U.S. cannabis retailer MedMen Enterprises Inc (CSE: MMEN) (OTC: MMNFF) announced Monday the start of its delivery service across California, allowing consumers to experience the comfort of home delivery.

The company will concentrate on California, where it has 17 retail locations, aiming for its delivery service to expand across the country.

“MedMen has always been at the forefront of shaping and defining the cannabis industry, and we are proud to be taking the next step in our evolution by now offering delivery service in California,” said Adam Bierman, MedMen co-Founder and CEO. “This enhancement in technology provides our California communities with convenient access to quality products from the brand they know and love.”

For a limited time, customers will have the opportunity to appreciate a free delivery.

MedMen also shared the news of its new loyalty program, MedMen Buds, that offers various discounts and sales benefits to its members.

MedMen's stock closed Friday’s session at $1.93 per share.

