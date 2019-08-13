Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

C3 Industries Opens Its First Dispensary In Michigan
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 13, 2019 12:34pm   Comments
Share:
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Ann Arbor, Michigan-based cannabis producer C3 Industries said Tuesday it officially entered the Michigan cannabis market with the opening of its first dispensary in the state.

What Happened

C3 Industries' "High Profile" dispensary is based in Detroit. The store provides a selection of products, such as flower, edibles, vaporizers, concentrates, topicals and tinctures.

The store include products from other brands on the market, but will also feature C3's own full line of products once its cultivation and manufacturing facility is completed.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 — click here to learn more!

What's Next

C3 Industries plans to invest more than $15 million in the Michigan cannabis industry for its headquarters, cultivation and manufacturing facility in Webberville and a retail network of "High Profile" dispensaries.

The recently-opened dispensary is the first of 15 to 20 stores C3 industries plans to open across the state over the next 24 months. The next two locations in Ann Arbor and Grant are scheduled for opening this fall.

C3 Industries' cultivation and manufacturing facility is also expected to open later this year.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: C3 Industries Detroit michiganCannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
0.0116
+ 83.45%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$5.00
-3
- 37.5%
BELEAVE INC ORD by Beleave Inc. (BLEVF)
$0.06
0.0154
+ 35.5%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
0.001
+ 33.33%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.04
-0.0093
- 20.31%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
0.0001
+ 20%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
-0.007
- 18.28%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
-0.0075
- 17.65%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
0.0012
+ 17.14%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.63
0.2133
+ 15.06%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.08
0.0094
+ 13.31%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.65
-0.0975
- 13.04%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.32
0.0364
+ 12.77%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.09
-0.0125
- 12.5%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.12
-0.0137
- 10.64%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
-0.0033
- 10.54%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.05
0.18
+ 9.63%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.91
-0.0934
- 9.34%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.46
0.0382
+ 9.08%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$12.29
1.01
+ 8.95%
4Front Ventures (CNXXF)
$0.63
-0.06
- 8.7%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.14
0.09
+ 8.57%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.74
-0.0679
- 8.38%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$1.95
0.15
+ 8.33%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.04
-0.0037
- 8.13%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$3.76
-0.33
- 8.07%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.32
0.24
+ 7.79%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
-0.0018
- 7.56%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.71
0.048
+ 7.25%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.18
-0.0139
- 7.17%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.69
0.0457
+ 7.09%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.68
-0.051
- 6.99%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.24
0.015
+ 6.67%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.44
-0.1023
- 6.64%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.91
0.0551
+ 6.48%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.37
-0.0242
- 6.22%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.16
0.474
+ 6.17%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
-0.0054
- 5.87%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.40
0.022
+ 5.8%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.32
0.0174
+ 5.75%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.83
-0.11
- 5.66%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
-0.0026
- 5.58%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.92
0.0453
+ 5.19%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.06
-0.0033
- 5.05%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.29
-0.0155
- 5%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$20.04
0.94
+ 4.92%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
-0.003
- 4.84%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.38
-0.019
- 4.81%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.30
-0.0143
- 4.54%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.63
0.0694
+ 4.45%
Tilray (TLRY)
$44.18
1.7245
+ 4.06%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.82
0.265
+ 4.05%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.60
-0.025
- 4.02%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.55
-0.0227
- 3.99%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
0.0025
+ 3.97%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.15
0.0056
+ 3.94%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$103.39
3.89
+ 3.91%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.21
0.008
+ 3.87%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.66
-0.0666
- 3.86%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.80
0.2498
+ 3.81%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.54
0.0195
+ 3.75%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.66
-0.0254
- 3.71%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$13.84
0.49
+ 3.67%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.27
-0.0099
- 3.54%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$21.66
0.7366
+ 3.52%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.55
-0.31
- 3.5%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.97
0.37
+ 3.49%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.19
0.006
+ 3.34%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
0.01
+ 3.33%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.27
0.0088
+ 3.29%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$53.06
1.64
+ 3.19%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.45
0.0136
+ 3.13%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.92
0.33
+ 3.12%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$7.57
-0.2434
- 3.12%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.65
0.4
+ 3.02%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.13
-0.004
- 2.99%
Teradyne (TER)
$53.81
1.56
+ 2.99%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.62
-0.05
- 2.99%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
-0.0013
- 2.96%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0004
- 2.96%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$3.05
0.0871
+ 2.94%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$133.90
3.78
+ 2.91%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.27
-0.0079
- 2.88%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.61
-0.1363
- 2.87%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$2.53
-0.0743
- 2.86%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.42
0.145
+ 2.75%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.31
0.008
+ 2.63%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.92
-0.0247
- 2.62%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.20
0.005
+ 2.56%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$112.17
2.66
+ 2.43%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.70
0.49
+ 2.42%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.20
-0.0049
- 2.39%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.33
0.03
+ 2.31%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.78
0.1299
+ 2.3%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.93
-0.0209
- 2.2%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.09
-0.002
- 2.2%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.91
-0.11
- 2.19%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.14
-0.0032
- 2.19%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.77
-0.0393
- 2.17%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$12.46
0.255
+ 2.09%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.96
-0.02
- 2.04%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.36
0.1072
+ 2.04%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.77
0.015
+ 2%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$76.57
1.495
+ 1.99%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.15
-0.003
- 1.94%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.92
0.2442
+ 1.93%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.74
0.051
+ 1.9%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.85
0.09
+ 1.89%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$9.07
-0.17
- 1.84%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$122.35
2.1406
+ 1.78%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$2.80
-0.05
- 1.75%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.15
0.07
+ 1.72%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0001
- 1.69%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
-0.0004
- 1.69%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$292.95
4.83
+ 1.68%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 1.59%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.88
-0.0301
- 1.58%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$33.37
0.5158
+ 1.57%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.83
0.0437
+ 1.57%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.26
-0.035
- 1.53%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$1.84
0.0273
+ 1.5%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.56
-0.008
- 1.41%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
-0.001
- 1.41%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.66
-0.0091
- 1.36%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.76
-0.01
- 1.3%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.79
0.01
+ 1.28%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.33
-0.0042
- 1.24%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.22
0.015
+ 1.24%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
0.0011
+ 1.22%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.28
0.0033
+ 1.21%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$62.34
0.73
+ 1.18%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.40
0.098
+ 1.18%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.81
0.055
+ 1.16%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.15
-0.0132
- 1.14%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.34
0.0035
+ 1.04%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.28
-0.045
- 1.04%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$23.27
0.24
+ 1.04%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.79
-0.0083
- 1.04%
Kali (KALY)
$0.00
- 1%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.69
0.1793
+ 0.97%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.49
-0.05
- 0.9%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.71
0.0056
+ 0.8%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.82
0.11
+ 0.8%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.96
-0.045
- 0.75%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.12
0.008
+ 0.72%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.29
-0.0021
- 0.71%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
0.0001
+ 0.65%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.19
0.0012
+ 0.64%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.78
-0.0049
- 0.63%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.37
0.0023
+ 0.62%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
-0.0012
- 0.59%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.25
-0.028
- 0.53%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.09
0.0005
+ 0.53%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.14
-0.01
- 0.47%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$158.76
-0.62
- 0.39%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.37
0.108
+ 0.38%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.45
-0.02
- 0.37%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.87
-0.0028
- 0.32%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.05
0.05
+ 0.29%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.60
-0.0017
- 0.27%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.18
-0.0005
- 0.27%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.89
-0.005
- 0.26%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$3.99
-0.01
- 0.25%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
-0.0001
- 0.22%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.59
0.01
+ 0.15%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.33
-0.0005
- 0.13%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.21
0.01
+ 0.1%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.21
0.0002
+ 0.1%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.93
-0.005
- 0.1%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$10.75
-0.01
- 0.09%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.28
-0.0001
- 0.04%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.55
0.0002
+ 0.01%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Elixxer (LGGCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.19
+ 0%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.48
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.23
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.02
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.99
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.30
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.21
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
+ 0%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.25
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.90
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.35
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics International Inc (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.09
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.28
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.80
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.73
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.47
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.09
+ 0%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.44
+ 0%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.60
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
see all

CannTrust Plummets 25% After Non-Compliance Ruling From Health Canada

Shares of cannabis company CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) fell 25% early Monday after the company said it accepts a new negative Health Canada ... read more

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: More Earnings And The Cannabis Capital Conference

This week for the cannabis industry will be a busy one, as a number of companies are scheduled to post financial results for the last ... read more

Want to Get a Medical Marijuana Card? Here's What You Need to Know

By WeedMaps News' staff, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. While cannabis remains illegal under federal law, state-approved medical marijuana ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

US Stocks Rally As Some Health, Security, Safety Products Removed From China Tariff List

50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session