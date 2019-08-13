Market Overview

Pax Labs Hires Headset As Main VMI Provider
Natan Ponieman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2019 11:34am   Comments
Pax Labs Hires Headset As Main VMI Provider
Premium vaporizer designer and manufacturer Pax Labs has chosen Headset, a data analytics company focused on the cannabis industry, to serve as its main provider for vendor-managed inventory (VMI) technology.

"We're excited that PAX chose Headset to help them and their brand partners integrate their inventory data in order to better serve retailers and ultimately customers," said Cy Scott, CEO and co-founder of Headset.

Pax Labs will be able to retrieve real-time inventory information from brand partners and retailers in order to provide better product availability and avoid under or over-stocking problems.

"VMI technology is a powerful tool that enables better collaboration and trust between retailers and producers, availability of high-margin product and consumers that keep coming back." said Scott.

The platform will also provide Pax Labs with data aggregation insights that will enable it to improve its supply chain processes and gain market intelligence that will help with future business decisions.

Posted-In: Cy Scott Headset PAX LabsCannabis News Contracts Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

