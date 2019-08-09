Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 9, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2019 4:18pm   Comments
Share:
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Gainers

  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares gained 0.15%, closing at $32.91.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares rose 40.89%, to close at $3.17, spiking higher into the close. On Friday morning, the company's auditor withdrew its report.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares rose 3.29%, to close at $4.71.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares rose 1.11%, to close at $10.02.
  • New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares increased by 5.57% to close at $3.60.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares rose 4.5%, to close at $5.11.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares dropped by 1.51%, to close at $6.54.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares dropped by 4.33%, to close at $6.41.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares fell 3.82% to close at $13.36.
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares tumbled by 3.34%, eventually closing at $6.95.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares tumbled by 5.62%, eventually closing at $8.57.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares tumbled by 1.49%, eventually closing at $166.98.
  • India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares fell 2.59% to close at $1.13.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares fell 1.44% to close at $102.50.
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares dropped by 5.75%, to close at $2.95.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 5.21% to close at $1.82.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares dropped by 0.35%, to close at $5.66.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled by 9.71%, eventually closing at $12.46.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped by 3.01%, to close at $42.57.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares dropped by 1.35%, to close at $2.20.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares fell 2.58% to close at $10.96.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter

Related Links:

Canopy Growth Acquires Medical Research Company To Expand R&D Initiatives

TerrAscend Acquires Ilera In Deal Valued Upwards Of $125M

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB + APHA)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 8, 2019
Lavvan Appoints Former MedReleaf CEO Neil Closner To Its C-Suite
25 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
42 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 6, 2019
85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.05
0.0145
+ 47.54%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.01
-0.0075
- 39.47%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.30
0.0776
+ 34.49%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$12.71
-4.605
- 26.6%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$1.03
0.2078
+ 25.27%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.36
-0.09
- 20%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.38
0.0635
+ 19.84%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
-0.0046
- 18.7%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.21
0.033
+ 18.35%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
-0.0001
- 16.67%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
-0.002
- 16.67%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.32
0.041
+ 14.8%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.66
-0.1146
- 14.78%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.60
-0.1
- 14.29%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.42
-0.065
- 13.4%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.72
-0.11
- 13.25%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.21
0.024
+ 13.07%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.30
0.0345
+ 13.04%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.13
-0.0186
- 12.16%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.08
0.008
+ 11.11%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$12.22
-1.52
- 11.06%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.89
0.0824
+ 10.21%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.30
-0.031
- 9.37%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
-0.0004
- 9.09%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.15
-0.0141
- 8.81%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.50
0.0393
+ 8.61%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.44
0.1922
+ 8.56%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$1.90
-0.1767
- 8.52%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
-0.0076
- 7.92%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$3.85
-0.31
- 7.45%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.18
-0.0142
- 7.34%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.31
-0.095
- 6.79%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.75
0.0475
+ 6.79%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$76.28
-5.295
- 6.49%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.18
0.011
+ 6.47%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
-0.014
- 6.45%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
-0.0059
- 6.15%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
0.0003
+ 6%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$2.88
-0.18
- 5.88%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.59
-0.66
- 5.87%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.00
0.22
+ 5.82%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.19
-0.0118
- 5.75%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.58
-0.5
- 5.51%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.39
-0.0229
- 5.5%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.73
0.09
+ 5.49%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.09
-0.0049
- 5.49%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.01
0.0522
+ 5.44%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.29
-0.0159
- 5.2%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
-0.0146
- 5.18%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.58
0.0281
+ 5.11%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.16
-0.0085
- 4.97%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.73
0.08
+ 4.85%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.95
0.09
+ 4.84%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$9.92
-0.495
- 4.75%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.40
0.24
+ 4.65%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.99
-0.1444
- 4.61%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$8.52
-0.405
- 4.54%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.17
-0.0557
- 4.54%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.36
-0.0169
- 4.54%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$1.91
-0.09
- 4.5%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.75
0.0321
+ 4.5%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.13
-0.1
- 4.48%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
0.0029
+ 4.32%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.56
-0.0246
- 4.24%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$1.84
-0.08
- 4.17%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.30
-0.0129
- 4.16%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.76
0.03
+ 4.11%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.78
0.03
+ 4%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.83
-0.2
- 3.98%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.10
-0.17
- 3.98%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.21
-0.05
- 3.97%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.45
-0.265
- 3.95%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.82
0.03
+ 3.8%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.60
-0.0237
- 3.79%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.93
0.18
+ 3.79%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
0.0002
+ 3.71%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.43
-0.0167
- 3.71%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$5.08
0.18
+ 3.67%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.38
0.0128
+ 3.5%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$5.07
0.17
+ 3.47%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.41
-0.48
- 3.46%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.20
0.0062
+ 3.27%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.43
0.17
+ 3.23%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.54
-0.18
- 3.15%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
-0.0014
- 2.98%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.90
0.0255
+ 2.92%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$54.57
-1.61
- 2.87%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.34
0.0094
+ 2.85%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.37
0.0102
+ 2.83%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$1.09
0.03
+ 2.83%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.48
-0.17
- 2.56%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.01
-0.183
- 2.54%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.54
-0.04
- 2.53%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.97
-0.05
- 2.48%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.29
-0.0073
- 2.44%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.78
-0.22
- 2.44%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$13.19
0.311
+ 2.41%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.36
-0.009
- 2.4%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.65
0.0144
+ 2.25%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.26
-0.0056
- 2.15%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.35
-0.0075
- 2.13%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
0.001
+ 2.08%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.80
-0.0168
- 2.06%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
-0.001
- 2.04%
BELEAVE INC ORD by Beleave Inc. (BLEVF)
$0.05
0.001
+ 2.04%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.20
0.004
+ 2.02%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.87
0.115
+ 2%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
0.0003
+ 2%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.93
-0.37
- 1.92%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$23.59
-0.4535
- 1.89%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.12
0.02
+ 1.82%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$7.74
-0.1418
- 1.8%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$11.01
-0.2
- 1.78%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.89
-0.016
- 1.76%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 1.75%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.85
0.18
+ 1.69%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$133.46
2.03
+ 1.54%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
0.0002
+ 1.49%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$20.44
0.2797
+ 1.39%
Tilray (TLRY)
$43.29
-0.6047
- 1.38%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.74
-0.0241
- 1.37%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.57
0.021
+ 1.35%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.37
-0.2772
- 1.34%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.27
0.0035
+ 1.3%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.78
-0.1635
- 1.26%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.39
-0.3626
- 1.26%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$63.34
-0.77
- 1.2%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.46
-0.0055
- 1.19%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.89
0.01
+ 1.14%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.00
-0.12
- 1.08%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.57
-0.006
- 1.05%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.40
-0.045
- 1.01%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$102.84
-1.0486
- 1.01%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.12
0.0011
+ 0.96%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.63
-0.05
- 0.88%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$2.85
-0.025
- 0.87%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.54
-0.02
- 0.78%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.29
-0.01
- 0.77%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.25
-0.0019
- 0.76%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
0.0005
+ 0.76%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$168.24
-1.265
- 0.75%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$7.91
-0.06
- 0.75%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$32.61
-0.24
- 0.73%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.29
0.002
+ 0.7%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$122.81
-0.8105
- 0.66%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.60
-0.01
- 0.62%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.09
0.0005
+ 0.56%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.72
-0.0038
- 0.53%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
0.0001
+ 0.5%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
-0.0001
- 0.49%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.25
0.024
+ 0.46%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$18.52
-0.08
- 0.43%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$292.38
-1.21
- 0.41%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.84
-0.01
- 0.35%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.58
0.015
+ 0.33%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.70
-0.0021
- 0.3%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.09
0.0002
+ 0.23%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
-0.0001
- 0.23%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
-0.0001
- 0.21%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.12
-0.005
- 0.16%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$110.30
0.13
+ 0.12%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.03
0.02
+ 0.12%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.57
0.0005
+ 0.09%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.90
0.0036
+ 0.09%
Teradyne (TER)
$52.41
0.01
+ 0.02%
Elixxer (LGGCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.80
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.04
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.39
+ 0%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.54
+ 0%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
+ 0%
4Front Ventures (CNXXF)
$0.74
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
+ 0%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.62
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.85
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.35
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.99
+ 0%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.02
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$1.99
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.14
+ 0%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.83
+ 0%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.23
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.63
+ 0%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.65
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
+ 0%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.29
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.22
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.18
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
see all

Aphria CEO Talks Earnings, Plans To Eliminate $5B Illicit Cannabis Market

The illicit or "black" cannabis market in Canada is valued at around $5 billion, and Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) wants to replace it with its legal ... read more

'Evolving Interests And Values': 3 Takeaways From The Inaugural Apex Millennial 100 Report

Apex Clearing, the custody and clearing engine powering the future of wealth management, released its inaugural Apex Millennial 100 report on ... read more

'The Next Evolution Of Cannabis Financing': Inside Harvest Health & Rec's $225-Million Loan

Last week, vertically integrated cannabis company Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV) (OTC: HRVSF) and investment firm Torian ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

What To Do In Detroit During The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference