Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Lottery In Ontario, Corporate Updates And Earnings
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 19, 2019 7:44am   Comments
Share:
The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Lottery In Ontario, Corporate Updates And Earnings
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

The next five days will still be full of news surrounding the cannabis space. We have compiled a list of main things that cannabis investors should be keeping an eye on this week.

Ontario Lottery And New Jersey Application Deadline

On Tuesday, Ontario will hold the previously announced lottery to determine which businesses will obtain one of the 42 (out of a total of 50) new cannabis retail store authorizations. The results of the lottery will be announced within 24 hours.

The following day marks the deadline for companies in New Jersey to apply for cultivation and retail licenses. The state plans to grant licenses for five cultivation centers, 15 dispensaries, and four vertical operations that allow cultivation, processing, and retail.

The Week In Cannabis: CannTrust Continues Fall, Earnings A Mixed Bag, Clio Goes Green

Earnings

Among the cannabis companies yet to report their financial results, Cresco Labs Inc (OTC: CRLBF) will post its second-quarter earnings Wednesday after the closing bell. Another company scheduled to report on the same day is Indus Holdings Inc (OTC: INDXF).

Terrascend Corp (OTC: TRSSF) will announce results before the market open on Thursday.

Other Corporate News

On Monday, U.S. cannabis multi-state operator Ayr Strategies plans to start trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange, after having received the approval last week.

On Tuesday, Invictus MD Strategies Corp (OTC: IVITF)'s wholly-owned subsidiary Acreage Pharms will start cannabis oil shipments to customers after receiving a sales license from Health Canada last week.

Kali Inc (OTC: KALY) and Puration Inc (OTC: PURA) will hold conference calls to provide management updates on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

Events

There are also several events that investors should consider attending:

On Tuesday and Thursday, the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) will hold Industry Socials in Saint Louis, Missouri and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

On Thursday, New West Partners will hold the Cannabis Investor Conference at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, California. Among the presenters are Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (OTC: TGODF), Harvest One Cannabis Inc (OTC: HRVOF), Flowr Corp (OTC: FLWPF) and others.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News Previews Events Top Stories Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRLBF + FLWPF)

Michigan's Cannabis Sector Is Emergent, Thanks To Favorable Legislation
Piper Jaffray Initiates Coverage Of Cronos, Says Stock 'Warrants A Premium Valuation'
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2019
The Week In Cannabis: CannTrust Rallies Unexpectedly, Josh Kushner And Shane Victorino Join The Industry, And More
The First Half Of 2019 On OTC Markets: By The Numbers
The Week In Cannabis: Aphria's Earnings, New York's Decriminalization, Crapo's Support, Pirro's Involvement
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ReneSola (SOL)
$0.95
0.0462
+ 5.14%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.27
0.1304
+ 2.54%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.10
0.01
+ 0.48%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$16.76
0.0417
+ 0.25%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$5.11
-0.01
- 0.2%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$5.98
-0.01
- 0.17%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$14.80
0.025
+ 0.17%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.16
-0.01
- 0.16%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$7.75
0.01
+ 0.13%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.44
-0.005
- 0.11%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.27
-0.0038
- 0.09%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$26.20
-0.01
- 0.04%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$111.13
0.02
+ 0.02%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$120.41
0.0293
+ 0.02%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$61.99
-0.01
- 0.02%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$106.10
0.0134
+ 0.01%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$75.49
0.01
+ 0.01%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.27
+ 0%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.60
+ 0%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
+ 0%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.14
+ 0%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.01
+ 0%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.83
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.89
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.46
+ 0%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.16
+ 0%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.06
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.13
+ 0%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$18.09
+ 0%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.34
+ 0%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.50
+ 0%
4Front Ventures (CNXXF)
$0.68
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$11.20
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics International Inc (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.49
+ 0%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.33
+ 0%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.28
+ 0%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$23.35
+ 0%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.83
+ 0%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.02
+ 0%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$9.16
+ 0%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.02
+ 0%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.60
+ 0%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.34
+ 0%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.77
+ 0%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.01
+ 0%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.09
+ 0%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$1.77
+ 0%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.73
+ 0%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.45
+ 0%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$11.68
+ 0%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
+ 0%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.32
+ 0%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.56
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.30
+ 0%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
+ 0%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.10
+ 0%
Elixxer (LGGCF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.58
+ 0%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.56
+ 0%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.09
+ 0%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.32
+ 0%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$7.44
+ 0%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.74
+ 0%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.33
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.16
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.66
+ 0%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
+ 0%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$3.79
+ 0%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$2.22
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.69
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.15
+ 0%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.65
+ 0%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.97
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$10.10
+ 0%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.44
+ 0%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$12.73
+ 0%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.75
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.33
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.12
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.07
+ 0%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.12
+ 0%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.30
+ 0%
Eurolife Brands (CANVF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
+ 0%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.28
+ 0%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.60
+ 0%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$55.72
+ 0%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$133.92
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.38
+ 0%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.68
+ 0%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.54
+ 0%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.58
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.48
+ 0%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$19.57
+ 0%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.19
+ 0%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.06
+ 0%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.25
+ 0%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.77
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.14
+ 0%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.40
+ 0%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.92
+ 0%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.95
+ 0%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.33
+ 0%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.32
+ 0%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.09
+ 0%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.20
+ 0%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.39
+ 0%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$1.70
+ 0%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$11.34
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.50
+ 0%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$1.78
+ 0%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
+ 0%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$154.19
+ 0%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$19.33
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$288.81
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$28.10
+ 0%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$12.11
+ 0%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.76
+ 0%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.50
+ 0%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.39
+ 0%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.67
+ 0%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.07
+ 0%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
+ 0%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.55
+ 0%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.49
+ 0%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$1.93
+ 0%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.15
+ 0%
Tilray (TLRY)
$31.31
+ 0%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$6.49
+ 0%
Teradyne (TER)
$52.95
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.25
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.16
+ 0%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
+ 0%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.14
+ 0%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.60
+ 0%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.63
+ 0%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.46
+ 0%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.18
+ 0%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.99
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.22
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.23
+ 0%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
+ 0%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.58
+ 0%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.64
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.69
+ 0%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.86
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.21
+ 0%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.24
+ 0%
BELEAVE INC ORD by Beleave Inc. (BLEVF)
$0.05
+ 0%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.09
+ 0%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.30
+ 0%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.86
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.64
+ 0%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.90
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.32
+ 0%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.23
+ 0%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.12
+ 0%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.17
+ 0%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
+ 0%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.13
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.72
+ 0%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.28
+ 0%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.76
+ 0%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.71
+ 0%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.31
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.55
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.95
+ 0%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$10.11
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.04
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
+ 0%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.23
+ 0%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.24
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
see all

The New Cannabis ETF Makes Some Additions

The Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX), one of several marijuana exchange traded funds that debuted last month, is already making some changes to its roster. THCX, ... read more

What You Should Know About Illinois' Updated Medical Marijuana Rules

By Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTC: GTBIF). The Illinois legislature passed SB 2023, with House Amendments 1 and 2, and it is awaiting Governor ... read more

Green Peak Joins Forces With Michigan-Based Short's Brewing To Create Cannabis-Infused Beer, Edibles

From Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC) and Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) to HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) and Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE: TAP), cannabis ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Don't Ignore This Low Volatility ETF

21Vianet Group Q2 Earnings Preview