Sherbinskis And No Vet Alone Partner Up To Combat Opioid Abuse And Suicide Among Vets – Using Cannabis

This week, SHERBINSKIS a cannabis and lifestyle brand founded by famed marijuana breeder Mario Guzman, a.k.a Mr. Sherbinski, announced a partnership with non-profit organization, No Vet Alone.

Under this strategic partnership, the two entities will work together to raise awareness around the role cannabis has played in bringing relief to No Vet Alone members, amidst a hard-hitting opioid epidemic and growing suicide rates among military veterans and first responders.

“The purpose of this partnership is to generate valuable medical research that will save lives. We need to better understand what effect cannabis and CBD have on specific conditions in order to create a better therapeutic outcomes,” John Wordin, founder and chairman of No Vet Alone, told Benzinga.

“Our theory is that you can match personality and condition with specific strains, and that has the power to reduce suicides by improving anxiety, chronic pain, sleep issues and depression among our veterans. SHERBINSKIS is committed to this mission. With their strain expertise we can change lives for people all over the country.”