabis, which goes beyond the organic standards set by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and includes fair labor standards for cannabis farm workers.

Sun+Earth launched earlier this year and has already certified 14 outdoor cannabis farms in California. Sun+Earth Certified cannabis is sold at more than 30 dispensaries across California. With its sights set on pushing the cannabis industry in a less toxic, healthier and more sustainable direction, Sun+Earth is poised to begin certifying outdoor farms in Colorado, Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia, Canada.

The not-for-profit company aims to set standards for cultivating cannabis ethically, ecologically, and with minimal carbon footprint.

“Regenerative Organic Certification is the new high-bar growing standard that covers soil health, animal welfare, and worker fairness in a single certification," David Bronner, CEO of Dr. Bronner's and founder of Brother David's told Benzinga. "ROC agriculture is a path that not only reverses the social and environmental harms that industrial ag causes, but can help address our climate crisis by using the soil to draw down and sequester atmospheric CO2. ROC certification gives conscious consumers the choice to support vibrant rural farming communities that tend their land regeneratively and holistically, raise livestock on pasture, and pay fair wages to their workers.

“Cannabis farmers and consumers are facing the same nightmare of corporate industrial ag moving in, with its intensive fossil fuel, chemical fertilizer, and pesticide-intensive indoor growing operations that disrespect the land and displace small family farmers. But due to ongoing federal prohibition, cannabis cannot yet be termed 'organic' and so can't participate in the ROC program. That's why the International Cannabis Farmers Association, Cannabis Conservancy, and Certified Kind have come together to create Sun+Earth Certification, a program inspired by and aligned with the ROC standard, but tailored to the way cannabis is grown and produced.”