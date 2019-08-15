Market Overview

Pure Green CEO Discusses The Cannabis Company's Approach To Continued Growth

Othonas Economopoulos , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 15, 2019
Michigan has become one of the newest hubs for cannabis startups and investors. That's why the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference came to Detroit on Thursday for a gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs, investors and market-followers in North America.

Anqunette Sarfoh, a co-founder of BotaniQ, sat down with Steve Goldner, CEO of Pure Green, to discuss the utilization of cannabis as a medicine and the company's goal of reaching a $1 billion market cap.

In June, Pure Green was awarded a U.S. patent by the U.S. Patent Office in Cannabis Technology for its proprietary Freeze Dry and Supercritical CO2 Extraction Process.

Pure Green's Approach To Continued Growth

Pure Green is a relatively new company having "closed the books" for the first 12 months of operation cash flow positive, Goldner said. He believes Pure Green's sales in 2020 will be north of $100 million.

Pure Green has hopes of reaching a $1 billion market cap. The company has a consumer and medical product line that will fuel the growth moving forward, followed with a series of spin-outs and licensing agreements.

Pure Green's line of tablets includes Parachute, Pure Relief, Pure Sleep, Pure Calm, Pure Bliss and Pure CBD.

The company filed four patents several years ago, the first of which was issued in June. Goldner plans to file two new patents very soon.

"Getting FDA approval is the gateway to unleashing good profit margins and to worldwide marketing abilities, along with being able to reach millions through world health organizations," Goldner said.

db_goldner_sarfoh.jpg

Pure Green CEO Steve Goldner (left) and Anqunette Sarfoh (right) speaking at the Cannabis Capital Conference in Detroit on Aug. 15. Photo by Dustin Blitchok.

