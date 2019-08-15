Hemp-derived CBD products manufacturer Craft 1861 said on Thursday it has established a venture with the World Boxing Council. Both parties will work together on research for CBD use in the recovery process and will develop a line of products.

What Happened

The venture will include research to develop a CBD wellness protocol for ringside trainers and medical personnel. Its focus is to provide a safe and effective administration of immediate intervention for injury, as well as longer-term treatment for boxers.

Moreover, Craft 1861 and WBC will work together on developing a co-branded line of products that would be distributed globally. WBC has a presence in 166 countries. The partners intend to provide their products to training facilities, retail outlets, online and in event venues.

A percentage of the sales will go to the WBC José Sulaimán Boxers Fund that helps retired professional boxers.

Why It's Important

As CBD is taking the world by storm, many CBD companies have been partnering with athletes or sporting organizations in order to promote their products and solidify the status of CBD as a wellness product.

Earlier this year, Craft 1861 became the first CBD company to sponsor an Indy 500 team. In May, cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) partnered with renowned professional golfer Bubba Watson to promote its products.

Related Links:

CbdMD Teams Up With Bellator MMA To 'Educate Athletes And Fans' About CBD

Bubba Watson Believes CBD For Golfers Is A 'No Brainer'