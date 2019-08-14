Market Overview

Canopy Growth Investors Pull Back As Losses Widen In Q1; CBD Products Coming To US Market

Dustin Blitchok , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 14, 2019 5:13pm   Comments
Canopy Growth Investors Pull Back As Losses Widen In Q1; CBD Products Coming To US Market
Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC)'s adjusted EBITDA loss skyrocketed from CA$22.5 million ($16.8 million) to CA$92 million ($69.1 million) year-over-year, the Canadian cannabis company said in its first-quarter report Wednesday.

Canopy's first-quarter net loss rose from CA$90.9 million a year ago to CA$1.281 billion. The EPS loss rose from 40 cents last year to $3.70.

Sales rose from CA$25.9 million to CA$90.5 million year-over-year.

The stock was down 6.58% at $29.83 in after-hours trading Wednesday. The stock closed the regular session down 6.6% at $31.93.

Dried cannabis sales in Canada's recreational market rose by 94% quarter-over-quarter, according to Canopy. The company said it harvested 40,960 kg of cannabis, a 183% quarter-over-quarter increase.

The harvest during the quarter was the first full-scale one completed since Canopy began retrofitting its large-scale greenhouse facilities last year, the company said.

Canopy said it will bring CBD products to the U.S. market by the close of fiscal 2020.

Canopy has two main objectives as it looks to the remainder of fiscal 2020, CEO Mark Zekulin said in a statement.

"First, the company remains focused on laying the foundation for dominance in an emerging global opportunity. This means investments in developing intellectual property, building brands, building international reach and ensuring scaled production capability for current and future products," he said.

"Second, we are fixated on the process of evolving from builders to operators over the remainder of this fiscal year, meaning that as our expansion program comes to a close in Canada, and as new value-add products come to market in Canada, we demonstrate a sustainable, high margin, profitable Canadian business."

Posted-In: CBD marijuana

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

