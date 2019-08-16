cannabisMD Announces New Partnership With Think20 Labs

The influx of CBD products flooding the market has created a big need for testing cannabis and CBD products to ensure safety and quality. Food fraud and drug counterfeiting are on the rise and pose a significant threat to public health and safety- and this remains an issue for CBD products.

Seeking to address this issue, cannabisMD, a non-advocacy consumer education platform, has joined forces with Think20 Labs, a lab testing company with a mission to ensure that CBD products are deemed safe and pure for consumers and marked free from contamination.

Think20 is known for its state-of-the-art facilities and employs the same technology as the Mars Rovers and the National Cancer Institute.

“There is so much clutter and confusion about CBD," Michael Klein, CEO of cannabisMD told Benzinga." Misinformation and products that make claims that are untrue or contain everything from mold to e. coli only adds to this confusion. And generate fear. cannabisMD cuts through the clutter and navigates consumers through a journey of discovery of potential benefits of CBD for their health and wellness.”

According to Klein, Think20Labs shares cannabisMD’s goal to ensure consumer safety.

"Their lab process and technology is far superior to anything we have seen. With this independent and blind lab testing, we are empowering consumers with greater detail and understanding of what really is in the bottle and surface quality brands. This collocation has created the world’s safest marketplace." he said.

Related Stories:

A Couple Data Points On The Main Drivers Of Cannabis Stock Investing

PharmaCielo Announces Expansion In Latin America Through Veterinary CBD Partnership