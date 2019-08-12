Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: More Earnings And The Cannabis Capital Conference
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 12, 2019 7:21am   Comments
Share:
The Week Ahead In Cannabis: More Earnings And The Cannabis Capital Conference
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

This week for the cannabis industry will be a busy one, as a number of companies are scheduled to post financial results for the last quarter.

Here's a brief overview of the companies to be keeping an eye on.

On Monday, Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GNLN), Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ: VFF) and Medipharm Labs Corp (OTC: MEDIF) will be reporting their financial results after the closing bell.

See Also: The Week In Cannabis: CannTrust Rallies Unexpectedly, Josh Kushner And Shane Victorino Join The Industry, And More

On Tuesday after the market close, we will see results from Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY). Analysts expect Tilray to report a net loss of 25 cents per share on revenue of $41.11 million. Earnings results are also expected from Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (OTC: TGODF), Acreage Holdings Inc (OTC: ACRGF) and Flower One Holdings Inc (OTC: FLOOF).

Before the bell on Wednesday, Aug. 14, Aleafia Health Inc (OTC: ALEAF), Jushi Holdings Inc (OTC: JUSHF) and Helix TCS Inc (OTC: HLIX) will post their financials. After the market close, earnings from Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) and Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTC: TCNNF) will be out. Canopy Growth is forecasted to post revenue of $85.97 million.

On Thursday, Aug. 15, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is coming to Detroit, Michigan! Click here for more information.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News Previews Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALEAF + ACRGF)

The Week In Cannabis: CannTrust Rallies Unexpectedly, Josh Kushner And Shane Victorino Join The Industry, And More
Steve Hardardt Named Chief People Officer At Acreage Holdings
The First Half Of 2019 On OTC Markets: By The Numbers
Why You Should Attend The Cannabis Capital Conference In Detroit
Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday
New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.63
-0.56
- 9.05%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.98
-0.01
- 1.01%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.90
-0.0149
- 0.78%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$7.93
-0.06
- 0.75%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.55
-0.0025
- 0.45%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.89
-0.065
- 0.34%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.75
0.01
+ 0.21%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.45
0.04
+ 0.2%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$5.15
0.01
+ 0.19%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.83
-0.02
- 0.18%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$122.81
-0.2
- 0.16%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.41
-0.01
- 0.16%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$76.59
-0.095
- 0.12%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$8.57
-0.01
- 0.12%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.01
-0.02
- 0.12%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$63.14
-0.05
- 0.08%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$12.45
-0.01
- 0.08%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$102.56
0.0501
+ 0.05%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$9.83
-0.0035
- 0.04%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.57
-0.01
- 0.03%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$109.85
-0.03
- 0.03%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.57
+ 0%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.01
+ 0%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
+ 0%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.30
+ 0%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.58
+ 0%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$18.51
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.09
+ 0%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.88
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.14
+ 0%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.54
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.85
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.85
+ 0%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.12
+ 0%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.62
+ 0%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$7.72
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics International Inc (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.50
+ 0%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.32
+ 0%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.33
+ 0%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$23.37
+ 0%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.92
+ 0%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.05
+ 0%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.96
+ 0%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.20
+ 0%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.15
+ 0%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.20
+ 0%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.52
+ 0%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.22
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.65
+ 0%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
+ 0%
4Front Ventures (CNXXF)
$0.71
+ 0%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.70
+ 0%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.24
+ 0%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.76
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Elixxer (LGGCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.36
+ 0%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.57
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.30
+ 0%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
+ 0%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.04
+ 0%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.85
+ 0%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.29
+ 0%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
+ 0%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.80
+ 0%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.40
+ 0%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.75
+ 0%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
+ 0%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.10
+ 0%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.01
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
+ 0%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.42
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.12
+ 0%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.67
+ 0%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.76
+ 0%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.57
+ 0%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.45
+ 0%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$13.53
+ 0%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.82
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.09
+ 0%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.44
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.97
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.18
+ 0%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.15
+ 0%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.30
+ 0%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
+ 0%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.29
+ 0%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.77
+ 0%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$54.10
+ 0%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$132.98
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.37
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$10.96
+ 0%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.41
+ 0%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.60
+ 0%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$20.40
+ 0%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.12
+ 0%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.05
+ 0%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.27
+ 0%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.96
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.21
+ 0%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.02
+ 0%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$1.78
+ 0%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.80
+ 0%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.35
+ 0%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.30
+ 0%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.17
+ 0%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.20
+ 0%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.40
+ 0%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$1.90
+ 0%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$12.75
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.80
+ 0%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
+ 0%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.60
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$291.60
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.55
+ 0%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$3.23
+ 0%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$32.93
+ 0%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.36
+ 0%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.95
+ 0%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.61
+ 0%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.59
+ 0%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$166.98
+ 0%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.29
+ 0%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.40
+ 0%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.95
+ 0%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.72
+ 0%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$1.82
+ 0%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.66
+ 0%
Tilray (TLRY)
$42.57
+ 0%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.57
+ 0%
Teradyne (TER)
$52.17
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.18
+ 0%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.09
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.35
+ 0%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.29
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
+ 0%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.16
+ 0%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.60
+ 0%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.68
+ 0%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.46
+ 0%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.99
+ 0%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
+ 0%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.90
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
+ 0%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$5.10
+ 0%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.66
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.88
+ 0%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.89
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.25
+ 0%
BELEAVE INC ORD by Beleave Inc. (BLEVF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.25
+ 0%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.85
+ 0%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.40
+ 0%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.30
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.75
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.39
+ 0%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.23
+ 0%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.13
+ 0%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$2.77
+ 0%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
+ 0%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.18
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.90
+ 0%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.88
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.90
+ 0%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.41
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.75
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$1.10
+ 0%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.04
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.19
+ 0%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.29
+ 0%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.31
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
see all

What To Do In Detroit During The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

After several iterations of Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference in the U.S. and beyond, we're finally bringing the event to our home turf ... read more

Want to Get a Medical Marijuana Card? Here's What You Need to Know

By WeedMaps News' staff, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. While cannabis remains illegal under federal law, state-approved medical marijuana ... read more

Has The Moment For Cannabis Banking Reform Finally Arrived?

The multi-billion-dollar cannabis industry in the U.S. is largely restricted to cash-only transactions. Will Congress or technology companies be the first ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

90 Biggest Movers From Friday