This week for the cannabis industry will be a busy one, as a number of companies are scheduled to post financial results for the last quarter.

Here's a brief overview of the companies to be keeping an eye on.

On Monday, Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GNLN), Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ: VFF) and Medipharm Labs Corp (OTC: MEDIF) will be reporting their financial results after the closing bell.

On Tuesday after the market close, we will see results from Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY). Analysts expect Tilray to report a net loss of 25 cents per share on revenue of $41.11 million. Earnings results are also expected from Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (OTC: TGODF), Acreage Holdings Inc (OTC: ACRGF) and Flower One Holdings Inc (OTC: FLOOF).

Before the bell on Wednesday, Aug. 14, Aleafia Health Inc (OTC: ALEAF), Jushi Holdings Inc (OTC: JUSHF) and Helix TCS Inc (OTC: HLIX) will post their financials. After the market close, earnings from Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) and Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTC: TCNNF) will be out. Canopy Growth is forecasted to post revenue of $85.97 million.

