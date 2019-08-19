What Have We Learned After Four Years Of Legal Cannabis Sales In CO
- Since 2014, when Colorado became the nation's first fully legal cannabis market, it has generated over $6 billion in legal cannabis sales.
- Adult-use sales grew 300% between 2014-2018, accounting for 2/3 of all cannabis purchased, and reflecting strong, sustained demand from adult consumers.
- Meantime, medical sales through 2014-2018 gradually declined, while bolstered by a strong medical framework (i.e., tax exemptions, higher quantity allowances for registered patients).
- Colorado's results demonstrate the significant industry to be created through legalized cannabis, with economic benefits derived through effective regulations.
- As its extant cannabis consumer market nears saturation, new industry trends and innovations (e.g., therapeutic and wellness applications, delivery mechanisms, social-use venues, and a strong hemp sector, etc.) will keep driving lucrative opportunities in the Centennial State.
The post What Have We Learned After Four Years of Legal Cannabis Sales in CO appeared first on New Frontier Data.
Image Sourced from PIxabay
Posted-In: cannabis industry legal cannabisCannabis Government News Regulations Markets General