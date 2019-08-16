Market Overview

Harvest Health Will No Longer Pursue 2 Affiliate Companies In Pennsylvania
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 16, 2019 11:01am   Comments
The dispute between Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE:HARV)(OTC: HRVSF) and the state of Pennsylvania over licensing has reached an agreement, with Harvest no longer pursuing two affiliate companies, Harvest of Northwest PA, LLC and Harvest of North Central PA, LLC.

The agreement ends a contentious battle between the MSO and the state. Harvest has recently faced licensing issues in Ohio as well.

Harvest dropping its two LLCs results in two already constructed facilities in New Castle and Shamokin not moving forward. Eighteen employees will be affected by the agreement, according to the company.

The company will now focus on its five remaining licenses in Pennsylvania, allowing Harvest to open a maximum of 15 dispensaries.

In a press release, the company stated that, "Each Harvest affiliate strongly believes that state regulatory frameworks are essential to the success of the industry and are committed to operating within the bounds of the many cannabis policies across states."

Harvest will now focus its effort in Pennsylvania on dispensaries in Harrisburg, Johnstown, Reading and Scranton.

Posted-In: Cannabis News Health Care Markets General

