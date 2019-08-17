Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 16, 2019
Gainers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares gained 5.64%, closing at $5.99.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares increased by 3.36% to close at $6.16.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares rose 2.78%, to close at $28.10.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares gained 6.06%, closing at $2.10.
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares increased by 3.52% to close at $6.76.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares increased by 0.83% to close at $154.19.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares gained 3.97%, closing at $4.45.
- India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares rose 4.95%, to close at $1.06.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 3.51%, to close at $106.16.
- iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares rose 3.54%, to close at $2.55.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares gained 3.21%, closing at $1.93.
- New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares rose 6.13%, to close at $3.46.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares gained 3.0%, closing at $5.15.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares rose 8.02%, to close at $14.82.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares increased by 7.34% to close at $2.34.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares rose 5.46%, to close at $11.20.
Losers
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares tumbled by 0.0%, eventually closing at $12.17.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares dropped by 6.89%, to close at $6.49.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares fell 5.59% to close at $8.61.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 10.85% to close at $31.31.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares tumbled by 5.32%, eventually closing at $4.27.
