Pro Basketball Player Jonas Lalehzadeh Launches Luxury Cannabis Brand

Herbés, a new cannabis company pursuing the luxury market, is launching this month with two products: a 2-gram "cannagar," or cannabis cigar, and regular flower.

Created by former Iranian-American international basketball player Jonas Lalehzadeh, the new brand will provide “unparalleled experiences via style and sophistication,” the company told Benzinga.

“Herbés is for the sybaritic individual who seeks to pair dimension, style and sophistication with heightened senses and exceptional clarity," Lalehzadeh told Benzinga.

"Herbés complements personal moments with cannabis products that are created through original and refined, unparalleled craftsmanship."

