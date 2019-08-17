Gainers

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares gained 5.64%, closing at $5.99.

(OTC: CURLF) shares increased by 3.52% to close at $6.76.





GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares increased by 0.83% to close at $154.19.

(NASDAQ: TRPX) shares increased by 7.34% to close at $2.34. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares rose 5.46%, to close at $11.20.

Losers

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares tumbled by 0.0%, eventually closing at $12.17.

(NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 10.85% to close at $31.31. cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares tumbled by 5.32%, eventually closing at $4.27.

