Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

California's Legal Cannabis Market To Reach $3.1B In 2019 Sales, Report Says
Natan Ponieman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2019 2:40pm   Comments
Share:
California's Legal Cannabis Market To Reach $3.1B In 2019 Sales, Report Says
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

A new report by Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics projects California’s legal cannabis market to reach $3.1 Billion in 2019 Sales. The firms are forecasting a 19% compound annual growth rate over the next five years, which will place annual consumer spending at $7.2 billion in 2024.

"Despite the burdens imposed on the legal market by regulators, with a $2.7 billion gross domestic product, California has the world's largest legal cannabis market and will continue to until federal legalization makes it merely a part of the larger U.S. market," said Tom Adams, Managing Director and Principal Analyst for BDS Analytics' Industry Intelligence group and Editor-in-Chief for Arcview Market Research.

A State In Recovery

According to the report, states like Colorado, Oregon and Washington saw consumer spending on adult-use cannabis double within the first year of recreational legalization.

California however, was the first state to lose consumer spending in an year-over-year basis since switching to adult-use from a medical-only framework. The market shrunk from $3 billion in 2017 to $2.5 billion in 2018 due to local bans on commercial activity and strong testing regulations. Product shortages caused a big number of suppliers to shut down activities.

"California companies that survived the dual 'extinction events' of 2018 have emerged stronger and well-positioned to grow their market share going forward," said Troy Dayton, CEO of the Arcview Group. "More than that, they are battle hardened, and kicked off a merger and acquisition flurry in the first half of 2019 that will allow them to leverage their positions in California to compete across the country."

With a better established local industry, the Sunshine State is set to recover from its initial setback and grow consistently, achieving 2017’s spending numbers back by the end of this year.

Related Links:

Cannabis CEOs See Holistic Branding As Key To Consumer Experience

Big Opportunities: Michigan Cannabis Market 'Could Easily Eclipse $2B'

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: ArcView Group BDS Analytics California Troy DaytonCannabis Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Kali (KALY)
$0.01
0.0044
+ 86.27%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.02
-0.005
- 19.16%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
0.0056
+ 19.05%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.06
-0.0111
- 16.72%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
-0.0075
- 15.96%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.55
-0.1
- 15.38%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
0.004
+ 14.29%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.55
0.1799
+ 13.13%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
0.0079
+ 12.66%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.03
-0.0041
- 11.71%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.31
-0.04
- 11.43%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.78
0.0799
+ 11.41%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.72
0.069
+ 10.62%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.30
-0.0346
- 10.36%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.44
0.0409
+ 10.28%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
0.0017
+ 9.85%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.95
0.0835
+ 9.68%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0007
- 9.33%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.73
0.14
+ 8.81%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.14
-0.0125
- 8.47%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.77
0.06
+ 8.45%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.09
0.0067
+ 7.76%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.10
-0.0906
- 7.61%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
-0.0015
- 7.46%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.88
0.0612
+ 7.45%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.45
0.03
+ 7.18%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$14.70
0.96
+ 6.99%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.12
-0.0086
- 6.84%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.13
-0.082
- 6.78%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.59
0.037
+ 6.68%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
0.0008
+ 6.67%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$1.77
0.11
+ 6.63%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.03
0.3643
+ 6.43%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.32
0.1368
+ 6.28%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.17
0.01
+ 6.25%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.38
0.022
+ 6.15%
4Front Ventures (CNXXF)
$0.69
0.0389
+ 5.98%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$6.56
-0.41
- 5.88%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.04
0.002
+ 5.88%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$11.24
0.62
+ 5.84%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.33
-0.02
- 5.8%
BELEAVE INC ORD by Beleave Inc. (BLEVF)
$0.06
0.003
+ 5.77%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.30
-0.018
- 5.66%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.09
0.11
+ 5.56%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$11.06
0.58
+ 5.53%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.28
0.0145
+ 5.39%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.72
0.288
+ 5.3%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$12.76
0.64
+ 5.28%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.13
-0.007
- 5.11%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.56
-0.03
- 5.08%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
- 5%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.06
0.003
+ 5%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.48
-0.0252
- 4.99%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
0.0045
+ 4.98%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$19.65
0.9238
+ 4.93%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.24
0.29
+ 4.88%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.33
0.0154
+ 4.85%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$55.43
2.55
+ 4.82%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.20
-0.01
- 4.76%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.65
0.0289
+ 4.66%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$3.75
-0.18
- 4.58%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.47
0.19
+ 4.44%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.90
0.0382
+ 4.44%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$28.51
1.18
+ 4.32%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$134.07
5.3
+ 4.12%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.24
-0.01
- 4%
Tilray (TLRY)
$33.74
-1.3845
- 3.94%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.01
0.1891
+ 3.92%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
-0.0127
- 3.87%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.28
0.0103
+ 3.77%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
-0.0005
- 3.77%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$1.94
0.07
+ 3.74%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.33
0.084
+ 3.74%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.21
-0.008
- 3.73%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.45
0.0521
+ 3.72%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
0.0008
+ 3.6%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.60
-0.13
- 3.49%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.54
0.084
+ 3.41%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$11.85
0.3876
+ 3.38%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.26
0.0085
+ 3.35%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.26
-0.0089
- 3.34%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$1.82
0.0586
+ 3.33%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.16
0.1645
+ 3.29%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.74
0.21
+ 3.22%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.59
-0.15
- 3.16%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$5.10
0.155
+ 3.14%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.27
0.1604
+ 3.14%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.10
-0.1
- 3.13%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
0.0002
+ 3.13%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.86
0.025
+ 3.01%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.20
-0.0062
- 3.01%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.52
0.0439
+ 2.97%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$26.40
0.76
+ 2.96%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
0.002
+ 2.94%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.34
0.1226
+ 2.91%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.33
0.0092
+ 2.88%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$23.23
0.6
+ 2.65%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.40
-0.12
- 2.65%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$10.22
0.26
+ 2.61%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$19.34
0.4884
+ 2.59%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$104.97
2.5
+ 2.44%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.68
0.2
+ 2.36%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$61.93
1.35
+ 2.23%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.32
0.007
+ 2.23%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.59
0.12
+ 2.19%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.76
0.3955
+ 2.15%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.53
0.0318
+ 2.13%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$1.79
0.0364
+ 2.08%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.32
0.0064
+ 2.06%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.25
0.005
+ 2.04%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.13
-0.065
- 2.03%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.82
0.0362
+ 2.03%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.81
0.016
+ 2.02%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.89
0.0176
+ 2.02%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$110.58
2.11
+ 1.95%
Teradyne (TER)
$52.99
0.96
+ 1.85%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.02
0.0183
+ 1.83%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$18.35
0.33
+ 1.83%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$120.30
2.1469
+ 1.82%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$3.98
-0.07
- 1.73%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.29
0.09
+ 1.73%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.02
0.0004
+ 1.68%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.01
0.0166
+ 1.67%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
-0.0006
- 1.58%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$75.61
1.145
+ 1.54%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.70
0.13
+ 1.52%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.62
0.0092
+ 1.52%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$288.81
4.155
+ 1.46%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.62
-0.009
- 1.43%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.00
0.05
+ 1.27%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
0.0025
+ 1.24%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.84
0.01
+ 1.2%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
0.001
+ 1.19%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$154.73
1.8092
+ 1.18%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$12.31
0.14
+ 1.15%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.09
0.001
+ 1.1%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.69
0.0075
+ 1.1%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.88
0.02
+ 1.08%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.61
-0.0066
- 1.06%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.46
0.0047
+ 1.04%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.13
0.0013
+ 1.03%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.58
-0.0056
- 0.96%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.19
-0.0018
- 0.95%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.51
0.04
+ 0.89%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$2.29
0.02
+ 0.88%
Eurolife Brands (CANVF)
$0.11
-0.0009
- 0.84%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.15
-0.001
- 0.67%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.71
-0.0113
- 0.66%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$16.79
0.1076
+ 0.65%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.62
-0.0037
- 0.6%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$11.21
-0.065
- 0.58%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.25
0.0014
+ 0.57%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.04
-0.0002
- 0.53%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$7.64
-0.04
- 0.52%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.33
0.0015
+ 0.46%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.50
0.0022
+ 0.44%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.01
0.02
+ 0.4%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$7.51
0.03
+ 0.4%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.35
0.005
+ 0.37%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.25
-0.0009
- 0.36%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.12
-0.0004
- 0.33%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.72
0.0085
+ 0.31%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$9.97
-0.03
- 0.3%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.09
-0.003
- 0.27%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.00
-0.01
- 0.25%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
0.0005
+ 0.25%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.17
0.0004
+ 0.24%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
0.0001
+ 0.24%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.24
0.0001
+ 0.04%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.09
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.71
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.16
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.99
+ 0%
Elixxer (LGGCF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.22
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.28
+ 0%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.85
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.71
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.59
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.48
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.64
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.04
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics International Inc (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.23
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.21
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.50
+ 0%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.44
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.12
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.16
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
see all

The New Cannabis ETF Makes Some Additions

The Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX), one of several marijuana exchange traded funds that debuted last month, is already making some changes to its roster. THCX, ... read more

US Company Completes First Ever Commercial Export Of Retail CBD Products To Mexico

Commercial CBD products are headed from the United States to Mexico, via a partnership between Green Lotus and Mexican consumer packaged goods brand CBD ... read more

Big Opportunities: Michigan Cannabis Market 'Could Easily Eclipse $2B'

Since Michigan voters approved and created the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act (MRTMA) in late 2018, which legalized recreational usage of ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Delta, Virgin Atlantic To Expand Cargo Network Between U.S. And U.K.