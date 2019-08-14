Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Cannabis Business Tips From Leading Marijuana Retailers
Benzinga Cannabis  
August 14, 2019 12:49pm   Comments
Share:
7 Cannabis Business Tips From Leading Marijuana Retailers
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

By Thomas Holman, Retail Engagement Manager at LeafLink.

Dispensaries are experiencing massive growth. By the end of 2019, retail sales are expected to top $12 billion - an increase of 35%, according to Marijuana Business. But the key to staying relevant, as well as profitable, is managing inventory.

It’s one thing to offer the best bud, but in today’s retail landscape where new brands and product categories are emerging, it’s important to stay current with shifting trends and tastes of consumers. That’s one of the key takeaways from LeafLink’s Retail Cannabis Purchasing Guide.

We gathered several insights by talking to our Retail Insights board, a panel of 15 purchasing managers from across the country. As the cannabis industry’s wholesale marketplace, LeafLink works with thousands of retailers to simplify their purchasing processes. While challenges vary across dispensaries, several core themes emerge that every cannabis retailer should know.

1. Regular Catalog Reviews Are Key When Purchasing for Multiple Locations

Lightshade’s Zach York holds catalogue reviews twice a year to re-evaluate current brands and to bring in new vendors. This helps him keep track of inventory across their 8 Colorado dispensaries while vetting new products.

2. Top Purchasing Managers Discover Products Across Many Channels

In addition to browsing new offerings on an ordering platform like LeafLink, retailers rely on several different sources to discover new products. Harborside’s Adrienne Jones-Mulligan uses Instagram, while Kaleafa’s John Widmer sources new products and brands through trade shows, meetings, and vendor email.

3. Introducing New Products Helps to Gauge Changing Preferences

Kaleafa brings 4-6 new brands into their dispensaries on a monthly basis to test how new products perform with their customer base. They specifically target products that bring something new - like price point or effect - to their existing category offering. 

4. Samples Matter When Evaluating Vendors

Across the board, everyone we spoke to agreed that samples are a must when considering new products. Testing products helps retailers assess qualities like experience and effect, and it allows employees to familiarize themselves with the product before selling it to consumers.

5. Leading Retailers Get Samples for the Team

Our Retailer Insights Board members said they incorporate employee feedback on samples through one-on-one meetings and worksheets. When evaluating new vendors, they often rely on cross-departmental discussion for insight.

6. Negotiating Is an Option for Most Orders

Some vendors are flexible on pricing when you place large or frequent orders. Always investigate the product category to get a feel for the market before negotiating.

7. Everyone Has a List of Criteria to Evaluate Vendors

Can the vendor meet your customer demand based on the size of their operation? What are their payment terms? What are their delivery policies? Those are just some of the criteria retailers use to evaluate new brands. Develop a set of “must haves” for prospective vendors to ensure you’re getting the best terms each time.

Learning how leading cannabis buyers stay organized as they manage growing purchasing operations sheds light on the way this industry is rapidly progressing. At LeafLink, we’re excited to be part of the process to help create standard practices across the cannabis space as it develops. For more direct insights from dispensary managers and owners, as well as a checklist of vendor evaluation criteria for your next purchase, download the full Retail Cannabis Purchasing Guide.

Lead photo by Javier Hasse.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: LeafLinkCannabis News Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MJ + HMLSF)

The Complicated Business Of Advertising And Marketing In Cannabis
The Week In Cannabis: CannTrust Rallies Unexpectedly, Josh Kushner And Shane Victorino Join The Industry, And More
Want to Get a Medical Marijuana Card? Here's What You Need to Know
Has The Moment For Cannabis Banking Reform Finally Arrived?
Why You Should Attend The Cannabis Capital Conference In Detroit
How Medical Cannabis Eases HIV Symptoms, Reduces Disease Progression
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$1.00
0.685
+ 217.46%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
0.0025
+ 33.69%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
0.0065
+ 25.75%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
-0.005
- 22.73%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
-0.009
- 18.37%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
0.0001
+ 16.67%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.05
-0.009
- 16.27%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.33
-0.43
- 15.58%
Tilray (TLRY)
$39.51
-6.51
- 14.15%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
0.0004
+ 13.79%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
-0.0092
- 12.17%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
0.0056
+ 12.07%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$5.14
0.55
+ 11.98%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.26
-0.032
- 11.15%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.32
-0.04
- 11.11%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.27
-0.0338
- 10.97%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$11.06
-1.282
- 10.39%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.61
-0.07
- 10.29%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.51
-0.0547
- 9.68%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.16
-0.0169
- 9.55%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.28
-0.1309
- 9.28%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.50
-0.05
- 9.09%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
-0.0014
- 9.03%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.37
-0.0346
- 8.65%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$6.95
-0.641
- 8.45%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.10
-0.5601
- 8.41%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.80
0.0611
+ 8.26%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
-0.0028
- 8.21%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.58
-0.14
- 8.14%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$31.44
-2.7237
- 7.97%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.77
-0.065
- 7.83%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$20.05
-1.7
- 7.82%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.72
-0.14
- 7.53%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.25
-0.0199
- 7.37%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$8.22
-0.65
- 7.33%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$1.91
-0.15
- 7.28%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.42
-0.49
- 7.09%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.90
-0.068
- 7.01%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.34
-0.0249
- 6.9%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
0.006
+ 6.74%
4Front Ventures (CNXXF)
$0.67
0.0412
+ 6.6%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.00
-0.14
- 6.54%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.80
-0.055
- 6.47%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.36
0.0216
+ 6.38%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.51
-0.0999
- 6.2%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.35
-0.023
- 6.17%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.42
-0.2838
- 6.03%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$18.78
-1.2
- 6.01%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.66
-0.295
- 5.96%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.15
0.0083
+ 5.86%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.39
-0.33
- 5.77%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.41
-0.7583
- 5.76%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$11.48
-0.7
- 5.75%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.53
-0.032
- 5.69%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.14
-0.0084
- 5.68%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$27.27
-1.64
- 5.67%
BELEAVE INC ORD by Beleave Inc. (BLEVF)
$0.05
-0.003
- 5.66%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
0.0002
+ 5.41%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.17
-0.75
- 5.39%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0003
- 5.17%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.29
-0.0155
- 5.16%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
-0.0014
- 5.09%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.30
-0.0158
- 5.08%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.50
-0.08
- 5.06%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.72
-0.28
- 4.67%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.45
-0.0219
- 4.66%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.31
-0.259
- 4.65%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
0.0013
+ 4.53%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.77
-0.225
- 4.51%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.68
0.0294
+ 4.49%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.53
-0.397
- 4.45%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.73
-0.22
- 4.44%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.72
-0.126
- 4.43%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.71
-0.215
- 4.37%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.88
-0.04
- 4.35%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.84
-0.2621
- 4.3%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.09
-0.004
- 4.26%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.70
-0.031
- 4.25%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.10
-0.89
- 4.24%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.38
-0.0158
- 4.04%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.15
-0.09
- 4.02%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$129.22
-5.3
- 3.94%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.33
-0.0133
- 3.88%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.26
0.046
+ 3.79%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$2.56
-0.1004
- 3.77%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.29
-0.3908
- 3.66%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.54
0.019
+ 3.65%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.27
-0.01
- 3.64%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.25
-0.0093
- 3.59%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
-0.0025
- 3.57%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$10.33
-0.37
- 3.46%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$13.17
-0.4597
- 3.37%
Teradyne (TER)
$51.79
-1.79
- 3.34%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.05
-0.2432
- 3.33%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.93
0.03
+ 3.33%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.29
-0.18
- 3.29%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.60
-0.0195
- 3.15%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.05
-0.42
- 3.12%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.77
-0.0873
- 3.05%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.88
-0.0582
- 3%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.23
-0.1
- 3%
Elixxer (LGGCF)
$0.07
-0.002
- 2.99%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.60
-0.0182
- 2.96%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.55
-0.0166
- 2.91%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
-0.002
- 2.9%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.74
-0.0221
- 2.9%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$118.99
-3.49
- 2.85%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.16
-0.12
- 2.8%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.75
-0.2443
- 2.72%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.20
0.0051
+ 2.68%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$155.66
-4.16
- 2.6%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$1.92
-0.0511
- 2.6%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.13
0.1297
+ 2.59%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$74.42
-1.97
- 2.58%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
-0.0006
- 2.58%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$22.84
-0.56
- 2.39%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.96
-0.0231
- 2.36%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.09
-0.0021
- 2.33%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$285.64
-6.78
- 2.32%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.21
-0.005
- 2.29%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0003
- 2.27%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.69
-0.0159
- 2.27%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.30
-0.0069
- 2.25%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.07
0.0229
+ 2.18%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.44
0.03
+ 2.13%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$2.91
0.06
+ 2.11%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.87
-0.04
- 2.1%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.34
0.0067
+ 2.05%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
-0.0041
- 2.03%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.32
-0.0066
- 2.02%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
-0.0009
- 1.94%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
-0.0001
- 1.92%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.31
-0.3525
- 1.89%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
0.0017
+ 1.85%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.14
0.02
+ 1.79%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.18
-0.0032
- 1.78%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.21
-0.0036
- 1.73%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.75
-0.03
- 1.69%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.07
0.0011
+ 1.64%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$110.11
-1.81
- 1.62%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$16.76
-0.27
- 1.59%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.19
0.0029
+ 1.55%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$3.96
0.06
+ 1.54%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.64
-0.0099
- 1.52%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$7.32
-0.11
- 1.48%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.89
-0.0118
- 1.31%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
-0.0007
- 1.17%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.14
0.0017
+ 1.15%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.74
0.0078
+ 1.07%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.80
0.0079
+ 1%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.15
-0.0015
- 0.94%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.57
-0.0136
- 0.86%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.13
-0.001
- 0.79%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$61.90
-0.44
- 0.71%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.44
0.0027
+ 0.61%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
0.0004
+ 0.44%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.27
-0.0011
- 0.41%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.21
-0.0036
- 0.3%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$3.85
0.01
+ 0.26%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.65
-0.0014
- 0.22%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.27
-0.0006
- 0.22%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
- 0.2%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$53.41
-0.075
- 0.14%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$107.25
-0.02
- 0.02%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.00
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.32
+ 0%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.49
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.10
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.99
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics International Inc (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.23
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.18
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.21
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.02
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.27
+ 0%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.25
+ 0%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.18
+ %
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.35
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.73
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.64
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.91
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.72
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.90
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.12
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.17
+ 0%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.18
+ 0%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.99
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.80
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.65
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
see all

CannTrust Plummets 25% After Non-Compliance Ruling From Health Canada

Shares of cannabis company CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) fell 25% early Monday after the company said it accepts a new negative Health Canada ... read more

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: More Earnings And The Cannabis Capital Conference

This week for the cannabis industry will be a busy one, as a number of companies are scheduled to post financial results for the last ... read more

Want to Get a Medical Marijuana Card? Here's What You Need to Know

By WeedMaps News' staff, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. While cannabis remains illegal under federal law, state-approved medical marijuana ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday