Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Coleman Young Jr. On Social Equity In Cannabis: 'A Rising Tide Lifts All Boats'
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2019 2:07pm   Comments
Share:
Coleman Young Jr. On Social Equity In Cannabis: 'A Rising Tide Lifts All Boats'
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Social equity, the idea of righting historical wrongs, has always been a hot button issue within the cannabis industry.

At the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on Thursday, Ira Weinstein, a partner at CohnReznick; consultant Coleman Young Jr.; and Ken Bryant, owner of Medicine Man of Ann Arbor and member of the Michigan Regulatory Agency's social equity advisory board, sat down for a panel discussion on how companies can embrace this idea and even utilize it as a competitive advantage. 

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Social Equity As A Competitive Advantage

While Americans of all races and ethnicities consume drugs at roughly the same rates, black Americans are more than four times as likely to be arrested for them than whites.

At its core, the vehicle for social equity is the pursuit of the American dream. 

"States with social equity programs averaged $12 billion in revenue, while other states who didn't comparatively only did $4.1 billion," said Young, former Michigan state senator and representative and son of the late Detroit Mayor Coleman Young. 

"A rising tide lifts all boats. Capitalism doesn't have to be used just for a profit, but it can be used to contribute to social good." 

Click here more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago. 

Coleman Young Jr., left, Medicine Man of Ann Arbor's Ken Bryant and Ira Weinstein of CohnReznick at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on Thursday in Detroit. Photo by Dustin Blitchok. 

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Cannabis Capital ConferenceCannabis News Events After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Kali (KALY)
$0.01
0.0044
+ 86.27%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.02
-0.005
- 19.16%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
0.0056
+ 19.05%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.06
-0.0111
- 16.72%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
-0.0075
- 15.96%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.55
-0.1
- 15.38%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
0.004
+ 14.29%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.55
0.1799
+ 13.13%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
0.0079
+ 12.66%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.03
-0.0041
- 11.71%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.31
-0.04
- 11.43%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.78
0.0799
+ 11.41%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.72
0.069
+ 10.62%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.30
-0.0346
- 10.36%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.44
0.0409
+ 10.28%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
0.0017
+ 9.85%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.95
0.0835
+ 9.68%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0007
- 9.33%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.73
0.14
+ 8.81%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.14
-0.0125
- 8.47%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.77
0.06
+ 8.45%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.09
0.0067
+ 7.76%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.10
-0.0906
- 7.61%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
-0.0015
- 7.46%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.88
0.0612
+ 7.45%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.45
0.03
+ 7.18%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$14.70
0.96
+ 6.99%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.12
-0.0086
- 6.84%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.13
-0.082
- 6.78%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.59
0.037
+ 6.68%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
0.0008
+ 6.67%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$1.77
0.11
+ 6.63%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.03
0.3643
+ 6.43%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.32
0.1368
+ 6.28%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.17
0.01
+ 6.25%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.38
0.022
+ 6.15%
4Front Ventures (CNXXF)
$0.69
0.0389
+ 5.98%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$6.56
-0.41
- 5.88%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.04
0.002
+ 5.88%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$11.24
0.62
+ 5.84%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.33
-0.02
- 5.8%
BELEAVE INC ORD by Beleave Inc. (BLEVF)
$0.06
0.003
+ 5.77%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.30
-0.018
- 5.66%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.09
0.11
+ 5.56%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$11.06
0.58
+ 5.53%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.28
0.0145
+ 5.39%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.72
0.288
+ 5.3%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$12.76
0.64
+ 5.28%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.13
-0.007
- 5.11%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.56
-0.03
- 5.08%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
- 5%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.06
0.003
+ 5%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.48
-0.0252
- 4.99%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
0.0045
+ 4.98%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$19.65
0.9238
+ 4.93%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.24
0.29
+ 4.88%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.33
0.0154
+ 4.85%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$55.43
2.55
+ 4.82%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.20
-0.01
- 4.76%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.65
0.0289
+ 4.66%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$3.75
-0.18
- 4.58%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.47
0.19
+ 4.44%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.90
0.0382
+ 4.44%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$28.51
1.18
+ 4.32%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$134.07
5.3
+ 4.12%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.24
-0.01
- 4%
Tilray (TLRY)
$33.74
-1.3845
- 3.94%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.01
0.1891
+ 3.92%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
-0.0127
- 3.87%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.28
0.0103
+ 3.77%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
-0.0005
- 3.77%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$1.94
0.07
+ 3.74%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.33
0.084
+ 3.74%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.21
-0.008
- 3.73%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.45
0.0521
+ 3.72%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
0.0008
+ 3.6%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.60
-0.13
- 3.49%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.54
0.084
+ 3.41%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$11.85
0.3876
+ 3.38%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.26
0.0085
+ 3.35%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.26
-0.0089
- 3.34%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$1.82
0.0586
+ 3.33%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.16
0.1645
+ 3.29%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.74
0.21
+ 3.22%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.59
-0.15
- 3.16%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$5.10
0.155
+ 3.14%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.27
0.1604
+ 3.14%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.10
-0.1
- 3.13%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
0.0002
+ 3.13%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.86
0.025
+ 3.01%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.20
-0.0062
- 3.01%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.52
0.0439
+ 2.97%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$26.40
0.76
+ 2.96%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
0.002
+ 2.94%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.34
0.1226
+ 2.91%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.33
0.0092
+ 2.88%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$23.23
0.6
+ 2.65%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.40
-0.12
- 2.65%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$10.22
0.26
+ 2.61%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$19.34
0.4884
+ 2.59%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$104.97
2.5
+ 2.44%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.68
0.2
+ 2.36%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$61.93
1.35
+ 2.23%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.32
0.007
+ 2.23%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.59
0.12
+ 2.19%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.76
0.3955
+ 2.15%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.53
0.0318
+ 2.13%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$1.79
0.0364
+ 2.08%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.32
0.0064
+ 2.06%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.25
0.005
+ 2.04%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.13
-0.065
- 2.03%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.82
0.0362
+ 2.03%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.81
0.016
+ 2.02%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.89
0.0176
+ 2.02%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$110.58
2.11
+ 1.95%
Teradyne (TER)
$52.99
0.96
+ 1.85%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.02
0.0183
+ 1.83%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$18.35
0.33
+ 1.83%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$120.30
2.1469
+ 1.82%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$3.98
-0.07
- 1.73%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.29
0.09
+ 1.73%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.02
0.0004
+ 1.68%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.01
0.0166
+ 1.67%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
-0.0006
- 1.58%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$75.61
1.145
+ 1.54%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.70
0.13
+ 1.52%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.62
0.0092
+ 1.52%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$288.81
4.155
+ 1.46%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.62
-0.009
- 1.43%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.00
0.05
+ 1.27%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
0.0025
+ 1.24%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.84
0.01
+ 1.2%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
0.001
+ 1.19%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$154.73
1.8092
+ 1.18%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$12.31
0.14
+ 1.15%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.09
0.001
+ 1.1%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.69
0.0075
+ 1.1%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.88
0.02
+ 1.08%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.61
-0.0066
- 1.06%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.46
0.0047
+ 1.04%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.13
0.0013
+ 1.03%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.58
-0.0056
- 0.96%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.19
-0.0018
- 0.95%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.51
0.04
+ 0.89%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$2.29
0.02
+ 0.88%
Eurolife Brands (CANVF)
$0.11
-0.0009
- 0.84%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.15
-0.001
- 0.67%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.71
-0.0113
- 0.66%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$16.79
0.1076
+ 0.65%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.62
-0.0037
- 0.6%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$11.21
-0.065
- 0.58%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.25
0.0014
+ 0.57%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.04
-0.0002
- 0.53%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$7.64
-0.04
- 0.52%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.33
0.0015
+ 0.46%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.50
0.0022
+ 0.44%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.01
0.02
+ 0.4%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$7.51
0.03
+ 0.4%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.35
0.005
+ 0.37%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.25
-0.0009
- 0.36%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.12
-0.0004
- 0.33%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.72
0.0085
+ 0.31%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$9.97
-0.03
- 0.3%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.09
-0.003
- 0.27%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.00
-0.01
- 0.25%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
0.0005
+ 0.25%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.17
0.0004
+ 0.24%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
0.0001
+ 0.24%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.24
0.0001
+ 0.04%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.09
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.71
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.16
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.99
+ 0%
Elixxer (LGGCF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.22
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.28
+ 0%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.85
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.71
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.59
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.48
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.64
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.04
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics International Inc (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.23
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.21
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.50
+ 0%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.44
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.12
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.16
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
see all

The New Cannabis ETF Makes Some Additions

The Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX), one of several marijuana exchange traded funds that debuted last month, is already making some changes to its roster. THCX, ... read more

US Company Completes First Ever Commercial Export Of Retail CBD Products To Mexico

Commercial CBD products are headed from the United States to Mexico, via a partnership between Green Lotus and Mexican consumer packaged goods brand CBD ... read more

Big Opportunities: Michigan Cannabis Market 'Could Easily Eclipse $2B'

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Buckingham Likes America's Car-Mart After Strong Credit Environment Drives Big Quarter, Optimism