Oregon Cannabis Engineering Firm Root Expands To Michigan

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2019 2:10pm   Comments
Oregon Cannabis Engineering Firm Root Expands To Michigan
An Oregon engineering company that works with cannabis growers and processing facilities said Monday it has won approval for a license to operate in Michigan.

Root Engineers, the cannabis-focused division of Bend, Oregon-based ColeBreit Engineering, said the company and managing principal Laura Breit received approval from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to work in the state’s cannabis industry.

Root provides engineering, design and consulting services for the growing and extraction process and noise and odor compliance work, and was looking to move beyond Oregon, where it has worked with several producers.

“Our goal is to help new facilities optimize production, maximize bottom line profits and provide the operational infrastructure to help our clients grow their businesses,” Breit said in a statement.

Michigan officials last month set out rules for retail recreational cannabis sales in the state after voters approved non-medical use last November. Applications for retail sellers will be accepted in the fall, with commercial sales starting around the end of the year. 

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

