Halo Labs Partners With ilo Vapor To Launch New Wellness Brand
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 19, 2019 1:01pm   Comments
Cannabis extraction company Halo Labs Inc. (NEO: HALO) (OTCQX: AGEEF) announced Monday its partnership with ilo Vapor to launch Levätä, a special wellness brand that will rely on DabTabs technology to develop a unique measured dose cannabinoid consumption solution.

Levätä CBD dosables will allow consumers to measure their CBD consumption with high accuracy providing also a vape pen styled device created by ilo, the company said.

“Consumers of cannabinoid products are becoming increasingly passionate about the wellness benefits of CBD,” said Michael Lindars, CEO and Co-Founder of ilo. “The ability to merge our flagship product, DabTabs™ dosables, with CBD is the first of many strategic moves to introduce true, clean vaporization into this developing wellness space.”

Click here more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

The company also reported it plans to start the sales of the Levätä collection in October, concentrating on California, Oregon, and Nevada, aiming to boost the sales via the online retail marketplace.

“The CBD market is becoming a larger focus for us,” said Kiran Sidhu, CEO and co-Founder of Halo. “We are excited to offer the Levätä™ collection, as we look to strengthen and diversify our revenue base through the sale of innovative CBD products.”

Shares of Halo Labs were up 3.23% at 32 cents.

Posted-In: Cannabis News Contracts Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

