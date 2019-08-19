Market Overview

MedMen Starts To Offer Cannabis Delivery Services Across California
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 19, 2019 8:38am   Comments
MedMen Starts To Offer Cannabis Delivery Services Across California
U.S. cannabis retailer MedMen Enterprises Inc (CSE: MMEN) (OTC: MMNFF) announced Monday the start of its delivery service across California, allowing consumers to experience the comfort of home delivery.

The company will concentrate on California, where it has 17 retail locations, aiming for its delivery service to expand across the country.

“MedMen has always been at the forefront of shaping and defining the cannabis industry, and we are proud to be taking the next step in our evolution by now offering delivery service in California,” said Adam Bierman, MedMen co-Founder and CEO. “This enhancement in technology provides our California communities with convenient access to quality products from the brand they know and love.”

For a limited time, customers will have the opportunity to appreciate a free delivery.

MedMen also shared the news of its new loyalty program, MedMen Buds, that offers various discounts and sales benefits to its members.

MedMen's stock closed Friday’s session at $1.93 per share.

Posted-In: Adam BiermanCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

The New Cannabis ETF Makes Some Additions

The Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX), one of several marijuana exchange traded funds that debuted last month, is already making some changes to its roster. THCX, ... read more

What You Should Know About Illinois' Updated Medical Marijuana Rules

By Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTC: GTBIF). The Illinois legislature passed SB 2023, with House Amendments 1 and 2, and it is awaiting Governor ... read more

Green Peak Joins Forces With Michigan-Based Short's Brewing To Create Cannabis-Infused Beer, Edibles

From Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC) and Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) to HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) and Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE: TAP), cannabis ... read more
