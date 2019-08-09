Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 9, 2019
Gainers
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares gained 0.15%, closing at $32.91.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares rose 40.89%, to close at $3.17, spiking higher into the close. On Friday morning, the company's auditor withdrew its report.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares rose 3.29%, to close at $4.71.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares rose 1.11%, to close at $10.02.
- New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares increased by 5.57% to close at $3.60.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares rose 4.5%, to close at $5.11.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares dropped by 1.51%, to close at $6.54.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares dropped by 4.33%, to close at $6.41.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares fell 3.82% to close at $13.36.
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares tumbled by 3.34%, eventually closing at $6.95.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares tumbled by 5.62%, eventually closing at $8.57.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares tumbled by 1.49%, eventually closing at $166.98.
- India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares fell 2.59% to close at $1.13.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares fell 1.44% to close at $102.50.
- iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares dropped by 5.75%, to close at $2.95.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 5.21% to close at $1.82.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares dropped by 0.35%, to close at $5.66.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled by 9.71%, eventually closing at $12.46.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped by 3.01%, to close at $42.57.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares dropped by 1.35%, to close at $2.20.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares fell 2.58% to close at $10.96.
