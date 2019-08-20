Market Overview

EXMceuticals Adds Tripp Keber To Board
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 20, 2019 9:02am   Comments
Cannabis cultivator and producer EXMceuticals Inc. (CSE: EXM) has appointed former Dixie Brands (USA) Inc (OTC: DXBRF) CEO Tripp Keber to its board of directors.

A press release said Keber's efforts will focus on company development, noting his more than a decade of experience working in industrial cannabis and hemp as well as with cannabinoid ingredients.

In addition to serving as CEO of Dixie Brands, Keber has held leadership positions with the Marijuana Policy Project and the National Association of Cannabis Businesses.

Keber explained that he spent the past two years evaluating cannabis companies, adding, "EXM represents a ‘best of breed’ player in the industrial cannabinoid ingredients and hemp space and I am incredibly honoured to have the privilege of advising the board.”

In an email statement to Benzinga, EXM Chairman Jonathan Summers called Keber's appointment a "landmark milestone" for the company.

"I am convinced his passion, experience and his extensive knowledge of the industry will make a major difference to EXM. Tripp is already contributing fully, as we now enter into a major phase of growth and expansion," Summers said.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
'A World-Class Portfolio': Aurora Closes Hempco Acquisition

Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) announced Monday that its acquisition of Hempco Food and Fiber Inc. has closed at a valuation of ... read more

Green Peak Joins Forces With Michigan-Based Short's Brewing To Create Cannabis-Infused Beer, Edibles

From Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC) and Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) to HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) and Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE: TAP), cannabis ... read more

Calvin Johnson's Cannabis Company To Partner With Harvard On CTE, Pain Studies

Two former Detroit Lions plan to work with Harvard University in the hopes of increasing the understanding of the role cannabis may play in treating ... read more
