Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 14, 2019
Gainers
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares increased by 5.5% to close at $2.30.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 8.56% to close at $6.09.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares fell 7.66% to close at $6.39.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares tumbled by 6.58%, eventually closing at $31.95. The company is scheduled to post earnings after Wednesday's close.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped by 4.67%, to close at $13.27.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares tumbled by 4.93%, eventually closing at $2.12.
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares dropped by 3.47%, to close at $7.04.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 8.43% to close at $6.95.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares tumbled by 2.94%, eventually closing at $155.12.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares fell 7.09% to close at $4.59, amid annoucements of its latest store opening.
- India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares fell 2.8% to close at $1.04.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares tumbled by 3.94%, eventually closing at $103.18.
- iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares tumbled by 4.64%, eventually closing at $2.71.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares dropped by 1.52%, to close at $9.75.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 7.41%, to close at $1.98.
- New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares tumbled by 6.81%, eventually closing at $3.42.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares fell 3.59% to close at $5.37.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares dropped by 0.07%, to close at $13.49.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 15.17% to close at $39.04, although CEO Brendan Kennedy offered some positive guidance.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares tumbled by 5.62%, eventually closing at $4.70.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares tumbled by 0.45%, eventually closing at $10.94.
