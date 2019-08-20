Market Overview

CBD For Pets: True Leaf Rolls Out Canine Supplements, Mary's Brands Announces Mary's Tails Products
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 20, 2019 10:18am   Comments
CBD For Pets: True Leaf Rolls Out Canine Supplements, Mary's Brands Announces Mary's Tails Products
True Leaf Brands Inc. (OTC: TRLFF), the dominant company in the cannabis pet world, said  Tuesday that it's launching veterinarian-formulated CBD supplements for dogs that will be presented at the SuperZoo 2019 pet industry trade show in Las Vegas.

The new CBD product line is expected to hit shelves at the end of September in some pet retail stores, as well as online via True Leaf Brands’ website.

The products will bear the National Animal Supplement Council, or NASC, quality seal.

The CBD chews are made of using pesticide-free, non-GMO hemp leaf with naturally present CBD.

 “We are excited to launch a NASC-certified CBD product line to complement our trusted and successful hemp seed-based pet supplements,” Darcy Bomford, the founder and CEO of TrueLeaf, said in a statement.

“With the True Leaf brand already in over 3,500 stores worldwide, we are well positioned to meet the growing U.S. demand for legal, safe and effective CBD pet products, which should generate significant incremental revenue for True Leaf.”

True Leaf shares were down 0.69% at 18 cents at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Another big name in the industry, Mary's Brands, announced Tuesday that it's launching Mary's Tails, a suite of customizable CBD pet solutions that will be presented at the same pet industry trade show in Las Vegas.

The new line of CBD products for pets consists of four product suites: the hemp extract transdermal gel pen, hemp extract tinctures, hemp extract capsules and hemp extract balm.

"Expanding on our award-winning human use products, Mary's Tails will provide unique and relevant solutions formulated for pets that will focus on effective delivery of the line's active ingredients," Luke Mullins, Mary's Brands' newly appointed vice president of pet sales, said in a statement.

"My 10-year-old Golden Retriever has seen the benefits of the multiple delivery methods we provide."

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Photo courtesy of Mary's Brands. 

 

Posted-In: CBD Mary's Brands pets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

