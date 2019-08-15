Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Green Peak CEO Jeffrey Radway On Short's Brewery Partnership: 'This Is Our Backyard'

Rachel Cunningham , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 15, 2019 12:46pm   Comments
Share:
Green Peak CEO Jeffrey Radway On Short's Brewery Partnership: 'This Is Our Backyard'
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

CBD-infused beer is coming to Michigan.

Jeffrey Radway, CEO and co-founder of Green Peak Innovations, announced Thursday at the Cannabis Capital Conference the company is partnering with Short's Brewery to bring CBD-infused beer and edibles to market.

Green Peak is Michigan’s largest cannabis grow operation.

Strategic Partnerships Are Key

Radway stressed four keys to competitive differentiation in the cannabis space: building home-class brands, expanding market penetration, forming strategic partnerships and winning with talent.

That third key is what prompted the partnership with Short's Brewery. The products will mimic the flavor of Short’s popular beers like Soft Parade and Huma Lupa Licious without alcohol in the product.

“Our partnership with Short's involves creating marijuana-infused products that mimic the taste of the popular Short’s beers for people who enjoy them but without the alcohol,” Radway said.

Green Peak has previously partnered with leading cannabis companies like Marley Natural on product development.

Building World Class Brands

Green Peak has multiple brands in its portfolio, such as Skymint and North Cannabis. Skymint serves as Green Peak's lifestyle brand, offering medical marijuana products in a contemporary setting. The company expects to have 30 stores in Michigan by 2021. North Cannabis is the first exclusive wholesale brand in Michigan focusing on a clean and honest product.

Radway said Green Peak knows the market, and can capitalize on its knowledge to produce high quality cannabis products.

“This is our backyard and we know the market both from a regulatory and operational standpoint,” Radway said.

Related Links:

Common Citizen CEO: It's Important To Create A Cannabis Brand That Connects To Emotion

Big Opportunities: Michigan Cannabis Market 'Could Easily Eclipse $2B'

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Cannabis Capital Conference Green Peak Innovations Jeff Radway Short's BreweryCannabis News Events Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$1.79
1.266
+ 243.46%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.12
-0.0482
- 28.63%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.02
-0.0062
- 20.67%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
-0.007
- 20%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.73
-0.15
- 17.05%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
-0.0001
- 16.67%
Elixxer (LGGCF)
$0.05
-0.0085
- 14.31%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
-0.0004
- 13.33%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.24
-0.0347
- 12.85%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$27.82
-4.095
- 12.83%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
0.0059
+ 12.17%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.57
-0.192
- 10.9%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.82
-0.1
- 10.87%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
0.0042
+ 10.77%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.22
-0.144
- 10.59%
BELEAVE INC ORD by Beleave Inc. (BLEVF)
$0.04
-0.0052
- 10.48%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$18.00
-2.07
- 10.31%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$10.13
-1.08
- 9.63%
Tilray (TLRY)
$35.31
-3.732
- 9.56%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.59
0.051
+ 9.46%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.29
-0.03
- 9.38%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.16
-0.0167
- 9.28%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.13
-0.0133
- 9.17%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.09
-0.0087
- 9.16%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.49
-0.0491
- 9.12%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.24
0.0199
+ 9.05%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$1.77
-0.1753
- 9.01%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.64
-0.0607
- 8.63%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.75
-0.07
- 8.54%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0006
- 8%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.41
-0.035
- 7.95%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$1.76
-0.1478
- 7.74%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$7.70
-0.64
- 7.67%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.23
-0.0193
- 7.65%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.36
-0.11
- 7.48%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.39
-0.11
- 7.33%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.59
-0.0461
- 7.27%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$2.30
-0.175
- 7.07%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$12.34
-0.9301
- 7.01%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.41
-0.105
- 6.95%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$4.87
-0.3595
- 6.87%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$1.98
-0.145
- 6.82%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.59
-0.043
- 6.79%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.50
-0.322
- 6.68%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.17
-0.0118
- 6.67%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.35
-0.025
- 6.67%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.59
-0.0404
- 6.4%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.33
-0.0219
- 6.23%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
-0.0023
- 6.21%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0008
- 6.15%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.48
-0.0313
- 6.12%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.90
-0.0587
- 6.11%
Kali (KALY)
$0.00
-0.0003
- 6%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.05
-0.0656
- 5.88%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
-0.002
- 5.71%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.33
-0.26
- 5.66%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.66
-0.38
- 5.4%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$11.66
-0.6623
- 5.37%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.45
-0.305
- 5.3%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.28
-0.0154
- 5.29%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$12.73
-0.71
- 5.28%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.21
0.06
+ 5.22%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.28
-0.0154
- 5.22%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.45
-0.46
- 5.16%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
-0.0016
- 5.16%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.70
-0.1399
- 4.92%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$3.90
-0.1975
- 4.82%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$5.13
0.23
+ 4.69%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$1.89
-0.0905
- 4.57%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.59
-0.124
- 4.57%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.18
-0.0087
- 4.56%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.49
-0.07
- 4.49%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.20
-0.0093
- 4.49%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.21
-0.1951
- 4.43%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
-0.0018
- 4.41%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$19.11
-0.8746
- 4.38%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.12
-0.2772
- 4.33%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.83
0.034
+ 4.25%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
-0.0018
- 4.22%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.33
0.215
+ 4.21%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
-0.0037
- 4.15%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
-0.0131
- 4.07%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.32
-0.0134
- 4.04%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$26.06
-1.0512
- 3.88%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.88
-0.035
- 3.83%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$5.86
-0.2332
- 3.83%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
0.0003
+ 3.75%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.87
-0.0336
- 3.71%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.09
-0.0035
- 3.68%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.78
-0.0676
- 3.65%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$11.08
-0.42
- 3.65%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.17
-0.12
- 3.65%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.60
-0.0225
- 3.63%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.16
0.11
+ 3.61%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.18
-0.19
- 3.54%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.26
-0.0095
- 3.51%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.20
-0.08
- 3.51%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.56
-0.0202
- 3.49%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.54
-0.195
- 3.4%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
-0.007
- 3.37%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$18.17
-0.59
- 3.14%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$4.99
-0.16
- 3.11%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.84
-0.0258
- 2.98%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.85
-0.055
- 2.89%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.62
-0.0182
- 2.85%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.59
-0.0172
- 2.82%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.27
-0.0079
- 2.82%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.14
-0.004
- 2.78%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.31
-0.0077
- 2.41%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.32
-0.0078
- 2.4%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.69
-0.25
- 2.29%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.17
-0.0037
- 2.18%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.25
0.0053
+ 2.16%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
-0.002
- 2.15%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.67
-0.0144
- 2.12%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.09
-0.0018
- 1.98%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.26
0.005
+ 1.96%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.25
-0.005
- 1.96%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$7.50
-0.15
- 1.96%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.51
0.0284
+ 1.91%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 1.89%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.06
0.001
+ 1.69%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$10.06
-0.17
- 1.66%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.38
0.0061
+ 1.62%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.48
0.0075
+ 1.59%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.71
-0.0114
- 1.58%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.16
-0.0813
- 1.55%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
0.001
+ 1.47%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$3.70
0.0496
+ 1.36%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$22.74
-0.292
- 1.27%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
0.0009
+ 1.27%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.27
-0.0034
- 1.25%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.65
-0.055
- 1.17%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.88
-0.01
- 1.12%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.10
-0.0122
- 1.1%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$104.45
1.11
+ 1.07%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.36
0.11
+ 1.07%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.03
0.0098
+ 0.96%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.27
-0.0025
- 0.92%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.04
0.037
+ 0.92%
Teradyne (TER)
$51.73
0.44
+ 0.86%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.43
-0.0037
- 0.85%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.01
0.055
+ 0.79%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.28
-0.01
- 0.78%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$16.72
-0.1301
- 0.77%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 0.74%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.41
-0.1
- 0.74%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$61.07
-0.415
- 0.68%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.75
0.03
+ 0.64%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$154.17
-0.95
- 0.61%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$128.30
-0.78
- 0.6%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$74.57
0.39
+ 0.53%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$3.88
-0.02
- 0.51%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.15
-0.0008
- 0.5%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$108.93
0.5
+ 0.46%
4Front Ventures (CNXXF)
$0.66
-0.003
- 0.45%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.48
0.0671
+ 0.36%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.70
0.0058
+ 0.34%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$117.91
-0.392
- 0.33%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.77
0.029
+ 0.33%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$53.49
-0.16
- 0.3%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.37
0.006
+ 0.25%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$284.63
0.61
+ 0.21%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.19
0.0004
+ 0.21%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.33
0.0006
+ 0.18%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
-0.0003
- 0.15%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.34
0.0002
+ 0.06%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
- 0.02%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.80
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.75
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.04
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.65
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.64
+ 0%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.21
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.99
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.21
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.23
+ 0%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics International Inc (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.12
+ 0%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.00
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.04
+ 0%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.51
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.50
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.73
+ 0%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.72
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.36
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.12
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.07
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.13
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
see all

The New Cannabis ETF Makes Some Additions

The Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX), one of several marijuana exchange traded funds that debuted last month, is already making some changes to its roster. THCX, ... read more

Green Organic Dutchman Reports Higher Revenue, Wider Loss For Q2

Canadian cannabis producer Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (OTC: TGODF) reported its financial results for the second quarter, which included a revenue ... read more

The Complicated Business Of Advertising And Marketing In Cannabis

By Aaron Silverman, President of MediaJel. New companies tend to cultivate similarly. Build a winning team and culture. Plan and establish your vision of ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Cisco Earnings Marred By China Uncertainty That Softened Guidance

46 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session