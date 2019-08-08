On Thursday, Acreage Holdings Inc (OTC: ACRGF) (CSE:ACRG.U) announced it has hired Steve Hardardt as Chief People Officer.

Hardardt has more than 30 years of experience as a human resources and operations executive, having worked worked with companies like Dow Jones, Frito-Lay and Monsanto.

Hardardt will be responsible for leading Acreage’s Human Resources team to ensure the integration and implementation of HR strategy and programs with Acreage’s business objectives, and will report to Kevin Murphy, CEO of Acreage, the company told Benzinga.

"An organization is only as good as its people, and Steve has consistently helped organizations align and engage their people to achieve strategic business objectives," Murphy said. "His experience recruiting and developing top talent, transforming business units to deliver results, and leading integrations are crucial as we continue to improve and evolve operationally as a company."

