Former Global Head Of Capital Markets For NYSE Joins Cannabis Company

Helix TCS Inc (OTC: HLIX) has brought on Garvis Toler III, former Global Head of Capital Markets for the NYSE Group, as its new President of Data Services.

Toler's experience and leadership in data services, risk management and capital markets will help Helix expand into new sectors and deliver the most complete suite of products to cannabis businesses.

"As we realize our comprehensive data strategy, Garvis' experience and network will be critical in bringing it to fruition. We have previously outlined our full corporate strategy, and will continue to systematically onboard leaders who will drive those initiatives and bring greater scope of critical services to our clients,” Zachary Venegas, Executive Chairman and CEO of Helix TCS, told Benzinga.

Adding to these comments, Toler said, “Throughout my career, I have sought to work with companies that are innovators with aspirations to transform their respective industries. Data and intelligence are the lifeblood of so many of these exciting innovations and I am excited to draw on my previous experience to help Helix continue to serve its customers with world class solutions as they grow their businesses.”

