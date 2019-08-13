Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

New Study: Adult-Use Cannabis Availability Reduces Opioid Deaths
Natan Ponieman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2019 12:16pm   Comments
Share:
New Study: Adult-Use Cannabis Availability Reduces Opioid Deaths
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Researchers from the University of Massachusetts and Colorado State University released a new study on the impact recreational marijuana laws have on opioid-induced deaths.

The study links the availability of adult-use cannabis to a decrease in deaths by opioid overdose. The study found that opioid deaths were reduced by more than 20% in states where adult-use cannabis is available.

Why It's Important

Opioids were responsible for 67.8% of all drug overdose deaths in 2017, accounting for 47,600 deaths in total, according to the study, which was published Aug. 6 in the Economic Inquiry journal. 

Cannabis has been presented by many as a safer alternative to opioids and an important tool in the opioid epidemic.

Cannabis’ potential role in mitigating the opioid crisis has not yet been conclusively confirmed, meaning that 

New research studies are crucial to prove or disprove cannabis’ capacity to help overcome the opioid epidemic.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Prior Research 

A 2014 study made headlines by drawing a correlation between the availability of medical marijuana and a decrease in opioid deaths. The study analyzed the rate at which opioid deaths fell in states with medical marijuana laws between 1999 and 2010 and linked the cause to cannabis’ availability as a replacement treatment.

Yet a study released in January 2019 revealed that, when continuing to analyze data through 2017 with the same approach, the results were inconclusive. The study found that opioid deaths actually increased in those same states through the 2010s. 

The study released in January did not rule out a role for cannabis in fighting the opioid crisis, but merely disproved the efficacy of the earlier study's approach. 

New Data

The study published last week in Economic Inquiry was conducted by economists Nathan Chan, Jesse Burkhardt and Matthew Flyr.

They compiled data on recreational cannabis consumption and availability.

"We find that access to recreational marijuana reduces opioid mortality in the range of 20%–35%," according to the study. 

While the study did not identify a specific mechanism that explains the new results, the researchs speculated that the numbers are being achieved by the substitution of one drug for another. 

Indirect causes for the reduction in opioid mortality in areas where recreational marijuana is available could include an improvement in economic conditions in areas where cannabis is legal, according to the study. 

Related Links: 

Pax Labs Hires Headset As Main VMI Provider

Medicine Man Enters Binding Agreement To Buy Colorado Extract Brand Dabble

Image from Unsplash.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Economic Inquiry marijuana Opioids pot weedCannabis Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.02
0.0064
+ 46.04%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$4.98
-3.025
- 37.81%
BELEAVE INC ORD by Beleave Inc. (BLEVF)
$0.06
0.0154
+ 35.5%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
0.001
+ 33.33%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.51
-0.2423
- 32.41%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.04
-0.0093
- 20.31%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
0.0001
+ 20%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
-0.007
- 18.28%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
-0.0075
- 17.65%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.65
0.2333
+ 16.47%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.38
0.0504
+ 15.07%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.33
0.0421
+ 14.77%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
0.001
+ 14.29%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.12
-0.0137
- 10.64%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
-0.0033
- 10.54%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.46
0.0382
+ 9.08%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.04
0.169
+ 9.04%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.91
-0.089
- 8.91%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.24
0.0199
+ 8.84%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.35
0.27
+ 8.77%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.14
0.09
+ 8.57%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.74
-0.0679
- 8.38%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$1.95
0.15
+ 8.33%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.36
-0.032
- 8.22%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$3.76
-0.33
- 8.07%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.42
-0.12
- 7.79%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
-0.0018
- 7.56%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.71
0.048
+ 7.25%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.18
-0.0139
- 7.17%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$12.08
0.804
+ 7.13%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.68
-0.051
- 6.99%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.22
0.533
+ 6.93%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.91
0.0551
+ 6.48%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.82
-0.122
- 6.28%
4Front Ventures (CNXXF)
$0.65
-0.0422
- 6.12%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.32
0.0174
+ 5.75%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
-0.0026
- 5.58%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.68
0.0327
+ 5.08%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.30
-0.016
- 5.08%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.26
-0.0139
- 5.06%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.29
-0.0155
- 5%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.40
0.0188
+ 4.97%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$20.05
0.945
+ 4.95%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
-0.003
- 4.84%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$104.10
4.6
+ 4.62%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.63
0.0696
+ 4.46%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.90
-0.0409
- 4.33%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
0.003
+ 4.23%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.91
0.036
+ 4.12%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.50
-0.36
- 4.06%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.60
-0.025
- 4.02%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.55
-0.0227
- 3.99%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.81
0.2605
+ 3.98%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
0.0025
+ 3.97%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.15
0.0056
+ 3.94%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.21
0.008
+ 3.87%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.66
-0.0666
- 3.86%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.54
0.0195
+ 3.75%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.66
-0.0254
- 3.71%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
-0.0034
- 3.68%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.27
-0.0099
- 3.54%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.38
-0.0138
- 3.49%
Tilray (TLRY)
$43.94
1.475
+ 3.47%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$21.64
0.7138
+ 3.41%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.19
0.006
+ 3.34%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
0.01
+ 3.33%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$3.06
0.0969
+ 3.27%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$53.04
1.62
+ 3.15%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.76
0.205
+ 3.13%
Teradyne (TER)
$53.88
1.63
+ 3.12%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.46
-0.0146
- 3.11%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.13
-0.004
- 2.99%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
-0.0013
- 2.96%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$133.94
3.82
+ 2.94%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.61
-0.1378
- 2.9%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.63
0.3839
+ 2.9%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.31
0.0086
+ 2.83%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$12.54
0.335
+ 2.75%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.42
0.136
+ 2.58%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.20
0.005
+ 2.56%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.86
0.27
+ 2.55%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$13.69
0.3383
+ 2.53%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$7.62
-0.19
- 2.43%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.63
-0.04
- 2.4%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.90
-0.12
- 2.39%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.33
0.03
+ 2.31%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.13
-0.0268
- 2.31%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.78
0.1299
+ 2.3%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$2.54
-0.0593
- 2.28%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.62
0.0133
+ 2.22%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0003
- 2.22%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.09
-0.002
- 2.2%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.14
-0.0032
- 2.19%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$9.04
-0.2
- 2.16%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$111.82
2.31
+ 2.11%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.93
-0.0199
- 2.09%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.63
0.4197
+ 2.08%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.96
-0.02
- 2.04%
Kali (KALY)
$0.00
-0.0001
- 2%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.77
0.015
+ 2%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$76.57
1.495
+ 1.99%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.25
-0.045
- 1.96%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.92
0.2442
+ 1.93%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.66
-0.0124
- 1.85%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.35
0.095
+ 1.81%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.79
0.19
+ 1.79%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$122.35
2.1406
+ 1.78%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.15
0.07
+ 1.72%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$293.04
4.92
+ 1.71%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.44
0.14
+ 1.69%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
-0.0004
- 1.69%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.78
-0.0288
- 1.59%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 1.59%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.88
-0.03
- 1.57%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$1.84
0.0273
+ 1.5%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.73
0.04
+ 1.49%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.86
-0.0128
- 1.47%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.83
0.07
+ 1.47%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.44
0.0062
+ 1.43%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.56
-0.008
- 1.41%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.06
-0.0009
- 1.38%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$33.29
0.44
+ 1.34%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.82
0.0367
+ 1.32%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.76
-0.01
- 1.3%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.79
0.01
+ 1.28%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.22
0.015
+ 1.24%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.33
-0.0042
- 1.24%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$2.82
-0.035
- 1.23%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.20
-0.0025
- 1.22%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
0.0011
+ 1.22%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.28
0.0033
+ 1.21%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.41
-0.0635
- 1.16%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$23.28
0.25
+ 1.09%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$62.26
0.65
+ 1.06%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.91
0.02
+ 1.06%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.81
0.05
+ 1.05%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.28
-0.045
- 1.04%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.79
-0.0083
- 1.04%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.49
-0.05
- 0.9%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.56
0.0132
+ 0.85%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.13
-0.0168
- 0.78%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.12
0.008
+ 0.72%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.15
-0.001
- 0.68%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
0.0001
+ 0.65%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.19
0.0012
+ 0.64%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.78
-0.0049
- 0.63%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.62
0.041
+ 0.62%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.37
0.0023
+ 0.62%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
-0.0012
- 0.59%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.10
0.1
+ 0.59%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.30
0.0017
+ 0.58%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.28
0.0016
+ 0.57%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.25
-0.028
- 0.53%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.09
0.0005
+ 0.53%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.78
0.07
+ 0.51%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.27
0.0013
+ 0.48%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$158.68
-0.705
- 0.44%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.91
-0.02
- 0.41%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.57
0.06
+ 0.32%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$10.79
0.03
+ 0.28%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.71
0.002
+ 0.28%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.18
-0.0005
- 0.27%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$3.99
-0.01
- 0.25%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
-0.0001
- 0.22%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.31
0.05
+ 0.18%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.99
-0.01
- 0.17%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
0.0001
+ 0.14%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.33
-0.0005
- 0.13%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.21
0.0002
+ 0.1%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.21
0.01
+ 0.1%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.10
+ 0%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Elixxer (LGGCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.60
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.25
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.30
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics International Inc (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.99
+ 0%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.48
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.09
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.02
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.23
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.73
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.90
+ 0%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.09
+ 0%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.44
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.35
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.80
+ 0%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.28
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
see all

CannTrust Plummets 25% After Non-Compliance Ruling From Health Canada

Shares of cannabis company CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) fell 25% early Monday after the company said it accepts a new negative Health Canada ... read more

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: More Earnings And The Cannabis Capital Conference

This week for the cannabis industry will be a busy one, as a number of companies are scheduled to post financial results for the last ... read more

Want to Get a Medical Marijuana Card? Here's What You Need to Know

By WeedMaps News' staff, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. While cannabis remains illegal under federal law, state-approved medical marijuana ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Read The Full List Of Proposed 10% Tariffs On Chinese Imports; Some Delayed Until Dec. 15

Sysco Delivers: Street Remains Bullish On Food Service Company After Q4 Beat