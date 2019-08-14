Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 14, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 14, 2019 4:13pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares increased by 5.5% to close at $2.30.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 8.56% to close at $6.09.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares fell 7.66% to close at $6.39.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares tumbled by 6.58%, eventually closing at $31.95. The company is scheduled to post earnings after Wednesday's close.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped by 4.67%, to close at $13.27.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares tumbled by 4.93%, eventually closing at $2.12.
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares dropped by 3.47%, to close at $7.04.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 8.43% to close at $6.95.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares tumbled by 2.94%, eventually closing at $155.12.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares fell 7.09% to close at $4.59, amid annoucements of its latest store opening.
  • India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares fell 2.8% to close at $1.04.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares tumbled by 3.94%, eventually closing at $103.18.
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares tumbled by 4.64%, eventually closing at $2.71.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares dropped by 1.52%, to close at $9.75.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 7.41%, to close at $1.98.
  • New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares tumbled by 6.81%, eventually closing at $3.42.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares fell 3.59% to close at $5.37.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares dropped by 0.07%, to close at $13.49.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 15.17% to close at $39.04, although CEO Brendan Kennedy offered some positive guidance.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares tumbled by 5.62%, eventually closing at $4.70.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares tumbled by 0.45%, eventually closing at $10.94.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News!

Cannabis Movers

Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.00
-0.3139
- 99.65%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
0.0143
+ 60.68%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.04
0.0101
+ 35.19%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
-0.005
- 22.73%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.88
0.14
+ 18.92%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
-0.009
- 18.37%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
0.0046
+ 18.11%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.61
-0.1222
- 16.69%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.05
-0.009
- 16.27%
Tilray (TLRY)
$39.26
-6.765
- 14.7%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
-0.0067
- 14.35%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.62
-0.1024
- 14.21%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.38
-0.38
- 13.77%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.06
-0.009
- 13.04%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.27
-0.038
- 12.34%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.25
-0.0348
- 12.13%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
0.0056
+ 12.07%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.60
-0.08
- 11.76%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.13
-0.0167
- 11.66%
Elixxer (LGGCF)
$0.06
-0.0075
- 11.16%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.24
-0.028
- 10.37%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
-0.0016
- 10.32%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.22
-0.025
- 10.2%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.33
-0.036
- 9.97%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$6.85
-0.74
- 9.75%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.33
-0.035
- 9.72%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.32
-0.0339
- 9.59%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.72
0.06
+ 9.16%
4Front Ventures (CNXXF)
$0.68
0.0562
+ 9.01%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.29
-0.1257
- 8.91%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$11.25
-1.0921
- 8.85%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.47
-0.14
- 8.7%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0005
- 8.62%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$19.90
-1.8531
- 8.52%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.10
-0.56
- 8.41%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$4.97
0.3816
+ 8.31%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.51
-0.0448
- 8.15%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0006
- 8.08%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.58
-0.1388
- 8.07%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.11
-0.0964
- 7.97%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.28
-0.44
- 7.69%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.52
-0.0431
- 7.63%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.72
-0.14
- 7.53%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.04
-0.0031
- 7.42%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$2.47
-0.195
- 7.33%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.53
-0.0408
- 7.16%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$18.57
-1.41
- 7.06%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.05
0.2
+ 7.02%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
0.0005
+ 6.95%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.58
-0.34
- 6.91%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.28
-0.0205
- 6.82%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
0.006
+ 6.74%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.45
-0.465
- 6.73%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
0.0023
+ 6.62%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$31.93
-2.23
- 6.53%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.80
-0.055
- 6.47%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.58
-0.04
- 6.45%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
-0.014
- 6.42%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.36
0.0216
+ 6.38%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.33
-0.8347
- 6.34%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.48
-0.1
- 6.33%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.38
-0.0246
- 6.14%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.01
-0.1304
- 6.09%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.34
0.0192
+ 6%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$27.18
-1.728
- 5.98%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.35
-0.0212
- 5.68%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.49
0.08
+ 5.67%
BELEAVE INC ORD by Beleave Inc. (BLEVF)
$0.05
-0.003
- 5.66%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.76
-0.34
- 5.57%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.25
-0.0143
- 5.51%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.17
-0.3
- 5.48%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$11.52
-0.665
- 5.46%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.69
-0.0397
- 5.44%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
-0.0002
- 5.41%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.50
-0.0851
- 5.37%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.12
-0.12
- 5.36%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.72
-0.0407
- 5.35%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.09
-0.005
- 5.32%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.29
-0.0164
- 5.27%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
-0.0014
- 5.09%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$8.42
-0.45
- 5.07%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.26
-0.0136
- 5.06%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.47
-0.2366
- 5.03%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.74
-0.25
- 5.01%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.15
-0.53
- 4.96%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.24
-0.68
- 4.89%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.88
-0.0448
- 4.87%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.17
-0.0086
- 4.87%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$1.96
-0.1
- 4.85%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.24
0.2401
+ 4.8%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.12
-0.006
- 4.76%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
-0.0011
- 4.72%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.72
-0.2828
- 4.71%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.01
-0.98
- 4.67%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$3.72
-0.1804
- 4.63%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.08
0.0035
+ 4.63%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.85
-0.0867
- 4.47%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.54
-0.0251
- 4.47%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$10.25
-0.45
- 4.21%
Teradyne (TER)
$51.37
-2.21
- 4.12%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.73
-0.116
- 4.08%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.38
-0.0158
- 4.04%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.75
-0.2
- 4.04%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$3.84
-0.16
- 4%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.63
-0.026
- 3.99%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.47
-0.0195
- 3.98%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.11
-0.17
- 3.97%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.27
0.0864
+ 3.96%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$129.20
-5.32
- 3.95%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
-0.0002
- 3.85%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.01
-0.04
- 3.81%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.75
-0.1477
- 3.79%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0005
- 3.79%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.36
-0.21
- 3.77%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$103.37
-3.9
- 3.64%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.80
-0.0301
- 3.63%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
0.0001
+ 3.45%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.20
-0.0069
- 3.29%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$118.46
-4.02
- 3.28%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.14
-0.0046
- 3.27%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.95
-0.0317
- 3.23%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.07
-0.2268
- 3.11%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.26
-0.0082
- 3.04%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$108.57
-3.35
- 2.99%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.46
-0.014
- 2.98%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.04
0.001
+ 2.97%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
-0.002
- 2.86%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$284.23
-8.19
- 2.8%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$74.38
-2.01
- 2.63%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
-0.001
- 2.47%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.15
-0.0036
- 2.42%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.09
-0.0021
- 2.33%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$156.11
-3.71
- 2.32%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.74
-0.04
- 2.25%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.15
-0.0035
- 2.24%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
0.002
+ 2.12%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.95
-0.02
- 2.06%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.85
-0.1
- 2.02%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.19
0.0037
+ 1.98%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
-0.0009
- 1.94%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.30
-0.0059
- 1.92%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.27
-0.005
- 1.82%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.50
-0.3
- 1.79%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.18
-0.0032
- 1.78%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.07
0.0011
+ 1.64%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.69
-0.0109
- 1.56%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$3.90
0.06
+ 1.56%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.32
-0.005
- 1.53%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
-0.0014
- 1.48%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.39
-0.2663
- 1.43%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.86
-0.1282
- 1.43%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.82
-0.04
- 1.4%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$23.08
-0.3158
- 1.35%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.29
-0.04
- 1.2%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.29
0.015
+ 1.18%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
-0.0007
- 1.17%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$16.83
-0.2
- 1.17%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$61.66
-0.68
- 1.09%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$7.51
0.08
+ 1.08%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$54.04
0.56
+ 1.05%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.61
-0.0057
- 0.93%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$13.51
-0.1201
- 0.88%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.64
-0.0058
- 0.88%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$1.95
-0.017
- 0.86%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.52
0.0041
+ 0.79%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.33
0.0023
+ 0.7%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
-0.0013
- 0.64%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.19
-0.0012
- 0.63%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.34
-0.0021
- 0.61%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.80
0.0044
+ 0.56%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.44
-0.0022
- 0.5%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.91
0.0041
+ 0.46%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.95
-0.04
- 0.36%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.22
0.004
+ 0.33%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.90
-0.005
- 0.26%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.95
0.023
+ 0.26%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.27
-0.0006
- 0.22%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.48
0.01
+ 0.07%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.91
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.65
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.73
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.64
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.18
+ 0%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.26
+ %
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.90
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.12
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.17
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics International Inc (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.12
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.21
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.99
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.23
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.21
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
see all

The New Cannabis ETF Makes Some Additions

The Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX), one of several marijuana exchange traded funds that debuted last month, is already making some changes to its roster. THCX, ... read more

Green Organic Dutchman Reports Higher Revenue, Wider Loss For Q2

Canadian cannabis producer Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (OTC: TGODF) reported its financial results for the second quarter, which included a revenue ... read more

The Complicated Business Of Advertising And Marketing In Cannabis

By Aaron Silverman, President of MediaJel. New companies tend to cultivate similarly. Build a winning team and culture. Plan and establish your vision of ... read more
