Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What You Should Know About Illinois' Updated Medical Marijuana Rules
Benzinga Cannabis  
August 16, 2019 2:26pm   Comments
Share:
What You Should Know About Illinois' Updated Medical Marijuana Rules
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

By Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTC: GTBIF).

The Illinois legislature passed SB 2023, with House Amendments 1 and 2, and it is awaiting Governor Pritzker’s signature. This is a summary of the significant changes that the “Bill” makes to the Program.

Makes the program permanent: The Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Pilot Program was a pilot program and was set to expire in 2020. The Bill repeals the current 2020 sunset date, removes its pilot program designation, and makes conforming changes by removing “pilot” from various acts.

Adds debilitating medical conditions: Broadens what qualifies as a “debilitating medical condition”:

  • Autism
  • chronic pain
  • irritable bowel syndrome
  • migraines
  • osteoarthritis
  • anorexia nervosa
  • Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome
  • Neuro-Behcet’s Autoimmune Disease
  • neuropathy
  • polycystic kidney disease
  • superior canal dehiscence syndrome

Broadens who can certify patients: Currently, only physicians can certify a debilitating medical condition for a qualifying patient after a physical examination of the person. The Bill allows advanced practice registered nurses (“APRN”), who must have a controlled substances license, and physician assistants (“PA”) to also qualify as certifying health care professionals.

Patients can now make immediate changes to their designated dispensary: The Bill provides that DPH shall provide for immediate changes of a registered qualifying patient’s designated registered dispensing organization. Currently, the patient’s new dispensary must advise the patient that the designated dispensary on file with IDPH has been changed, then notify the old dispensary that the designation has changed and the patient may no longer purchase there, and then notify IDPH of the change and receive confirmation that IDPH has updated its database.

This process was originally intended to prevent “dispensary shopping” because there was up to a 24-hour delay in reflecting a person’s purchases, but IDPH has updated its technology system so that it tracks a person’s purchase of medical cannabis immediately. The Bill requires that DPH must provide for the patient’s changed dispensary immediately to reflect this.

No flower sales or paraphernalia sales to patients under age 21: DPH requested this change so cannabis rules would match with tobacco restrictions. Currently, DPH may not issue medical cannabis cards to patients under 18 except in limited circumstances, such as when the patient has epilepsy. Patients under 18 who are approved by DPH are prohibited from consuming cannabis except for medical cannabis infused products, and from purchasing any usable cannabis. The Bill changes this so that patients under 21 years of age who are approved by DPH are still prohibited from consuming cannabis except for medical cannabis infused products, from purchasing any usable cannabis or paraphernalia used for smoking or vaping medical cannabis.

Product returns will be allowed: The Bill requires IDFPR to adopt rules permitting the return and potential refunds for damaged or inadequate products.

Cultivation centers can sell cannabis to other cannabis cultivation centers: The Bill allows a cultivation center to sell or distribute cannabis to “another cultivation center”, a dispensing organization, or a testing lab.

Principal Officers and Board members can become patients: The Bill removes the prohibition on Principal Officers and board members becoming patients or caregivers.

Physicians can be compensated for research: The Act currently prohibits physicians from receiving remuneration from patients, primary caregivers, cultivation centers, or dispensing organizations (other than payment from a patient for the fee associated with the required examination). The Bill adds an exception to this prohibition for the limited purpose of performing a medical cannabis-related research study. This is to prevent medical cannabis businesses from paying health care professionals to certify patients, but also allows medical cannabis researchers to be compensated for their research-related work.

The Bill adds a new prohibition against certifying health professionals from: accepting, soliciting, or offering any form of remuneration from or to a medical cannabis cultivation center or dispensary for the purposes of referring a patient to a specific dispensary organization.

Expands the number of caregivers allowed: The Bill allows a patient under age 18 to appoint up to 3 designated caregivers (instead of 2 parents or legal guardians) and it can be whomever the patient designates, so long as they still meet the definition of a designated caregiver and at least one designated caregiver is a biological parent or legal guardian. The Bill also allows patients 18 and over to have 3 caregivers.

Designated caregiver definition remains the same (means a person who: (1) is at least 21 years of age; (2) has agreed to assist with a patient's medical use of cannabis; (3) has not been convicted of an excluded offense; and (4) assists no more than one registered qualifying patient with his or her medical use of cannabis)

No more renewals for people with life-long debilitating medical conditions: DPH can no longer require patients and applicants with life-long debilitating medical conditions to renew their cards.

Expanded access for veterans: The Opioid Alternative Pilot Program (OAPP) was created in PA 100-1114 to provide access to medical cannabis as an alternative for persons eligible for opioid prescriptions. It authorizes licensed dispensaries to sell medical cannabis to persons enrolled in the OPAA. In order to enroll in OPAA a person needs to provide written certification from a licensed physician.

The Bill specifically provides that the Department of Public Health (IDPH) must adopt rules or procedures allowing qualified veterans to participate in the OPAA. Currently, the US Department of Veterans Affairs cannot recommend or assist veterans in obtaining medical cannabis. The Bill seeks to allow IDPH to instead provide certification to veterans so that they may participate in OPAA.

The Bill also makes a change so that IDPH must also allow qualified veterans to participate in their quantity waiver process- which allows IDPH to approve certain patients from receiving more than the allowed 2.5 ounces of cannabis in any 14-day period.

Containers for personal transport of product: Currently, any medicinal cannabis in transit must be in a tamper-evident, sealed container. The Bill 1 removes the requirement that it be tamper- evident and merely requires that it be sealed. This has caused confusion in transferring medical cannabis in situations where the product may have been opened by the person in one location, but used in another (home to hospital transfers).

Conflicts of Law: The Bill adds a conflicts of law provision which states that in the event the medical act conflicts with the adult use act, the provisions of the adult use act shall control.

IDFPR can issue non-disciplinary citations: The Bill allows IDFPR to issue non-disciplinary citations to dispensaries for minor violations, which may be accompanied by up to $10,000 civil penalty for each violation. The penalty shall be a civil penalty or other condition as established by rule. The licensee may choose, in lieu of accepting the citation, to request a hearing, and the licensee has 30 days after service to dispute the matter before it becomes and final and non- appealable. Currently, IDFPR may revoke, suspend, reprimand, etc. as it deems necessary any licensed dispensary for violations of the Act. This includes imposing fines up to $10,000 for each violation. However, IDFPR lacks any ability to issue citations for minor violations, such as improper employee training, faulty camera systems, vault log errors, and other violations that an inspector may notice while performing a routine inspection.

Prohibition on seeing doctors for certification only: The Bill states that nothing prevents certifying health care professionals from referring a patient for health services “except when the referral is limited to certification purposes only.” This means DPH expects that a patient will have a bona-fide relationship with their health care professional, and does not want a patient referred to a doctor for the sole purpose of getting a certification.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Illinois cannabisCannabis News Education Markets General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GTBIF)

AT&T, Texas Instruments And More 'Fast Money' Picks For August 14
The Week In Cannabis: Aphria's Earnings, New York's Decriminalization, Crapo's Support, Pirro's Involvement
Jushi Holdings, Green Thumb Industries Announce License Wins
Green Thumb Industries Relaunches 'Dogwalkers' Brand, With Community Giveback Initiatives – And Yes, A Lot Of Pup Love
A Cannabis ETF Adds Exposure To Multi-State Operators
The Week In Cannabis: Canopy Growth Trims Bruce Linton, Congressional Hearings On Ending Marijuana Prohibition, And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Kali (KALY)
$0.01
0.0044
+ 86.27%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.02
-0.005
- 19.16%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
0.0056
+ 19.05%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.06
-0.0111
- 16.72%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
-0.0075
- 15.96%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.55
-0.1
- 15.38%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
0.004
+ 14.29%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.55
0.1799
+ 13.13%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
0.0079
+ 12.66%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.03
-0.0041
- 11.71%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.31
-0.04
- 11.43%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.78
0.0799
+ 11.41%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.72
0.069
+ 10.62%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.30
-0.0346
- 10.36%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.44
0.0409
+ 10.28%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
0.0017
+ 9.85%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.95
0.0835
+ 9.68%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0007
- 9.33%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.73
0.14
+ 8.81%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.14
-0.0125
- 8.47%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.77
0.06
+ 8.45%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.09
0.0067
+ 7.76%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.10
-0.0906
- 7.61%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
-0.0015
- 7.46%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.88
0.0612
+ 7.45%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.45
0.03
+ 7.18%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$14.70
0.96
+ 6.99%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.12
-0.0086
- 6.84%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.13
-0.082
- 6.78%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.59
0.037
+ 6.68%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
0.0008
+ 6.67%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$1.77
0.11
+ 6.63%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.03
0.3643
+ 6.43%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.32
0.1368
+ 6.28%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.17
0.01
+ 6.25%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.38
0.022
+ 6.15%
4Front Ventures (CNXXF)
$0.69
0.0389
+ 5.98%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$6.56
-0.41
- 5.88%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.04
0.002
+ 5.88%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$11.24
0.62
+ 5.84%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.33
-0.02
- 5.8%
BELEAVE INC ORD by Beleave Inc. (BLEVF)
$0.06
0.003
+ 5.77%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.30
-0.018
- 5.66%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.09
0.11
+ 5.56%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$11.06
0.58
+ 5.53%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.28
0.0145
+ 5.39%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.72
0.288
+ 5.3%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$12.76
0.64
+ 5.28%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.13
-0.007
- 5.11%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.56
-0.03
- 5.08%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
- 5%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.06
0.003
+ 5%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.48
-0.0252
- 4.99%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
0.0045
+ 4.98%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$19.65
0.9238
+ 4.93%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.24
0.29
+ 4.88%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.33
0.0154
+ 4.85%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$55.43
2.55
+ 4.82%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.20
-0.01
- 4.76%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.65
0.0289
+ 4.66%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$3.75
-0.18
- 4.58%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.47
0.19
+ 4.44%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.90
0.0382
+ 4.44%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$28.51
1.18
+ 4.32%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$134.07
5.3
+ 4.12%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.24
-0.01
- 4%
Tilray (TLRY)
$33.74
-1.3845
- 3.94%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.01
0.1891
+ 3.92%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
-0.0127
- 3.87%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.28
0.0103
+ 3.77%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
-0.0005
- 3.77%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$1.94
0.07
+ 3.74%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.33
0.084
+ 3.74%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.21
-0.008
- 3.73%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.45
0.0521
+ 3.72%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
0.0008
+ 3.6%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.60
-0.13
- 3.49%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.54
0.084
+ 3.41%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$11.85
0.3876
+ 3.38%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.26
0.0085
+ 3.35%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.26
-0.0089
- 3.34%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$1.82
0.0586
+ 3.33%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.16
0.1645
+ 3.29%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.74
0.21
+ 3.22%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.59
-0.15
- 3.16%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$5.10
0.155
+ 3.14%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.27
0.1604
+ 3.14%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.10
-0.1
- 3.13%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
0.0002
+ 3.13%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.86
0.025
+ 3.01%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.20
-0.0062
- 3.01%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.52
0.0439
+ 2.97%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$26.40
0.76
+ 2.96%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
0.002
+ 2.94%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.34
0.1226
+ 2.91%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.33
0.0092
+ 2.88%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$23.23
0.6
+ 2.65%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.40
-0.12
- 2.65%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$10.22
0.26
+ 2.61%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$19.34
0.4884
+ 2.59%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$104.97
2.5
+ 2.44%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.68
0.2
+ 2.36%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$61.93
1.35
+ 2.23%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.32
0.007
+ 2.23%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.59
0.12
+ 2.19%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.76
0.3955
+ 2.15%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.53
0.0318
+ 2.13%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$1.79
0.0364
+ 2.08%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.32
0.0064
+ 2.06%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.25
0.005
+ 2.04%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.13
-0.065
- 2.03%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.82
0.0362
+ 2.03%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.81
0.016
+ 2.02%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.89
0.0176
+ 2.02%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$110.58
2.11
+ 1.95%
Teradyne (TER)
$52.99
0.96
+ 1.85%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.02
0.0183
+ 1.83%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$18.35
0.33
+ 1.83%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$120.30
2.1469
+ 1.82%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$3.98
-0.07
- 1.73%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.29
0.09
+ 1.73%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.02
0.0004
+ 1.68%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.01
0.0166
+ 1.67%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
-0.0006
- 1.58%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$75.61
1.145
+ 1.54%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.70
0.13
+ 1.52%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.62
0.0092
+ 1.52%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$288.81
4.155
+ 1.46%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.62
-0.009
- 1.43%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.00
0.05
+ 1.27%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
0.0025
+ 1.24%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.84
0.01
+ 1.2%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
0.001
+ 1.19%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$154.73
1.8092
+ 1.18%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$12.31
0.14
+ 1.15%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.09
0.001
+ 1.1%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.69
0.0075
+ 1.1%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.88
0.02
+ 1.08%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.61
-0.0066
- 1.06%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.46
0.0047
+ 1.04%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.13
0.0013
+ 1.03%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.58
-0.0056
- 0.96%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.19
-0.0018
- 0.95%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.51
0.04
+ 0.89%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$2.29
0.02
+ 0.88%
Eurolife Brands (CANVF)
$0.11
-0.0009
- 0.84%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.15
-0.001
- 0.67%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.71
-0.0113
- 0.66%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$16.79
0.1076
+ 0.65%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.62
-0.0037
- 0.6%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$11.21
-0.065
- 0.58%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.25
0.0014
+ 0.57%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.04
-0.0002
- 0.53%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$7.64
-0.04
- 0.52%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.33
0.0015
+ 0.46%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.50
0.0022
+ 0.44%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.01
0.02
+ 0.4%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$7.51
0.03
+ 0.4%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.35
0.005
+ 0.37%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.25
-0.0009
- 0.36%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.12
-0.0004
- 0.33%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.72
0.0085
+ 0.31%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$9.97
-0.03
- 0.3%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.09
-0.003
- 0.27%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.00
-0.01
- 0.25%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
0.0005
+ 0.25%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.17
0.0004
+ 0.24%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
0.0001
+ 0.24%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.24
0.0001
+ 0.04%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.09
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.71
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.16
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.99
+ 0%
Elixxer (LGGCF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.22
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.28
+ 0%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.85
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.71
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.59
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.48
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.64
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.04
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics International Inc (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.23
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.21
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.50
+ 0%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.44
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.12
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.16
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
see all

The New Cannabis ETF Makes Some Additions

The Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX), one of several marijuana exchange traded funds that debuted last month, is already making some changes to its roster. THCX, ... read more

US Company Completes First Ever Commercial Export Of Retail CBD Products To Mexico

Commercial CBD products are headed from the United States to Mexico, via a partnership between Green Lotus and Mexican consumer packaged goods brand CBD ... read more

Big Opportunities: Michigan Cannabis Market 'Could Easily Eclipse $2B'

Since Michigan voters approved and created the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act (MRTMA) in late 2018, which legalized recreational usage of ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Whole Foods To Stock British Beyond Meat Competitor Meatless Farm: 'We Are One Of The Healthiest Products Out There'

PharmaCielo Announces Expansion In Latin America Through Veterinary CBD Partnership