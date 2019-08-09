Gainers

Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares gained 0.15%, closing at $32.91.

(NYSE: CGC) shares gained 0.15%, closing at $32.91. CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares rose 40.89%, to close at $3.17, spiking higher into the close. On Friday morning, the company's auditor withdrew its report.

(NYSE: CTST) shares rose 40.89%, to close at $3.17, spiking higher into the close. On Friday morning, the company's auditor withdrew its report. HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares rose 3.29%, to close at $4.71.

(NYSE: HEXO) shares rose 3.29%, to close at $4.71. Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares rose 1.11%, to close at $10.02.

(NASDAQ: KERN) shares rose 1.11%, to close at $10.02.





New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares increased by 5.57% to close at $3.60.

(NASDAQ: NBEV) shares increased by 5.57% to close at $3.60. cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares rose 4.5%, to close at $5.11.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter

Losers

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares dropped by 1.51%, to close at $6.54.

(NYSE: ACB) shares dropped by 1.51%, to close at $6.54. Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares dropped by 4.33%, to close at $6.41.

(NYSE: APHA) shares dropped by 4.33%, to close at $6.41. Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares fell 3.82% to close at $13.36.

(NASDAQ: CRON) shares fell 3.82% to close at $13.36. Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares tumbled by 3.34%, eventually closing at $6.95.

(OTC: CURLF) shares tumbled by 3.34%, eventually closing at $6.95. Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares tumbled by 5.62%, eventually closing at $8.57.

(NASDAQ: GNLN) shares tumbled by 5.62%, eventually closing at $8.57. GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares tumbled by 1.49%, eventually closing at $166.98.

(NASDAQ: GWPH) shares tumbled by 1.49%, eventually closing at $166.98. India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares fell 2.59% to close at $1.13.

(AMEX: IGC) shares fell 2.59% to close at $1.13. Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares fell 1.44% to close at $102.50.

(NYSE: IIPR) shares fell 1.44% to close at $102.50. iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares dropped by 5.75%, to close at $2.95.

(OTC: ITHUF) shares dropped by 5.75%, to close at $2.95. MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 5.21% to close at $1.82.

(OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 5.21% to close at $1.82. OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares dropped by 0.35%, to close at $5.66.

(NASDAQ: OGI) shares dropped by 0.35%, to close at $5.66. Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled by 9.71%, eventually closing at $12.46.

(NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled by 9.71%, eventually closing at $12.46. Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped by 3.01%, to close at $42.57.

(NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped by 3.01%, to close at $42.57. Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares dropped by 1.35%, to close at $2.20.

(NASDAQ: TRPX) shares dropped by 1.35%, to close at $2.20. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares fell 2.58% to close at $10.96.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter

Related Links:

Canopy Growth Acquires Medical Research Company To Expand R&D Initiatives

TerrAscend Acquires Ilera In Deal Valued Upwards Of $125M