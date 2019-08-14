Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Trulieve: Availability Of Flower Boosted Florida's Medical Marijuana Market In Q2

Dustin Blitchok , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 14, 2019 5:35pm   Comments
Share:
Trulieve: Availability Of Flower Boosted Florida's Medical Marijuana Market In Q2
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Tallahassee, Florida-based Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTC: TCNNF) benefited from 19% medical marijuana patient growth in The Sunshine State in the second quarter, fueled largely by the introduction of smokable flower in the state's medical market, the company said Wednesday. 

Flower accounted for half of product sales in Florida in the quarter, the company said — a quarter-over-quarter increase of about 20%. 

Trulieve's adjusted EBITDA rose from $19 million to $31.6 million quarter-over-quarter. The company posted revenue of $57.9 million, a 30% sequential jump. 

Trulieve shares closed Wednesday's session down 1.47% at $9.65. 

The company's total cultivation capacity is 1.6 million square feet, Trulieve said. This includes large-scale greenhouses "previously reported as experimental, which were added as a cost-effective and highly efficient alternative to expand oil biomass capacity."

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

"By continuing to focus on operational efficiencies, maintaining sound financial discipline, and leveraging our strong brand awareness and patient loyalty within current markets and in future expansion initiatives, we expect our efforts to translate to new strong results throughout the remainder of 2019," CEO Kim Rivers said in a statement. 

Related Links:

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: More Earnings And The Cannabis Capital Conference

Trulieve Elects Peter Healy To Its Board

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: marijuana pot weedCannabis Earnings News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TCNNF)

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
The Week Ahead In Cannabis: More Earnings And The Cannabis Capital Conference
The Week In Cannabis: Aphria's Earnings, New York's Decriminalization, Crapo's Support, Pirro's Involvement
Innovative Industrial Properties Signs Lease With Trulieve Cannabis Subsidiary
The Week In Cannabis: A New Global Leader, Moves In UK And Colombia, ETFs Outperform
Trulieve Elects Peter Healy To Its Board
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.00
-0.3139
- 99.65%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
0.0143
+ 60.68%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.04
0.0096
+ 37.8%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.04
-0.0135
- 24.45%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
-0.005
- 22.73%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
-0.01
- 20.41%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.88
0.14
+ 18.92%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.07
-0.0162
- 17.98%
Tilray (TLRY)
$39.04
-6.98
- 15.17%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.61
-0.1085
- 15.06%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.06
-0.01
- 14.49%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.36
-0.4
- 14.49%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
-0.0067
- 14.35%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
-0.002
- 12.9%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.64
-0.0922
- 12.59%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.27
-0.038
- 12.34%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.25
-0.0348
- 12.13%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
0.0056
+ 12.07%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.13
-0.0167
- 11.66%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
-0.004
- 11.43%
Elixxer (LGGCF)
$0.06
-0.0075
- 11.16%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.32
-0.04
- 11.11%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.22
-0.025
- 10.2%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.33
-0.036
- 9.97%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.32
-0.0339
- 9.59%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.51
-0.0537
- 9.5%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.56
-0.16
- 9.3%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$11.21
-1.132
- 9.17%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.72
0.06
+ 9.16%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0005
- 8.62%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.09
-0.57
- 8.56%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.23
-0.4885
- 8.54%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$6.95
-0.64
- 8.43%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.51
-0.0448
- 8.15%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.11
-0.0964
- 7.97%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.43
-0.0363
- 7.72%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$20.07
-1.68
- 7.72%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.40
-0.5135
- 7.43%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.04
-0.0031
- 7.42%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$1.98
-0.1585
- 7.41%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.05
0.2
+ 7.02%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$2.47
-0.185
- 6.96%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
0.0005
+ 6.95%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.50
-0.11
- 6.83%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.28
-0.0205
- 6.82%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.58
-0.042
- 6.77%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.63
-0.046
- 6.76%
4Front Ventures (CNXXF)
$0.67
0.0422
+ 6.76%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$4.90
0.31
+ 6.75%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
0.006
+ 6.74%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.59
-0.3303
- 6.71%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
0.0023
+ 6.62%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$31.95
-2.21
- 6.47%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.40
-0.3034
- 6.44%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.36
0.0216
+ 6.38%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.33
-0.8384
- 6.37%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.48
-0.1004
- 6.34%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$27.10
-1.81
- 6.26%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.38
-0.0246
- 6.14%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$18.76
-1.22
- 6.11%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.73
-0.37
- 6.07%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$8.34
-0.53
- 5.98%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.87
-0.0542
- 5.89%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.80
-0.0499
- 5.87%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.54
-0.0325
- 5.7%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.35
-0.0212
- 5.68%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$11.49
-0.69
- 5.67%
BELEAVE INC ORD by Beleave Inc. (BLEVF)
$0.05
-0.003
- 5.66%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$1.95
-0.1147
- 5.57%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.26
-0.015
- 5.56%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.25
-0.0143
- 5.51%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.17
-0.3
- 5.48%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.72
-0.27
- 5.41%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.72
-0.0407
- 5.35%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.09
-0.005
- 5.32%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
-0.004
- 5.3%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.15
-0.064
- 5.27%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.76
-0.098
- 5.27%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.30
-0.0162
- 5.21%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.29
-0.016
- 5.21%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.92
-0.05
- 5.15%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$3.70
-0.2004
- 5.14%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
-0.0012
- 5.13%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
-0.0014
- 5.09%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.26
-0.0136
- 5.06%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.13
-0.11
- 4.91%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.17
-0.0086
- 4.87%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.24
0.2414
+ 4.83%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.69
-0.0858
- 4.82%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.12
-0.006
- 4.76%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.27
-0.65
- 4.67%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.72
-0.23
- 4.65%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.71
-0.132
- 4.64%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.21
-0.01
- 4.59%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.28
0.1
+ 4.59%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.94
-0.0449
- 4.58%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.85
-0.0882
- 4.55%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
0.0013
+ 4.53%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.51
-0.07
- 4.43%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$10.23
-0.47
- 4.39%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.07
-0.92
- 4.38%
Teradyne (TER)
$51.29
-2.29
- 4.27%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.47
0.06
+ 4.26%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.10
-0.1825
- 4.26%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.23
-0.45
- 4.21%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.75
-0.25
- 4.17%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.54
-0.023
- 4.09%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$129.08
-5.44
- 4.04%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.38
-0.0158
- 4.04%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.47
-0.0195
- 3.98%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
-0.0002
- 3.85%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.75
-0.1477
- 3.79%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$103.32
-3.95
- 3.68%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.36
-0.0509
- 3.61%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.70
-0.0263
- 3.6%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.37
-0.2
- 3.59%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.04
-0.2532
- 3.47%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
0.0001
+ 3.45%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$118.33
-4.15
- 3.39%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.15
-0.0053
- 3.37%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
0.0014
+ 3.37%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$108.51
-3.41
- 3.05%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.63
-0.0196
- 3.01%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.68
-0.0209
- 2.98%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.04
0.001
+ 2.97%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$7.65
0.22
+ 2.96%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.33
0.0094
+ 2.94%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$1.91
-0.0578
- 2.94%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$155.12
-4.7
- 2.94%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.02
-0.0305
- 2.9%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$74.18
-2.21
- 2.89%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$284.02
-8.4
- 2.87%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
-0.002
- 2.86%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.63
-0.018
- 2.76%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
-0.0001
- 2.7%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.82
-0.13
- 2.63%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.15
-0.0036
- 2.42%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.74
-0.1824
- 2.04%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.19
0.0037
+ 1.98%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
-0.0009
- 1.94%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.27
-0.005
- 1.82%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.50
-0.3
- 1.79%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.18
-0.0032
- 1.78%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.07
0.0011
+ 1.64%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.14
0.0023
+ 1.62%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$16.76
-0.27
- 1.59%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$23.03
-0.37
- 1.58%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$3.90
0.06
+ 1.56%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.32
-0.005
- 1.53%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0002
- 1.52%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0001
- 1.51%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
-0.0014
- 1.48%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.92
0.0132
+ 1.46%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$61.47
-0.87
- 1.4%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$13.44
-0.19
- 1.39%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.41
-0.25
- 1.34%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.82
-0.01
- 1.2%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.29
-0.04
- 1.2%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.29
0.015
+ 1.18%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
-0.0007
- 1.17%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.89
-0.01
- 1.11%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
0.001
+ 1.09%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.91
-0.0828
- 0.92%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.27
0.0023
+ 0.85%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.89
-0.015
- 0.79%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.84
-0.0201
- 0.7%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.33
0.0023
+ 0.7%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
-0.0013
- 0.64%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.19
-0.0012
- 0.63%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.34
-0.0021
- 0.61%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.80
0.0044
+ 0.56%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.44
-0.0022
- 0.5%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.94
-0.05
- 0.45%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.12
-0.0044
- 0.39%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.62
0.0023
+ 0.37%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$53.65
0.17
+ 0.32%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.27
-0.0006
- 0.22%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.49
0.02
+ 0.15%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.21
-0.0002
- 0.1%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.52
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.91
+ 0%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.00
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.64
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.18
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.65
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.21
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.21
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.12
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.73
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.17
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.99
+ 0%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.26
+ %
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics International Inc (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.23
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
see all

The New Cannabis ETF Makes Some Additions

The Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX), one of several marijuana exchange traded funds that debuted last month, is already making some changes to its roster. THCX, ... read more

Green Organic Dutchman Reports Higher Revenue, Wider Loss For Q2

Canadian cannabis producer Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (OTC: TGODF) reported its financial results for the second quarter, which included a revenue ... read more

The Complicated Business Of Advertising And Marketing In Cannabis

By Aaron Silverman, President of MediaJel. New companies tend to cultivate similarly. Build a winning team and culture. Plan and establish your vision of ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Video: Banks Are Shutting Down Federally Legal Businesses Selling Hemp-Derived Products