Is Oregon Set To Legalize Magic Mushrooms?

Oregon is one step closer to voting in November 2020 to legalize medicinal psilocybin mushrooms for adults in the state. While current laws prohibit the use and possession of psilocybin, a hallucinogenic compound from "magic mushrooms," activists in the state are championing the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act.

This act would allow for people to legally obtain the psychedelic to treat mental health conditions like addiction, depression and end-of-life psychological distress.

What To Know

Under the proposed measure, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) would establish a regulatory program allowing for the production, processing, delivery, possession and administration of psilocybin.

The initiative, which has gained more than 1,200 signatures, would also require the state government to “examine, publish and distribute to the public available medical, psychological and scientific studies, research and other information relating to the safety and efficacy of psilocybin in treating mental health conditions."

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Ronan Levy is founder of Field Trip Ventures, a company focused on operating and investing in businesses working on the therapeutic benefits of plant-based psychedelics and psychedelic-assisted therapies to treat mental health issues.

“The step that Oregon has taken is one that will normalize the conversation around using plant-based psychedelics to help treat the nation’s mental health epidemic," he told Benzinga.

:The key thing in Oregon is the regulatory structure around production, distribution and consumption. Setting up a structure to ensure safe production/cultivation and leverage registered and trained care-givers is necessary to avoid the creation of a wild-west system that neither serves the needs of patients or progresses the understanding of the impact and power of these molecules."

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

Image courtesy of Los Cocos.