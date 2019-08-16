Market Overview

Front Range Bio Acquires Hemp Genomics Co. Steep Hill
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 16, 2019 1:10pm
Front Range Bio Acquires Hemp Genomics Co. Steep Hill
Front Range Biosciences, an agricultural biotech company that specializes in high-value crops like cannabis and hemp, announced this week its acquisition of Steep Hill’s Genomics Research & Development team.

Through this partnership, FRB will further build out its IP library and accelerate key research in the pursuit of healthy and dependable crop yields. Ultimately, this allows FRB to continue providing unique and advantaged cannabis and hemp varieties to farmers and growers, further supporting the industrial hemp market, which is projected to hit $20 billion in 2024.

“To partner with an esteemed group like Steep Hill represents a pivotal moment in our company’s life cycle, as well as the industry overall,” said Dr. Jonathan Vaught, CEO and Co-Founder of FRB. “The more leaders we can have come together and collaborate for the advancement of the space, the better.”

Posted-In: Front Range BiosciencesCannabis M&A News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

